The Populist Press “Revenge of the Kraken…” Post is Best Overview of Biden Steal

December 28, 2020

Yesterday, Populist Press revealed this overview video of the Biden Steal in its post”Revenge of the Kraken…”:

“It is a war for control of the most powerful country in the world. Winner take all, the stakes couldn’t be worth more…Watch this video:

[https://populist.press/revenge-of-the-kraken/]

Is this the Return of America like there was the Return of the Jedi?

“Time for a throwback Thursday — galactic style. Star Wars has released the original 1983 trailer for Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.”

“But fans will notice that the trailer promotes a different film title: Revenge of the Jedi. George Lucas changed “revenge” to “return” before the movie’s release — a good choice noting the film’s portrayal of Darth Vader. But “revenge” did eventually get a spot in a Lucas movie, appearing in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.” [https://mashable.com/2013/10/24/star-wars-return-of-the-jedi-trailer/]

Note: The Catholic Monitor implores all CM readers to now or as soon as possible to “Contact Governor Brian Kemp and DEMAND that he IMMEDIATELY call a special session of the legislature”:

Call him at 404-656-1776 Email him at brian.kemp@georgia.gov or use this contact form. Message him on Facebook and Twitter. Also, please ask your friends and family to “Contact Governor Brian Kemp and DEMAND that he IMMEDIATELY call a special session of the legislature” and their elected officials now”[LifeSite says] “It’s imperative… that ordinary citizens contact their elected officials now all the way up until January 6. Politicians usually respond when their offices are inundated with phone calls”

“Click here to access LifeSite’s Voter Voice initiative so you can find your representative’s phone number.”

“I sincerely hope all of my American readers will head those words. Your country is at stake! There is no more crucial time than right now. God love you.” [https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/act-now-contact-your-representative-to-ensure-election-integrity-on-january-6]

Note: Gateway Pundit, the real leader of the patriot media, shows how you can fight against the BIDEN STEAL and “not take… it anymore” from swing states legislators:

All you have to do is open the links below and copy the list to your email, draft your message and send. You can send these to any state and you don’t need to reside in that state.

State of AZ House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/X1CpV2wF

State of AZ Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/5sxjcGXF

State of GA House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/GeUTmaNh

State of GA Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/CGkN7VvK

State of MI House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/FXa1gQzL

State of MI Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/30AL81NR

State of NV House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/7airAcpr

State of NV Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/ELLJQ6PH

State of PA House eMail Addresses: <All hidden behind contact-forms>

State of PA Senate eMail Addresses (partial ): https://pastebin.com/aYRDJVwM

State of WI House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/2XUzSwLs

State of WI Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/jteaYmHL

Below is also a list of state legislatures in some of the key swing states the Biden campaign is trying to steal:

Arizona Legislature https://www.azleg.gov/MemberRoster/

Georgia General Assembly http://www.legis.ga.gov/en-US/default.aspx

Michigan Legislature https://www.legislature.mi.gov/(S(cc0hs5oao0b4zn55a2na5kh4))/mileg.aspx?page=home

Pennsylvania Senate https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/mbrList.cfm?body=S&sort=alpha

Pennsylvania House https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/mbrList.cfm?body=H&sort=alpha

Wisconsin Senate https://legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/

Wisconsin House https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/

Please feel free to contact the Republican congressmen and women in these states and let them know your concerns and demand they stop Big Tech, Big Media, Foreign Countries and the corrupt Democrats from stealing this election. [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/easy-contact-lists-state-legislatures-six-key-states-just-copy-email-draft-message-let-know-feel-biden-steal/]

Important Note: The publisher of the Catholic Monitor has made a pledge to wear the Brown Scapular and say the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary everyday for a Rosary Lepanto-like victory for President Trump. He asks all CM readers to make this pledge.

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Note: Please put President Trump, Steve Bannon, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, all the Republican state and national legislators as well as Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Neil Gorsuch in the following Prayer of Command against “satanic forces”:

Prayer of Command of Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger: In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Note: Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1] Voter fraud attorney Sidney Powell’s renowned statistician, Dr. William Briggs stated that the “conservative” SCOTUS Justices did a Pontius Pilate by “cuck[ing]. There is no other word for it. Their entire argument for rejecting the suit brought Texas and joined by almost half the States was Nyah nyah nyah!” [https://wmbriggs.com/post/33854/] Will Kavanaugh, Barrett and Gorsuch in the upcoming “Kraken”case cowardly run away from it as they did with the Texas case and be accomplices in the United States becoming the next totalitarian impoverished Chinese Communist satellite like Venezuela by not joining the fight for truth and justice against the massive voter fraud that is attempting to destroy America? (Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html) The famed Bishop Rene Gracida answered the above question, which Kavanaugh, Barrett and Gorsuch must answer to God now and at the the hour of their death, saying America is in a battle for its very survival as a, free and independent, God fearing nation:

“This month’s battle for the republic is tremendous and earth-shaking. The only comparable moments in our history are those moments before the American Civil War and those days leading up to George Washington’s battles against the British.” [https://abyssum.org/2020/12/03/this-months-battle-for-the-republic-is-tremendous-and-earth-shaking-the-only-comparable-moments-in-our-history-are-those-moments-before-the-american-civil-war-and-those-days-leading-up-to-ge/]

Bishop Gracida was a courageous WWII airman, monk, friend of Pope John Paul II and the “Savior of EWTN” as Raymond Arroyo called him in his book who at 96 looks like his is in his 70’s, is mentally sharper than most men 40 years younger than him and looks by a large margin younger than Pope Benedict XVI or Francis.

Gracida is declaring that America is in a battle between good and evil.

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for President Donald Trump, the legal teams including Sidney Powell and justice in the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of MarySHARE

Fred Martonez