AGNOSTIC/ATHEISTIC SCIENTISTS CALL FOR THE REPLICATION OF AUSCHWITZ A HUNDRED TIMES OVER

Eco-GENOCIDE: 11,000 scientists sign order demanding globalists ELIMINATE billions of humans from planet Earth

11/06/2019 / By Mike Adams

For the last five years, we’ve been warning that scientists are using the climate change hoax to pursue a planetary depopulation agenda that aims to eliminate billions of humans from planet Earth. The assertion has been predictably mocked by the CIA-run fake news media as a “conspiracy theory,” even as those same media outlets fabricate their own baseless conspiracies about Russia, Trump and the 2016 election.

Today, the media is once again eating crow as a new science paper, reportedly signed by 11,000 scientists, demands the world’s governments take action to eliminate billions of humans from our planet. (“Democide” is the term describing mass genocide carried out by governments, by the way. In the last century or so, governments of the world have already mass murdered 262 million people. Apparently, that’s not nearly enough, according to genocidal climate scientists.)

The paper, published in BioScience, is entitled, “World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency.” (DOI link: https://doi.org/10.1093/biosci/biz088)

Authored by William J. Ripple, Christopher Wolf and other colleagues, the paper declares that “planet Earth is facing a climate emergency” which must be addressed by making sure human populations to plummet.

Humans are bad, the paper argues, because they eat meat and engage in transportation. Seriously. This is part of their argument.

As one of the vocal skeptics of the climate change agenda, I have recorded a lecture series, now published at OblivionAgenda.com, which explains exactly why globalists are using the climate change hoax to decimate humanity and “cleanse” the planet from all humans. Now we finally have a clear, unequivocal admission from the scientific community that mass genocide against human beings is, indeed, their final solution.

All the science is faked, and even the charts are faked (but journalists don’t understand them anyway)

The science paper published in BioScience is, of course, entirely based on wildly false quack science conclusions such as claiming, “greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are still rapidly rising, with increasingly damaging effects on the Earth’s climate.” In truth, carbon dioxide is actually re-greening the Earth, even according to a NASA paper based on comprehensive satellite imagery. Rising CO2 levels, in other words, are healing planet Earth, not damaging it.

Yet somehow, the simple chemistry of carbon dioxide and photosynthesis now escapes 11,000 scientists who have declared that CO2 — the single most important nutrient for plant life on our planet — is somehow a pollutant or poison.

The paper also rolls out a series of incomprehensible graphs, each of which is carefully selected to narrow the lines and dots to a specific time window that exaggerates observed reality and tries to convince people to be very afraid of lines and dots:

And yet, the paper readily admits all the charts are completely bogus, consisting of pure scientific fraud. For example, one explanation below the charts says, “Forest gain is not involved in the calculation of tree cover loss.”

Huh? Tree cover loss calculations don’t consider trees growing back?

What that sort of logic, you could make any scenario look catastrophic. And that’s exactly what these researchers did.

If you want to see some truly, really, really scary climate charts, check these out:

The problem is too many humans (and livestock), claim researchers

The root of all these scary graphs, warn the quack scientists, stems from, “sustained increases in both human and ruminant livestock populations.” They go on to explain that people are eating too much meat, taking too many airplane flights (Al Gore, anyone?) and releasing too much CO2 per person. But remember, since CO2 is actually a nutrient that re-greens the planet and boosts food crop production, these scientists are arguing that sustainable food production is bad for the planet.

By the way, nobody has a larger CO2 footprint than the jet-setting globalists and demented Hollywood celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, who demands everyone else lower their CO2 consumption while he flies a private jet everywhere.

In pointing out what they see as GOOD things for planet Earth, the scientists cite the success of “decreases in global fertility rates,” which is of course the entire agenda behind vaccines, transgenderism, 5G EMF exposure and pesticide contamination of the food supply. It’s all about causing spontaneous abortions and infertility as a means to eliminate humans from planet Earth. (Yes, the globalists truly hate any human who is living, and they are trying their best to carry out mass death and genocide.)

The paper goes on to claim that ocean sea levels are “trending upward” but fails to point out that the increases are so tiny, there isn’t a single city that has been inundated under 20 meters of ocean as has been repeatedly (and absurdly) predicted by climate lunatics like Al Gore. Despite all the failed warnings that a “tipping point” would be reached many years ago, these scientists now argue about “irreversible climate tipping points” that will spell disaster, causing a “catastrophic ‘hothouse Earth’ beyond the control of humans.”

But wait, aren’t these authors claiming it’s humans who controlled the entire climate to ruin it in the first place? Somehow, humans are said to be in control of the climate, yet the climate is out of control of humans. This self-contradictory junk science smacks of the very kind of irrational lunacy we repeatedly hear from climate change alarmists, none of whom can honestly be called “scientists” in the first place, since they have abandoned the very process of scientific thinking.

Their solution? Collapse all plant life on planet Earth by eliminating CO2 from the atmosphere

The solution to all these “climate emergency” fears centers around annihilating life as we know it on the planet. It’s all based on demonizing — and the eliminating — CO2 from the atmosphere, which would collapse food crop production and plant life across the entire planet (including rainforests).

The paper quite literally demands the removal of the CO2 nutrient from the air — “carbon extraction from the source and capture from the air” — as a way to starve plants to death and collapse the global food supply, killing off humans. This process of altering the atmosphere to prepare a planet for occupation by a completely different species is, of course, called terraforming. And that’s exactly what’s being done to Earth.

It makes you wonder how crops are going to grow at all, and since these 11,000 scientists also demand an end to livestock, claiming “reducing the global consumption of animal products” is absolutely necessary to save the planet, they never answer the question of how will all their genetically modified soybeans grow at all when CO2 is removed from the atmosphere, since soybeans require photosynthesis.

