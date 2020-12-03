This month’s battle for the republic is tremendous and earth-shaking. The only comparable moments in our history are those moments before the American Civil War and those days leading up to George Washington’s battles against the British.

Thursday, December 03, 2020

Media: “President’s Words are Walled Off from the Public… This is how Radical Marxists in Banana Republics Oust Legitimate Leaders”

Catholic pundit Laramie Hirsch said of President Donald Trump’s speech last night that “The president’s words are walled off from the public… This is how radical Marxists in banana republics oust legitimate leaders”:

President Trump said that “this is the most important speech I’ve ever made,” the Establishment made sure to keep it well away from you. The president’s words are walled off from the public by hateful personalities. For an example, consider the words of CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who after calling the president toxic, stated:

Trump is so far gone, that I cannot in good conscience play the substance of a 46 minute schpiel that he spewed tonight. It is lies and ugly suggestions that have basis in nothing but division and malice. It is a schpiel, it is a con, only to benefit his own coffers.Chris Cuomo, from CNN YouTube video: Cuomo explains why CNN won’t air Trump’s 46-minute speech

This is how radical Marxists in banana republics oust legitimate leaders. In countries such as Cuba or Venezuela, they gain control of the country’s media, and they make sure that the leader’s words cannot reach the people. The radio stations and news stations are taken over, and there is no way for the legitimate president to get his message out. We have seen this on Twitter, YouTube, and we saw it tonight in a blatant coup-styled “icing out” of President Trump’s speech.

U.S. elections will never be the same. The American people will never again trust the electoral process of this country unless President Trump maintains his office and reforms the entire voting system. The days of a democratic republic may well be over from now on. No one will ever again have faith in it. The power and freedom to vote and choose your leaders has always been a cherished American point of pride. But now, with this election, the veil has been lifted, and everyone can see how vile and corrupt the system has become. People will come to understand it is one big shell game, and enthusiasm will wane as oligarchs slowly ooze into positions of power, cementing themselves in control forever.

Do the Americans have it within themselves to accept a leader who will enact a martial law and become a lifetime leader? Because that is what is needed for justice, law, and order to continue. The American system on all levels is hopelessly corrupt. Can the Americans embrace a Francisco Franco of their own to take over their beloved country and right all of the wrongs done upon the people? Or is their pride in their so-called “free elections” so swollen, that they will continue on with the illusion of democracy for many oppressive years to come?

This month’s battle for the republic is tremendous and earth-shaking. The only comparable moments in our history are those moments before the American Civil War and those days leading up to George Washington’s battles against the British. These are make-or-break days that are shaping the national character of the United States for generations. And yet…all of this anguish and contention is for a mere four more years of President Trump. Four years…and then who knows? Is all of this really worth it? Even if President Trump does use martial law, will he simply leave after a little less than half a decade, leaving us with an election system that we all now doubt? Our elections are now ruined, thanks to the Democrats, China, Iran, George Soros, and many other international parties.

The Deep State and the Left have sought to ice out President Trump for his entire term. Will they succeed in gaslighting themselves to victory this winter? [https://forge-and-anvil.com/2020/12/03/president-trump-iced-out/]

“THE HOLY ROSARY, MOST POWERFUL WEAPON AGAINST THE ENEMY OF GOD AND MAN… Saint Pius V ordered the faithful to recite the Rosary to impetrate victory from God in the epic battle of the Christian Armada against the Turk in the waters of Lepanto: still today, at noon each day, the bells ring in our cities to recall [the victory of] October 7, 1571… Let us pray for the United States of America; let us pray for our President; let us pray for his victory, that the Lord God of Hosts – Dominus Deus Sabaoth –will grant that he may know how to place himself under God’s protection.” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.



Pray an Our Father now for President Donald Trump, the legal teams including Sidney Powell and justice in the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Note: Please put your family, the United States of America, President Donald Trump and the Trump legal team as the intentions in the following Prayer of Command:

Prayer of Command

In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Please pray this prayer everyday for President Trump form Bishop Rene Gracida:

A Prayer for Deliverance Of President Donald Trump from Enemies

Based on A Psalm of David.

