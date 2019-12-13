IS BORIS JOHNSON'S VICTORY YESTERDAY IN ENGLAND A FORETASTE OF A DONALD TRUMP IN OUR OWN ELECTION IN 2020? PLEASE GOD, LET THE IMPEACHMENT OF Donald Trump USHER IN HIS (AND AMERICA'S) VICTORY IN OUR OWN ELECTION NEXT YEAR !!!

It was a historic night. The Conservatives recorded a landslide election victory, with seats held by Labour since 1918 turning blue as Boris Johnson smashed through the “red wall” in the Midlands and the North by winning over millions of working class voters.

The Prime Minister welcomed a “powerful new mandate to get Brexit done”, while Jeremy Corbyn said he will quit as Labour leader after a miserable night.

It was no better for the Liberal Democrats, whose leader, Jo Swinson, endured the indignity of losing her seat and later announced her resignation.

– THE TELEGRAPH (England)

I think this bodes well for President Trump’s landslide election in 2020. What do Brexit and the Trump impeachment mini series drama have to do with each other? I think the common, right thinking American and British working middle class are sick and tired of the elites in Media, Academia, and lifelong big government high and mighty bureaucrats on the public payroll telling us what to think, to control our lives as they see fit.

Many are socialists in their hearts but would deny it … but Churchill nailed it: Socialism … philosophy of failure, creed of ignorance, gospel of envy whose inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.

Populism is a good thing when we’re all being herded down the road to serfdom as Friedrich Hayek warned us. Bravo, Boris Johnson and Donald Trump!

Let’s make 2020 a great year.

Merry Christmas.

-PHIL SEVILLA



