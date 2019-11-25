A TALE OF TWO STATES: ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA!

Chop Shop Selling Human Bodies Must Pay $58 Million in Damages, But Planned Parenthood Avoids Accountability

An Arizona company described as a “human chop shop” must pay $58 million for illegally selling dead bodies for a profit.

On Tuesday, a Maricopa County Superior Court jury reached its decision against Biological Resource Center (BRC) of Phoenix, Arizona, ordering that it pay the $58 million to ten families that it deceived into donating the bodies of their family members, Breitbart reports.

Described as a “human chop shop,” BRC encouraged families to donate their loved ones’ bodies to medical research on Alzheimer’s disease and other disorders; but once the company received the bodies, it “chopped the bodies up and sold the parts to other body brokers for profit,” Michael Burg, a lead trial lawyer for the families, said in a statement.

The disturbing human body parts trafficking seems eerily similar to what undercover journalists with the Center for Medical Progress uncovered at Planned Parenthood. However, in that case, the journalists are the ones being punished for exposing the unethical and potentially illegal sales of aborted baby body parts at the largest abortion chain in America.

Linking to a Washington Post article about the jury decision, Live Action President and founder Lila Rose noted how differently the two cases have been treated.

“WaPo reports on a ‘chop shop’ selling human remains without consent that is being forced to pay $58 million in damages,” Rose tweeted. “Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood chop shops that kill babies & sell their body parts are funded daily w/ $1.4 million in taxpayer dollars.”

Concerns about the Phoenix company prompted a raid by the FBI in January 2014. FBI investigators made a number of gruesome discoveries, including “head sewn onto a mismatched body, a bucket of limbs” and a cooler filled with genitalia, according to AZCentral. Reuters reports BRC sold full bodies for $5,893.

David TeSelle, one of the attorneys for the families, warned that there is very little oversight of human body donations in the United States.

“What people don’t realize is that the illicit body broker trade is something going on right now across the nation,” TeSelle said. “Unlike organ transplant donation, which is heavily regulated, there is very little regulation or oversight – and in most states, none at all – into body donation at death, to ensure that the donors and their families’ wishes are being met.”

Planned Parenthood has not faced prosecution, though there is strong evidence that it may have violated several laws, allegedly putting women at risk by changing abortion procedures to better harvest intact aborted baby parts and allegedly selling the parts for a profit.

However, two California-based companies that worked with the abortion chain did pay an $8 million settlement in 2017 after the Orange County District Attorney’s office said the sold aborted baby body parts to other companies across the world.

