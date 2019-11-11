UPDATE on Baby Tinslee: More Time Granted by Court Posted: 10 Nov 2019 07:57 PM PSTMake no mistake about it – your calls and emails made all the difference! Thank you!





Texas Right to Life is reporting a victory in the Baby Tinslee case: a judge signed a Temporary Restraining Order today – on a Sunday – which bars the hospital from withdrawing her life-sustaining care until November 22. At that point, things will have to be re-visited by the judge in the case. Hopefully, she can be transferred in the interim. How this will play out ultimately, only time will tell. But Tinslee has the very best representation. Continued prayers are very much needed for all involved.

A press conference was held today where the family, Representatives Tony Tinderholt and Tan Parker, and Rich DeOtte, a board member of TRTL, spoke. Rich explained very clearly why this law is a problem and puts families in a crisis situation unnecessarily. All were very grateful for the reprieve and very complimentary of the care Tinslee has received at Cook Children’s. There is no doubt, it is a very great hospital.

That many may disagree with a decision to use TADA does not change that. It is very likely that only a few people made the decision to use it. Given some of the reporting, I sincerely doubt there is total unanimity among all doctors and staff with regard to involuntarily passively euthanizing Tinslee. Overall, it is a great hospital. But it should not be euthanizing children – and certainly not involuntarily. Texas law should not allow this.

Cook Children’s issued a statement today saying that the baby is suffering, care should be withdrawn, that they’ve tried to find other facilities, etc. We’ve seen this before. Of course, euthanizing someone to stop suffering is the very definition of mercy killing, which is prohibited under this statute, as I mentioned previously. Whether Tinslee is suffering is hard to know and her family does not seem to agree based on their interactions with her and their belief that she needs more time.

You should also note that many have lived very long lives on similar life-sustaining care as Tinslee; e.g., Steven Hawking. And, many defeat the odds. They just need some time. Tinslee is only 9 months old. Her family is just wanting more time and a chance to find another facility. Please pray for these efforts.

The bottom line with all of these cases remains that this is a situation that no one should be in. Texas law allows a hospital (or a few people at a hospital) to choose to euthanize someone by way of withdrawing their life-sustaining care against that person or her family’s will with no due process and a mere 10 days to find an alternative facility.

Note that Tinslee’s mother received the notice on Thursday, October 31. The 10th day was today, a Sunday. That means that 4 of the 10 days were weekend days; or 40% of the time she was given to find a new facility were weekends where administrative offices are closed. The final day was a Sunday.

You should also know that there were many miracles that occurred along the way here that allowed this TRO to happen on a Sunday. Your prayers were answered. Please keep them coming.

TRTL and others continue to ask Governor Abbott to call a special session to fix this, among other things, that didn’t get done this past session. There is a call to action in TRTL’s press release to that end. They are asking that your Senator be contacted for this effort. A link is provided where you can easily do so.

It troubles me greatly to see this law invoked so frequently. That paints doctors and hospitals in a bad light, when many (most) do not deserve that. But, the fact is, lives are on the line every time it is invoked and action must be taken. The fact is, this is involuntary passive euthanasia. The fact is, patients do not have due process rights under the law here. The fact is, this is a part of the Culture of Death that must be opposed.

Keep the faith and keep fighting the good fight. This is not over. But today, there was a victory along the way.

Thanks for reading!



