|New post on Roma Locuta EstWhy blame Scalfari?by Steven O’ReillyNovember 7, 2019 (Steven O’Reilly) – The Amazon Synod is over. It’s been a couple weeks since my last article (see Time for an imperfect council to consider the case of an imperfect pope), as I remain occupied with readying Pia Fidelis for publication. The month of October and the first week of November have been eventful.The Pachamama idols were heroically removed from a Roman Church and tossed into the Tiber. But, then, during closing mass of the synod, Pope Francis placed a bowl of earth and plants — apparently symbolic of the false goddess and idol, Pachamama – upon the altar above St. Peter’s tomb. If Pachamama was indeed symbolized by this bowl, earth and plants — as appears to be the case (see Fr. Z’s article here) — one can not help but think of the “abomination of desolation” spoken of in scripture: “When therefore you shall see the abomination of desolation, which was spoken of by Daniel the prophet, standing in the holy place: he that readeth let him understand” (see Matthew 24:15).Though the events above are incredible in and of themselves, also in October, Catholics were treated to the suggestion, reported by the Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari, that Pope Francis does not believe in the Divinity of Christ. Many outlets reported this news, of course (e.g., here). The Tablet reported:Scalfari wrote in La Repubblica: “Anyone who has had the good fortune to meet with him and speak with him in utmost confidence – as I have done several times – knows that Pope Francis conceives of Christ as Jesus of Nazareth: a man, not an incarnate god. Once incarnate, Jesus ceases to be a god and become a man, until his death on the cross.”Scalfari claims that when he put this idea to Francis, he replied: “Jesus of Nazareth, once he became a man, although he was a man of exceptional virtue, was not a god at all.”(Source: The Tablet. “Scalfari claims Pope does not believe Jesus ‘the man’ was divine” by James Roberts. October 10, 2019; emphasis added by Roma Locuta Est)While the Vatican press office on occasion has provided limp-wristed explanations and ‘denials’ regarding Scalfari’s reporting of his conversations with Pope Francis, these are insufficient (e.g., here). Pope Francis has never personally and directly denied any of Scalfari’s past representations (e.g., regarding the damned being annihilated). Now, within the last couple days, there is yet another controversy arising from Scalfari’s alleged conversations with Francis.The latest from the last 48 hours or so is this. The Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari – who earlier in October reported Francis denied the divinity of Christ – now reports that Francis has also denied other dogmas of the Catholic Faith, for example, the bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ (see LifeSiteNews: Francis’ go-to interviewer claims Pope denies Jesus’ bodily resurrection). Citing his new book (Il Dio unico e la società moderna: Incontri con papa Francesco e il cardinale Carlo Maria Martini), Scalfari wrote in the Italian newspaper, La Republicca (November 5, 2019):“He was a man until he was placed in the tomb by the women who recomposed his body. That night, in the tomb, the man disappeared and came forth from the grotto in the semblance of a spirit that met the women and the Apostles while still preserving the shadow of the person, and then he definitely disappeared.” (Source: As quoted by Martin Barillas in LifeSiteNews, November 7, 2019; emphasis added by Roma Locuta Est)One reaction to Scalfari’s recent claims comes from Bishop J. Strickland of Tyler, Texas:As a Catholic Bishop I must denounce the so called journalist Scalfari. He attributes statements to Pope Francis that mock our faith, the Church & Christ Himself.. I presume Scalfari is deluded but I can’t remain silent even if he is insane. I must speak in defense of Faith.— Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) November 7, 2019In response to Bishop J. Strickland, and with all due respect to him, I suggest he defend the faith — but let Francis defend himself. Don’t get me wrong. I believe that Bishop J. Strickland is one of the “good guy” bishops. One of the few of them, in fact. However, as so many commentators and Catholics following the news have observed by now, and I did again in my recent article (see here); if Scalfari habitually misinterprets Francis, why has Pope Francis continued to speak with Scalfari over the years? They are, by all reports, on friendly terms. There is no reason to think that Scalfari is trying to undermine Pope Francis.So, there is every reason to believe Scalfari is reporting his honest recollections of the words and meaning of Pope Francis. Granted, Scalfari is a very old man (in his 90s I believe), and he is notoriously known for not taking notes during his interviews. It is indeed quite possible he has incorrectly remembered the Pope’s words or that he has misunderstood them. However, Pope Francis has given him credibility by his repeated discussions with him over the years. As noted above, they are on friendly terms and there is no reason to think Scalfari wishes to undermine Francis by putting heresies into his mouth which he never uttered. But think…what person would grant continued access and interviews to reporter who repeatedly fails to get your words and meaning down correctly — especially on theological matters, and when that person is the Vicar of Christ? Given the gravity of Scalfari’s several claims — made now in both articles and books, Pope Francis should publicly deny and correct Scalfari’s recollections. Furthermore, Pope Francis should make a public profession of Faith which specifically addresses each and every heretical assertion that was wrongly put into his mouth by Scalfari. This seems to me so obvious, but I don’t believe I have yet to hear a single cardinal or bishop request this of Pope Francis.Again, I am a fan of Bishop Strickland. We need him. I wish we had more bishops like him. However, as said, I believe the bishop’s anger in this case is misplaced. It should not be directed toward Scalfari. Rather, it should be directed against Pope Francis, who has not — after all these years — personally and publicly addressed Scalfari’s past claims (e.g., that the Pope believe the souls of the damned are annihilated) or publicly addressed Scalfari’s more recent claims (e.g., that the Pope rejects the Divinity of Christ, and his bodily resurrection). I’d like to think that the US bishops visiting Rome would challenge Pope Francis on these questions, and so many others (e.g., Dubia, Death Penalty, Abu Dhabi statement, and so on, and so on). At least, a few bishops? Maybe one?
