NOW, ON TOP OF EVERY THING ELSE THAT IS GOING ON, WE HAVE TO BE CONCERNED ABOUT THAT BEDROCK INSTITUTION OF OUR REPUBLIC: THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT

From: philsevilla <philsevilla@att.net>

Date: 5/4/22 9:37 AM (GMT-06:00)

Subject: The Destruction of the Supreme Court – Republican Daily

Really … the destruction of the Supreme Court over the leak? Deep throat couldn’t destroy the Presidency during Watergate. But it brought down an incumbent President. Unless one of the sitting justices was behind it, it won’t be terribly difficult in this digital forensic age to pick up the trail and locate the offending party(s). Sit back and watch the drama.

I’m not surprised the leak happened. Abortion as a socio-political issue has been the burning issue in America for 50 years like the legal institution of slavery decades before the civil war. The landmark cases, Roe and Casey, never doused the flames of moral discontent and conflict.

Expect the pro abortion zealots to whip up public hysteria, violent public action ala Antifa/BLM, and doomsday screeching over the next few months. Bye bye Ukraine news, Durham investigations, Covidmania whistleblowing, Hunter laptop trivia, etc. At least for awhile.

We will be descending into abortion news hell and it may be a good thing to wake up sleepwalking Americans. What we’re witnessing will be historic and will expose the deep moral chasms in our society leading up to the official High Court decision on Dobbs in a month or two. (It is telling that Justice Alito is authoring the majority opinion.) It may be our last chance to help transform America in our lifetime as our Almighty God turns up the heat like He did in 1860.

There is something about the sins of nations. We all surely can tick off a number of historical examples. America, post WWII, is chained to the abortion monster. Like the Manhattan Project’s A Bomb, America owns the unleashing of the abortion holocaust. Not our nation’s proudest moments.

America ushered in worldwide permissive abortion in 1973 … after many decades of eugenist Margaret Sanger’s “evangelization” even before Planned Parenthood was founded. Sanger is to abortion what Karl Marx was to Bolshevik Marxist socialism.

America was instrumental in developing the modern OCP (birth control pill) in 1965 which Fr. Paul Marx, founder of HLI, warned would open the Pandora’s box to acceptance of the worldwide abortion culture and beyond (infantide). St. Pope Paul VI warned the world in his prophetic 1968 encyclical, Humanae Vitae, inspite of shrill, ugly attacks from the secular world and manifold dissenters within the Church.

The recipe for this social disaster and sweeping moral disorder included to a large extent the 1960s sexual revolution and radical feminist movement firebrands like Steinem, Greer, Abzug, Friedan, Fonda, Helen Gurley Brown … all Americans, crusading daughters of Margaret Sanger with hedonist allies like Playboy’s Hugh Hefner and pseudo scientists like sexologist Alfred Kinsey aiding and abetting the sick, deadly revolution. The Church opened windows to the world and toxic smoke from hell entered the sanctuaries. Only blind fools would doubt that.

Much to ponder and teach our young’uns … if we forget our past, we stumble blindly towards our future.https://republicandaily.com/2022/05/the-destruction-of-the-supreme-court/

In Jesus we trust!

Phil