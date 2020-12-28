|Transcendence
Objectivity is the Objective
By Judd Garrett
December 28, 2020
We all know the gig; we are born, and at some time in the future, hopefully in the very distant future, we will die. Those two things are the only certainties of life. What we do in between those two certainties is what makes our life significant and worthwhile.
We have spent the last year doing everything that we can to prevent the second certainty of life to the point that many people have forgotten or neglected to do the very things that make the life we’re preserving worth living. To quote Robin Williams’ character John Keating, in the movie Dead Poets Society, “medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.”
Human beings need those moments of life which bring transcendence that take us to an existence or experience beyond the purely physical level that give our lives meaning. This is the continual balancing act of human beings, between preserving life and experiencing life.
In the year 2020, we have spent so much of our energy concerned with sustaining our lives that have we forgotten or neglected what we are staying alive for? We have been continually told to “follow the science” as if science will lead us to the answers to all our problems. Scientists rarely factor in our humanity when prescribing protocols for humans.
We should follow the science on issues of science, but many of the problems that plague the world fall well beyond the purview of science. They are embedded in the hearts and souls of mankind.
Greed, selfishness, hatred, mendacity, evil cannot be solved with a scientific theory or a mathematic equation. There is no vaccination to rid humanity of these viruses which are more pervasive and deadly than Covid-19.
Deifying science leads humans away from transcendence, and down the road to meaninglessness where everything is explained away, and demystified, dehumanized, creating a quasi-robotic existence where the purpose of life becomes sustaining life itself. And that is why so many have so easily have traded their transcendent moments and experiences this year for the promise of security, not fully understanding that type of existence is creating a more dangerous world.
Is this not the true and lasting lesson of the year of Covid for life post-Covid? Simply sustaining life is not enough, it is just as vital to pursue the things that make our lives worth living.
Rip McIntosh
-
Archives
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- HERE IS THE VIDEO WE HAVE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR
- We should follow the science on issues of science, but many of the problems that plague the world fall well beyond the purview of science. They are embedded in the hearts and souls of mankind.
- REVENGE OF THE KRAKEN
- BILL GATES MUST BE CHEWING THE RUG LIKE HITLER, AN UNEXPECTED SPIKE IN ALLERGIC REACTIONS TO HIS VACCINE IS CAUSING PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD TO REFUSE TO BE VACCINATED WITH THE PFIZER/BIOTECH VACCINE
- THE POWER GRANTED TO Vice President MIKE PENCE FOR HIM TO EXERCISE ON JANUARY 6, 2021 IS INCREDIBLE
Top Posts & Pages
- THE POWER GRANTED TO Vice President MIKE PENCE FOR HIM TO EXERCISE ON JANUARY 6, 2021 IS INCREDIBLE
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- HERE IS THE VIDEO WE HAVE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR
- AMERICA'S NEXT CIVIL WAR WILL START THE DAY AFTER THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WHEN THE MILLIONS OF FRAUDULENT MAIL BALLOTS WILL MIRACULOUSLY APPEAR TO OVERTURN THE RE-ELECTION OF Donald Trump
- HOW DARE Donald Trump TURN OUT TO BE ONE OF THE BEST PRESIDENTS THE United States OF AMERICA HAS EVER HAD IN SPITE OF HIS PERSONAL FLAWS WHICH HE NEVER TRIED TO HIDE WITH THE RESULT THAT HIS HONESTY CAUSED THE LEFT LIBERALS TO HATE HIM
- SOME TRUMP SUPPORTERS HAVE LITTLE HOPE THAT SCOTUS WILL ACT, BUT SIDNEY POWELL'S CASE IS DIFFERRENT
- THE EXACT DOMINION ALGORITHM THAT TRANSFERRED MILLIONS OF VOTES FRAUDULENTLY TO Joseph Biden AND OTHER DEMOCRAT CANDIDATES HAS BEEN DISCOVERED
- REVENGE OF THE KRAKEN
- BILL GATES MUST BE CHEWING THE RUG LIKE HITLER, AN UNEXPECTED SPIKE IN ALLERGIC REACTIONS TO HIS VACCINE IS CAUSING PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD TO REFUSE TO BE VACCINATED WITH THE PFIZER/BIOTECH VACCINE
- Dr. Kelly Moore said that Americans need to be prepared for reports about the elderly dying “a day or two” after receiving the vaccine jab, adding that such deaths are a “normal occurrence” that may have nothing to do with the vaccine since such people “die frequently.” Such people die frequently ?????????????????
Top Clicks