Steven O’Reilly is a graduate of the University of Dallas and the Georgia Institute of Technology. A former intelligence officer, he and his wife, Margaret, live near Atlanta with their family. He has written apologetic articles and is working on a historical-adventure trilogy, entitled Pia Fidelis, set during the time of the Arian crisis. The first book of the Pia Fidelis trilogy. The Two Kingdoms, should be out later this summer or by early fall (Follow on twitter at @fidelispia for updates). He asks for your prayers for his intentions. He can be contacted at StevenOReilly@AOL.com (or follow on Twitter: @S_OReilly_USA). Steven O’Reilly | November 8, 2019 at 1:38 am | Categories: Uncategorized | URL: https://wp.me/p7YMML-62G
-
Archives
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- A LITTLE DRAMA: FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL AND AN INDIGENOUS SHAMAN
- Anger in this case is misplaced. It should not be directed toward Scalfari. Rather, it should be directed against Pope Francis, who has not — after all these years — personally and publicly addressed Scalfari’s past claims (e.g., that the Pope believe the souls of the damned are annihilated) or publicly addressed Scalfari’s more recent claims (e.g., that the Pope rejects the Divinity of Christ, and his bodily resurrection).
- The claim that Francis denies the bodily resurrection of Jesus takes us into the area of de fide doctrine. Every time we recite the Nicene and Apostles’ Creed we proclaim the bodily resurrection of Jesus. In the past, an ecumenical council would have been convened to condemn such a grievous Christological heresy.
- Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò is urging the re-consecration of St. Peter’s Basilica, in light of what he calls “the appalling idolatrous profanations” that have been committed in its walls through the veneration of the Pachamama statue.
- YES, BROTHER ALEXIS, CANON LAW NO LONGER IS RELEVANT IN THE THINKING OF MOST BISHOPS, EXCEPT TO SAFEGUARD THEIR POWER. TOO MANY BISHOPS ARE ANOMIANS.
Top Posts & Pages
- A LITTLE DRAMA: FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL AND AN INDIGENOUS SHAMAN
- "THE MANIFEST HERETICAL POPE CEASES TO BE POPE...THIS IS THE OPINION OF ALL THE ANCIENT FATHERS." Saint Robert Bellarmine
- AS WE APPROACH THE MOMENT OF ANOTHER FORMAL SCHISM IN THE CHURCH IT IS HELPFUL TO REVIEW THE WORDS OF Pope Benedict XVI FOLLOWING THE FORMAL BREAK WITH ROME BY ARCHBISHOP MARCEL LEFEBVRE
- BRAVO FATHER HUGO VALDEMAR !!!!!!!!
- Anger in this case is misplaced. It should not be directed toward Scalfari. Rather, it should be directed against Pope Francis, who has not -- after all these years -- personally and publicly addressed Scalfari's past claims (e.g., that the Pope believe the souls of the damned are annihilated) or publicly addressed Scalfari's more recent claims (e.g., that the Pope rejects the Divinity of Christ, and his bodily resurrection).
- RANDALL TERRY HAS ISSUED AN APOLOGIA TO ARCHBISHOP BURKE
- ABOUT ME
- The claim that Francis denies the bodily resurrection of Jesus takes us into the area of de fide doctrine. Every time we recite the Nicene and Apostles' Creed we proclaim the bodily resurrection of Jesus. In the past, an ecumenical council would have been convened to condemn such a grievous Christological heresy.
- Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò is urging the re-consecration of St. Peter’s Basilica, in light of what he calls “the appalling idolatrous profanations” that have been committed in its walls through the veneration of the Pachamama statue.
- YES, BROTHER ALEXIS, CANON LAW NO LONGER IS RELEVANT IN THE THINKING OF MOST BISHOPS, EXCEPT TO SAFEGUARD THEIR POWER. TOO MANY BISHOPS ARE ANOMIANS.
Top Clicks
”There is no reason to think that Scalfari is trying to undermine Pope Francis.“ Maybe not, but there is every reason to think that he is trying to undermine the Catholic Church, since he is an atheist and an anti-Catholic, like Bergoglio. So reporting Bergoglio’s heretical opinions is right up his alley.
Bergoglio doesn’t give explanations because, he says, he is the pope (the humblest one).