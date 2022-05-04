“If I were to meet a priest and an angel, I should salute the priest before I saluted the angel. The latter is the friend of God but the priest holds His place.” 

From Sheep to Shepherds One of the great wonders of God is His incredible ability and desire to transform men and women from shame to exaltation, from mediocrity to greatness, from sinners to saints. The Lord is constantly guiding all of us in this process, but He does this in a unique way for the devout men who become priests.Certainly, there is a natural maturation of men who spend years studying and praying in seminary. However, their greatest transformation has nothing to do with their intelligence, or really anything they can naturally do on their own. Their greatest transformation comes with the ability to confer the Sacraments.No one but God alone can forgive sins. No one besides God can cause mere bread and wine to become Jesus. If every time we received the Sacraments we saw the spiritual effects the same way we see physical cause and effect, we would be more amazed than if we saw someone being raised from the dead!This is why Christ promised the disciples that they would someday do even greater works than he did during his public ministry (John 14:12). But how can this be? After all, priests aren’t God and they certainly are not without sin. How is it even fitting that priests do more incredible things than Jesus did?The trick is that on their own priests can’t confer any of the Sacraments, but it is Christ himself acting through the priest. This happens in a unique way when priests celebrate the Sacraments, but Jesus wants to work through all of us all of the time.This is why St. Paul focuses so much on the fact that the Church is the Body of Christ, we its members. When we love others and bear fruit in our lives it is always Jesus himself acting through us. Without him, we can do nothing. Yet, when we die to ourselves and let Christ work through us, then all things are possible.So as we approach the time of year when young men are ordained and transformed from sheep to shepherds, let us pray for all priests and seminarians. Though many fall short of representing Christ let us praise God for the priesthood and how despite humanity’s imperfections He works miracles through and in us!“If I were to meet a priest and an angel, I should salute the priest before I saluted the angel. The latter is the friend of God but the priest holds His place.”
St. John VianneyGod Bless You and Your Family,
Christopher P. Wendt
International Director
Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima
-
Archives
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- “If I were to meet a priest and an angel, I should salute the priest before I saluted the angel. The latter is the friend of God but the priest holds His place.”
- NOW, ON TOP OF EVERY THING ELSE THAT IS GOING ON, WE HAVE TO BE CONCERNED ABOUT THAT BEDROCK INSTITUTION OF OUR REPUBLIC: THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT
- AN EXPRESSION OF HOPE IN WHAT SEEMS AT TIMES TO BE A HOPELESS SITUATION IN THE WORLD
- AN OVERVIEW OF WHERE WE HAVE BEEN, WHERE WE ARE AT NOW, AND WHERE WE ARE GOING IN THE NEAR FUTURE
- Cardinal Burke needs to take the advice of St. Catherine who is not only one of the greatest saints in history, but a Doctor of the Church.
Top Posts & Pages
- AN OVERVIEW OF WHERE WE HAVE BEEN, WHERE WE ARE AT NOW, AND WHERE WE ARE GOING IN THE NEAR FUTURE
- DO NOT RECEIVE HOLY COMMUNION IN THE HAND; CLOSE YOUR EYES AND EXTEND YOUR TONGUE AND WAIT FOR THE PRIEST TO PLACE THE HOST ON YOUR TONGUE
- AN EXPRESSION OF HOPE IN WHAT SEEMS AT TIMES TO BE A HOPELESS SITUATION IN THE WORLD
- 2 ABOUT ME
- Cardinal Burke needs to take the advice of St. Catherine who is not only one of the greatest saints in history, but a Doctor of the Church.
- “If I were to meet a priest and an angel, I should salute the priest before I saluted the angel. The latter is the friend of God but the priest holds His place.”
- NOW, ON TOP OF EVERY THING ELSE THAT IS GOING ON, WE HAVE TO BE CONCERNED ABOUT THAT BEDROCK INSTITUTION OF OUR REPUBLIC: THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT
- JUSTICE SAMUEL ALITO'S DISSENT IN THE CASE OF OBERGEFELL v HODGES
- A PRAYER OF DELIVERANCE FOR PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- A LENTEN MEDITATION
Top Clicks