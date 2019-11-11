|UPDATE on Baby Tinslee: More Time Granted by Court Posted: 10 Nov 2019 07:57 PM PSTMake no mistake about it – your calls and emails made all the difference! Thank you!
Texas Right to Life is reporting a victory in the Baby Tinslee case: a judge signed a Temporary Restraining Order today – on a Sunday – which bars the hospital from withdrawing her life-sustaining care until November 22. At that point, things will have to be re-visited by the judge in the case. Hopefully, she can be transferred in the interim. How this will play out ultimately, only time will tell. But Tinslee has the very best representation. Continued prayers are very much needed for all involved.
A press conference was held today where the family, Representatives Tony Tinderholt and Tan Parker, and Rich DeOtte, a board member of TRTL, spoke. Rich explained very clearly why this law is a problem and puts families in a crisis situation unnecessarily. All were very grateful for the reprieve and very complimentary of the care Tinslee has received at Cook Children’s. There is no doubt, it is a very great hospital.
That many may disagree with a decision to use TADA does not change that. It is very likely that only a few people made the decision to use it. Given some of the reporting, I sincerely doubt there is total unanimity among all doctors and staff with regard to involuntarily passively euthanizing Tinslee. Overall, it is a great hospital. But it should not be euthanizing children – and certainly not involuntarily. Texas law should not allow this.
Cook Children’s issued a statement today saying that the baby is suffering, care should be withdrawn, that they’ve tried to find other facilities, etc. We’ve seen this before. Of course, euthanizing someone to stop suffering is the very definition of mercy killing, which is prohibited under this statute, as I mentioned previously. Whether Tinslee is suffering is hard to know and her family does not seem to agree based on their interactions with her and their belief that she needs more time.
You should also note that many have lived very long lives on similar life-sustaining care as Tinslee; e.g., Steven Hawking. And, many defeat the odds. They just need some time. Tinslee is only 9 months old. Her family is just wanting more time and a chance to find another facility. Please pray for these efforts.
The bottom line with all of these cases remains that this is a situation that no one should be in. Texas law allows a hospital (or a few people at a hospital) to choose to euthanize someone by way of withdrawing their life-sustaining care against that person or her family’s will with no due process and a mere 10 days to find an alternative facility.
Note that Tinslee’s mother received the notice on Thursday, October 31. The 10th day was today, a Sunday. That means that 4 of the 10 days were weekend days; or 40% of the time she was given to find a new facility were weekends where administrative offices are closed. The final day was a Sunday.
You should also know that there were many miracles that occurred along the way here that allowed this TRO to happen on a Sunday. Your prayers were answered. Please keep them coming.
TRTL and others continue to ask Governor Abbott to call a special session to fix this, among other things, that didn’t get done this past session. There is a call to action in TRTL’s press release to that end. They are asking that your Senator be contacted for this effort. A link is provided where you can easily do so.
It troubles me greatly to see this law invoked so frequently. That paints doctors and hospitals in a bad light, when many (most) do not deserve that. But, the fact is, lives are on the line every time it is invoked and action must be taken. The fact is, this is involuntary passive euthanasia. The fact is, patients do not have due process rights under the law here. The fact is, this is a part of the Culture of Death that must be opposed.
Keep the faith and keep fighting the good fight. This is not over. But today, there was a victory along the way.

UPDATE on Baby Tinslee – Keep Calling, Emailing, & PrayingPosted: 10 Nov 2019 12:45 PM PSTI posted an urgent call to action last night about Baby Tinslee – the latest intended victim of TADA. I have some updates for you and rather than update that post, I thought I'd just create a new post.
CBS11 had this news story about Tinslee last night:
About half an hour ago, Robert Montoya who is the Metroplex Bureau Correspondent for Empower Texans, reported as follows:
Not only that, Ross Kecseg, also with Empower Texans, reports in a comment to Robert’s post, that Representative Tony Tinderholt, who has been at the hospital today:
That’s just outrageous behavior on the part of the hospital. If the hospital has it’s way, this is Tinsel’s last day and they want to tell the mother whether or not she can photograph her child! I hope you’re seeing a pattern emerge here.
But note this from my friend, Yvette DeOtte, who is quite plugged in here:
Let’s go back to what I said last night about motivations:
NOTE: Anticipating what TADA supporters always say in defense of these things, let me nip that in the bud. There are no assertions that anyone’s conscience is being pricked by continuing to care for this child. I have never heard that used in a hearing as a reason. That only ever comes up during legislative testimony by lobbyists for euthanasia and the occasional brief in court. Even were that the case, there are many, many doctors in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Other doctors who are pro-life and understand who makes what decisions would continue care for her, I am certain. Anticipating another thing they might say – she’s suffering. Actually, that was not a given reason. Also, killing people because of suffering is the very definition of euthanasia. Yeah, it is. Mercy killing is also, ironically, prohibited by TADA. See Tex. Health & Safety Code Sec. 166.050. Anticipating and responding to what others have said or asked about the role of money here, let me address that as well. Doctors and hospitals always vehemently deny that money plays any role in any decision they make. In one place on social media, one lady said she called and mentioned money and the receptionist defensively said money had nothing to do with their decisions. I’ve been in cases where the intended TADA victim had insurance or would qualify for Medicare or Medicaid soon if given enough time. To be honest, I actually don’t think money is the biggest motivator for these cases for the decision-makers.
When I add 2 + 2 I get 4. What do you get?
If a doctor doesn’t want to treat, there are clearly other doctors – at that facility – who would. More than that, if this facility wants this kid out – if she’s costing them too much money or whatever – another facility will take her. With more time, additional facilities likely could be found. So, why be dead set on pulling the plug today? Why indeed.
It’s not at all clear to me who is making the decision and pushing this. But it doesn’t matter. The facility has made this decision. And a child’s life hangs in the balance.
Please keep calling and praying. If the voicemail is filled up – as I’ve been told it is – then leave messages at the main number.
Call Cook Children’s now! Ask to speak to administrator Stan Davis and tell him to save Baby Tinslee Lewis! 682-885-4000 or stan.davis@cookchildrens.org.