Similarly, the stratospheric pollution initiatives now being pushed by Bill Gates and others — under the “Project SCoPEx” moniker — will dim the sun, shutting down photosynthesis and robbing food crops of the cellular energy they need to produce food in the first place.

If anything, this science paper reads like a suicide wish list for the complete extermination of humankind… all run by mad scientists who seem to despise the very idea of humans surviving on this planet much longer.

The climate change Final Solution? Kill billions of people: GEO-GENOCIDE

As we’ve known all along, this entire climate change hoax has always been about justifying depopulation schemes that are nothing short of genocide.

And while the Holocaust of World War II killed a reported six million people, today’s mad climate scientists say they want to eliminate six BILLION people (or more), making the geo-genocide literally one thousand times larger than the Holocaust.

Notably, just as the Holocaust participants threw Jews into concentration camps and starved them to death, today’s proposed eco/geo-genocide would collapse the global food supply and lead to mass starvation, famine, pestilence and basically every nightmare occurrence mentioned in the Book of Revelation.

“The world population must be stabilized — and, ideally, gradually reduced,” claim the 11,000 scientists. Then they talk about ways to “strengthen human rights while lowering fertility rates,” obviously with mandatory (gunpoint) vaccines, a deliberately contaminated food supply, the ongoing exposure to hormone-disrupting food supply chemicals and the mass cancer wave caused by 5G exposure that increases free radicals in the bloodstream, leading to mass death via inflammation that causes heart attacks, cancer and neurological malfunctions.

This mass genocide of human beings will, claim the scientists, “honor the diversity of humans” … “within a framework that ensures social integrity.” Whatever that means. It’s all just doublespeak for an authoritarian, Orwellian society where no one is allowed to question the climate lunacy without being censored, de-platformed, fired from your job and blackballed from science altogether.

To these lunatic scientists, “diversity” means that people of all color will be bulldozed into mass graves in the name of saving the planet. Genetically engineered, weaponized viral strains will be released to murder people of every nationality, too, in the name of “tolerance.” Mass starvation will not discriminate, since the collapse of global food crops will impact every human being. This is how “diversity” is achieved by the very same lunatic scientists who are now poised to turn the entire planet into a deadly gas chamber. But instead of gassing everyone with Zyklon B — the Holocaust gas created by Big Pharma scientists, by the way — they will deplete the atmosphere of the entire planet, starving plants for food and leading to the deliberate collapse of human civilization.

If you thought the Nazis were mass murderers, just wait until you see what Bill Gates and Harvard scientists have in mind.

Indeed, they have found a way to eliminate six billion people from planet Earth: It’s called geo-genocide, and it means billions of humans starving, suffering and dying so that a small number of delusional nut jobs who falsely claim to be “scientists” can inherit the (dead) planet.

Or at least that’s what they think they’re doing. In reality, they are inadvertently working under non-human influenceto annihilate the planet, exterminate humankind and prepare Earth for a post-human future. I cover this in an extensive video lecture series at OblivionAgenda.com. (More videos are coming, the lecture series is not complete yet.)

Here’s how this will all be achieved: Abortions, forced vaccinations, denial of health care services, forced euthanasia, mass poisonings and mass executions of “climate deniers”

You might be wondering, then, how exactly the tyrannical governments of the world are planning on achieving the extermination of six billion people.

First, there’s the planned collapse of the global food supply caused by the removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. But that’s going to take decades to achieve. In the short term, they have far more vicious, violent plans to carry out. Those include:

Ramping up abortion propaganda and legalizing the murder of children that have already been born, up to any age. (Infanticide)

Mandatory (gunpoint) vaccinations for everyone, using vaccines that are intentionally laced with infertility chemicals to help collapse the population.

The denial of health care services to those who are labeled “climate deniers.” A version of this has already begun in the UK, where people who are accused of “hate speech” are denied all health care and removed from hospitals.

The ramping up of forced euthanasia. “The case for killing granny.” Anyone who isn’t working and actively paying taxes will be targeted for termination.

The mass poisoning of the population with an accelerated 5G rollout that, according to research published last year in Environmental Research, causes all the following effects to kill off humans:

– Cellular DNA damage

– Lowered sperm count / infertility

– Neuropsychiatric effects (driving people insane)

– Apoptosis / cell death

– Calcium overload at the cellular level

– Endocrime system disruption

– Oxidative stress and free radical damage to all cells

Learn about “voltage-gated ion channels” in the paper linked above to understand why 5G and Wi-Fi exposure causes calcium overload of the body’s cells.

In essence, you are going to be targeted for termination via multiple vectors of toxicity, infertility, neurological damage, etc., and it will all be delivered via food, medications and EMF exposure.

As all of this is happening, the globalists will be blocking the sun and shutting down photosynthesis planet-wide through chemtrails / geoengineering which also, by the way, will sharply reduce the energy production capacity of solar panels across the globe. (So much for the “green energy” myth.)

In all, it’s a geo-genocide plan to kill human civilization and “reboot” the entire planet without humans surviving at all.

By the way, all these very same scientists proposing this geo-genocide are utterly ignorant of the existence of geoengineering schemes, 5G health risks, the spiking of vaccines with infertility chemicals, the deliberate mass poisoning of the food supply with pesticides and heavy metals, the ongoing development of engineered bioweapon viral strains, the censorship of natural cures that promote longevity, the chemtrailing of food crops and more. Many of today’s scientists are, laughably, the most un-informed people on the planet when it comes to real events that are threatening human civilization.

Imagine their shock when they find themselves being terminated by the same mass death they are demanding being unleashed upon the world. No one is safe — not even the scientists themselves — when fake climate science is allowed to dictate global government policy.

