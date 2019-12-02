OUR Lord Jesus Christ, WORKING THROUGH THE TRADITIONAL LATIN MASS WILL SAVE HIS CHURCH FROM THE NEAR DESTRUCTION IT IS EXPERIENCING THROUGH THE CELEBRATION OF THE NOVUS ORDO MASS

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2019/12/francis-effect-counterrevolutionarytrad.html

Sunday, December 01, 2019

Francis Effect: “Counterrevolution[ary]” Traditional Latin Mass Attendees have “seen Unprecedented Growth during his Papacy” that may Overthrow the Novus Ordo Mass

New York Daily News reported that the fifty year-old Novus Ordo Mass is destroying the Catholic Church in America “[s]ince the 1960s, Mass attendance has plummeted, from around 70% of U.S. Catholics every Sunday and Holy Day.”

Ironically, however, the anti-Latin Mass Francis has inadvertently caused “a counterrevolution of sorts” that may overthrow the Novus Ordo Mass:

“Fifty years ago this weekend, the Catholic Church debuted a new version of Mass following reforms made by the 1960s’ Second Vatican Council. From the use of vernacular language instead of Latin, to the priest facing the people instead of the tabernacle, the changes became mandatory at all parishes on the First Sunday of Advent 1969.”

“… The resurgence of the traditional Latin Mass started before Francis, but has seen unprecedented growth during his papacy, a counterrevolution of sorts that some (both admirably and critically) call an alternative Francis effect. Even bishops and priests who were not ordinarily interested in the traditional Latin Mass have been much more generous and vocal in offering additional such liturgies. Two distinct wings of the Catholic Church have emerged. Often, the new versus the old Mass is a defining characteristic of the opposing coalitions.”

“… But after five decades of experiments and decline, there is some growth to be observed within the Catholic Church. Ironically, it is with traditionalists joining the priesthood, entering convents and attending parishes that offer the very Latin Mass that was replaced 50 years ago.”

“… The past 50 years have not been good ones for the Catholic Church. Pope Benedict saw this when he wrote, of the new form of Mass, ‘we abandoned the organic, living process of growth and development over centuries, and replaced it — as in a manufacturing process — with a fabrication, a banal on-the-spot product.'”

[https://www.nydailynews.com/opinion/ny-oped-prayers-we-can-understand-20191130-allvqyirgzdtnccfgzmi2qgwci-story.html]

The Catholic Herald revealed that in the United States the Traditional Latin Mass attendees are the future real Catholics of the Church which will eventually out number the Novus Ordo Mass (NOM) attendees.

It appears that if the trend continues the Novus Ordo Mass may be overthrown by sheer numbers:

Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) attendees are over overwhelmingly real Catholics while New Mass or Novus Ordo Mass (NOM) attendees tend be lapsed and heretical Catholics according to a new study by Fr. Donald Kloster:

Fulfill Sunday obligation:

TLM: 99℅ vs. NOM: 22℅

Approve of abortion:

TLM: 1℅ vs. NOM: 51℅

Go to Confession at least once a year:

TLM: 98℅ vs. NOM: 25℅

Approve of contraception:

TLM: 2℅ vs. NOM: 89℅

Support same-sex marriage:

TLM: 2℅ vs. NOW: 67℅

“TLM attendees donate 5 times more in the collection” according to Fr. Kloster.

(Catholic Herald, “Traditional Latin Mass attendees more devout and orthodox, study says,” February 27, 2019)