Contend, O Lord, with those who contend with President Donald Trump;

fight against those who fight against him!

2

Take hold of shield and buckler,

and rise for his help!

3

Draw the spear and javelin

against his pursuers!

Say to his soul,

“I am your deliverance!”

4

Let them be put to shame and dishonor

who seek after his life!

Let them be turned back and confounded

who devise evil against him!

5

Let them be like chaff before the wind,

with the angel of the Lord driving them on!

6

Let their way be dark and slippery,

with the angel of the Lord pursuing them!

7

For without cause they hid their net for him;

without cause they dug a pit[a] for his life.

8

Let ruin come upon them unawares!

And let the net which they hid ensnare them;

let them fall therein to ruin!

9

Then his soul shall rejoice in the Lord,

exulting in his deliverance.

10

All his bones shall say,

“O Lord, who is like thee,

thou who delivers the weak

from those who are too strong for him,

the weak and needy from him who despoils him?”

11

Malicious witnesses rise up;

they accuse him of things that he knows not.

12

They requite him evil for good.

15

But at his stumbling they gathered in glee,

they gathered together against him;

cripples whom he knew not

slandered him without ceasing;

16

they impiously mocked more and more,[c]

gnashing at him with their teeth.

17

How long, O Lord, wilt thou look on?

Rescue him from the ravages

from the lions!

18

Then I will thank thee in the great congregation;

in the mighty throng I will praise thee.

19

Let not those rejoice over him

who are wrongfully his foes,

and let not those wink the eye

who hate him without cause.

20

For they do not speak peace,

but against those who are quiet in the land

they conceive words of deceit.

21

They open wide their mouths against him;

they say, “Aha, Aha!

our eyes have seen it!”

22

Thou hast seen, O Lord; be not silent!

O Lord, be not far from him!

23

Bestir thyself, and awake for his right,

for his cause, my God and my Lord!

24

Vindicate him, O Lord, my God, according to thy righteousness;

and let them not rejoice over him!

25

Let them not say to themselves,

“Aha, we have our heart’s desire!”

Let them not say, “We have swallowed him up.”

26

Let them be put to shame and confusion altogether

who rejoice at his calamity!

Let them be clothed with shame and dishonor

who magnify themselves against him!

27

Let those who desire his vindication

shout for joy and be glad,

and say evermore,

“Great is the Lord,

who delights in the welfare of his servant!”

28

Then my tongue shall tell of thy righteousness

and of thy praise all the day long.

– Bishop Rene Henry Gracida

Note: This is our purpose:

Paul smiled at the boy whom he had known only a few short weeks, but whom he already loved as a son. “Was Our Lord afraid of danger?” he asked mildly. “Did He run away from suffering?”

“N-no.”

“Then why should we – His followers?’

“But that different! Jesus was the Son of God – the Messias! While you and Barnabas…”

“We’re only men?”

“Yes.”

Paul put his hand on Timothy’s shoulder. “But doesn’t the Holy Spirit dwell within us, Timothy? The Holy Spirit whom the Father sent from Heaven to strengthen and console us in our trouble?”

Timothy was silent. And abruptly Paul began to speak about Jesus Christ. What was life for, if not to spend in loving and serving Him. What was there without Him but emptiness? An emptiness that made for misery and boredom, that made even the slightest pain something to be avoided, and death the worst of all loses.

Note: Don't forget to Fire Fox & Fake News Company and tag all the anti-Fake News sources like the Catholic Monitor, The Election Wizard, Canon 212, Populist Press as well as The Gateway Pundit, the top real news source in America, who in November had over 125 million page views and "Jumped Above USA Today, NPR, Forbes and WSJ.com in Alexa Rankings":

Thank you to our readers! November was another record month at The Gateway Pundit with over 125 million page views.

This is the 9th time this year we have broken all-time monthly traffic records.

The Gateway Pundit climbed to number 104 in the Alexa rankings for top websites in the US.

The Gateway Pundit is now listed above USA Today, Forbes, NBC News, NPR and the Wall Street Journal. [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/thanks-readers-november-another-record-month-gateway-pundit-climbed-usa-today-forbes-wsj-com-alexa-rankings/]

