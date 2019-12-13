TRULY, THE SIGNS OF THE TIMES SEEM TO BE POINTING TO THE END TIMES! FIRST THE AMAZON SYNOD, NOW THE GERMAN SYNOD AND THE AUSTRALIAN SYNOD. IT IS DIFFICULT TO DISCERN WHICH OF THESE TWO SYNODS THAT ARE UNDERWAY WILL BE MORE DESTRUCTIVE TO THE FAITH OF THE PEOPLE IN THOSE COUNTRIES.

Australian Plenary Council & Archbishop Coleridge – Bernard Gaynor’s you tube post titled:- Catholic Bishop Trivia: the post-Pachamama church

This is a must view for all Australians receiving these emails…… and very interesting for all Catholics no matter what your country of abode…..this affects us all!!!

It will make you laugh & cry at the same time.

Laugh….. because Bernard Gaynor clearly could make big money in ‘stand up comedy’.

Cry…..because he very clearly and graphically illustrates the direction the Catholic Church in Australia…. with the ‘Francis Effect’ under Bergoglio swinging into top gear….and this with the very willing cooperation Archbishop Coleridge who was an initiator of the Australian Plenary Council, as well as that of Archbishop Costelloe of Perth who is the President of that Council.

For Australian Catholics, we cannot run from this and hope it will all go away of itself….with a happy ending to it all.

We have to resist the nefarious heretical (apostate) agenda of this Plenary Council.

See below Topics that are up for discussion for the Australian Plenary Council 2020

Note what is highlighted in yellow.

God help us…. Please God help us!!!!

Topics people talked about that are now on Plenary Council website:

https://plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/PC2020-snapshot-report-6RENEWAL-finalv2.pdf

• Better communication of what the Church does • Better formation for liturgical ministries and sacramental programs • Better implementation of Royal Commission recommendations • Better Plenary Council process • Better selection and formation of candidates to priesthood • Better teachers in Catholic schools • Better use of finances • Charismatic spirituality • Communion for all • Concerns for diminishing parish communities • Contemplative spirituality • Creation of small communities/groups within parishes • Diocesan Pastoral Council • End celibacy, allow priests to be married • End clericalism • End discrimination of LGBTQ • Fight for human rights issues • Focus on the new evangelisation • Greater focus on Jesus Christ • Greater focus on permanent deacons • Greater focus on the Word of God • Greater inclusion of all people • Greater involvement of the laity • Greater leadership from bishops • Greater leadership from priests • Greater trust, faith and hope in God• Heal and move beyond the clergy sexual abuse scandal • Healing liturgies and public signs or acts of reparation for clergy sexual abuse • Hierarchy to listen to the Laity • Inclusion of the divorced and remarried • Laity supporting priests • Lay-led parishes • Lay-led liturgies and Masses • Listen to one another more • Listen to the Holy Spirit • Mass to be appealing to youth and children • Modernise Church teachings • New leadership and governance model • New model of Church, diocese, parish • New translation of the Mass (inclusive language) • Ordaining married men to be priests • Ordination of women • Overseas priests • Parish pastoral council • Parishes involved in planning for the future • Radical change, a new order, inverted pyramid • Reduce margins between rich and poor • Renewed call to holiness • Restore the Third Rite of Reconciliation • Servant leadership • Support same-sex marriage • Transparency in governance and decision-making • Use social media to engage people • Welcome back priests who have left to marry • Women deacons

Please consider signing Bernard Gaynor’s Submission. To do so click on the following link:-

For the full wording of his submission click on this link:-

http://bernardgaynor.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Submission-1.pdf

