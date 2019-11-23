The disturbing human body parts trafficking in Phoenix, Arizona seems eerily similar to what undercover journalists with the Center for Medical Progress uncovered at Planned Parenthood in California. However, in that case, the journalists are the ones being punished for exposing the unethical and potentially illegal sales of aborted baby body parts at the largest abortion chain in America.

Chop Shop Selling Human Bodies Must Pay $58 Million in Damages, But Planned Parenthood Avoids Accountability
NATIONAL MICAIAH BILGER NOV 22, 2019 | 11:55AM WASHINGTON, DC
An Arizona company described as a “human chop shop” must pay $58 million for illegally selling dead bodies for a profit.
On Tuesday, a Maricopa County Superior Court jury reached its decision against Biological Resource Center (BRC) of Phoenix, Arizona, ordering that it pay the $58 million to ten families that it deceived into donating the bodies of their family members, Breitbart reports.
Described as a “human chop shop,” BRC encouraged families to donate their loved ones’ bodies to medical research on Alzheimer’s disease and other disorders; but once the company received the bodies, it “chopped the bodies up and sold the parts to other body brokers for profit,” Michael Burg, a lead trial lawyer for the families, said in a statement.
The disturbing human body parts trafficking seems eerily similar to what undercover journalists with the Center for Medical Progress uncovered at Planned Parenthood. However, in that case, the journalists are the ones being punished for exposing the unethical and potentially illegal sales of aborted baby body parts at the largest abortion chain in America.
Linking to a Washington Post article about the jury decision, Live Action President and founder Lila Rose noted how differently the two cases have been treated.
“WaPo reports on a ‘chop shop’ selling human remains without consent that is being forced to pay $58 million in damages,” Rose tweeted. “Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood chop shops that kill babies & sell their body parts are funded daily w/ $1.4 million in taxpayer dollars.”
Concerns about the Phoenix company prompted a raid by the FBI in January 2014. FBI investigators made a number of gruesome discoveries, including “head sewn onto a mismatched body, a bucket of limbs” and a cooler filled with genitalia, according to AZCentral. Reuters reports BRC sold full bodies for $5,893.
David TeSelle, one of the attorneys for the families, warned that there is very little oversight of human body donations in the United States.
“What people don’t realize is that the illicit body broker trade is something going on right now across the nation,” TeSelle said. “Unlike organ transplant donation, which is heavily regulated, there is very little regulation or oversight – and in most states, none at all – into body donation at death, to ensure that the donors and their families’ wishes are being met.”
Planned Parenthood has not faced prosecution, though there is strong evidence that it may have violated several laws, allegedly putting women at risk by changing abortion procedures to better harvest intact aborted baby parts and allegedly selling the parts for a profit.
However, two California-based companies that worked with the abortion chain did pay an $8 million settlement in 2017 after the Orange County District Attorney’s office said the sold aborted baby body parts to other companies across the world.
The expose videos catching Planned Parenthood officials selling the body parts of aborted babies have shocked the nation. Here is a list of all 14:
- In the first video: Dr. Deborah Nucatola of Planned Parenthood commented on baby-crushing: “We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part, I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact.”
- In the second video: Planned Parenthood’s Dr. Mary Gatter joked, “I want a Lamborghini” as she negotiated the best price for baby parts.
- In the third video: Holly O’Donnell, a former Stem Express employee who worked inside a Planned Parenthood clinic, detailed first-hand the unspeakable atrocities and how she fainted in horror over handling baby legs.
- In the fourth video: Planned Parenthood’s Dr. Savita Ginde stated, “We don’t want to do just a flat-fee (per baby) of like, $200. A per-item thing works a little better, just because we can see how much we can get out of it.” She also laughed while looking at a plate of fetal kidneys that were “good to go.”
- In the fifth video: Melissa Farrell of Planned Parenthood-Gulf Coast in Houston boasted of Planned Parenthood’s skill in obtaining “intact fetal cadavers” and how her “research” department “contributes so much to the bottom line of our organization here, you know we’re one of the largest affiliates, our Research Department is the largest in the United States.”
- In the sixth video: Holly O’Donnell described technicians taking fetal parts without patient consent: “There were times when they would just take what they wanted. And these mothers don’t know. And there’s no way they would know.”
- In the seventh and perhaps most disturbing video: Holly O’Donnell described the harvesting, or “procurement,” of organs from a nearly intact late-term fetus aborted at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte’s Alameda clinic in San Jose, CA. “‘You want to see something kind of cool,’” O’Donnell says her supervisor asked her. “And she just taps the heart, and it starts beating. And I’m sitting here and I’m looking at this fetus, and its heart is beating, and I don’t know what to think.”
- In the eighth video: StemExpress CEO Cate Dyer admits Planned Parenthood sells “a lot of” fully intact aborted babies.
- The ninth video: catches a Planned Parenthood medical director discussing how the abortion company sells fully intact aborted babies — including one who “just fell out” of the womb.
- The 10th video: catches the nation’s biggest abortion business selling specific body parts — including the heart, eyes and “gonads” of unborn babies. The video also shows the shocking ways in which Planned Parenthood officials admit that they are breaking federal law by selling aborted baby body parts for profit.
- Unreleased Videos: Unreleased videos from CMP show Deb Vanderhei of Planned Parenthood caught on tape talking about how Planned Parenthood abortion business affiliates may “want to increase revenue [from selling baby parts] but we can’t stop them…” Another video has a woman talking about the “financial incentives” of selling aborted baby body parts.
- The 11th video: catches a Texas Planned Parenthood abortionist planning to sell the intact heads of aborted babies for research. Amna Dermish is caught on tape describing an illegal partial-birth abortion procedure to terminate living, late-term unborn babies which she hopes will yield intact fetal heads for brain harvesting.
- The 12th video in the series shows new footage of Jennefer Russo, medical director at Planned Parenthood in Orange County, California, describing to undercover investigators how her abortion business tries to harvest intact aborted babies’ bodies for a local for-profit biotech company and changes the abortion procedure to do so.
- The 13th video: exposes a Planned Parenthood medical director admitting that babies born alive after abortion are sometimes killed.
- The 14th video: catches Planned Parenthood executives discussing gruesome abortion procedures and the sale of body parts from aborted babies for profit.