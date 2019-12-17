NOT ALL THE NEWS FROM EUROPE IS BAD. HERE IS A SURVEY OF RECENT GOOD DEVELOPMENTS THAT INDICATE THAT THE FAITH IS STILL ALIVE, ALTHOUGH HARD TO FIND, IN EUROPE

The Summit Conference You Didn’t Hear About

https://catholicism.org/the-summit-conference-you-didnt-hear-about.html

https://catholicism.org/the-summit-conference-you-didnt-hear-about.html

It’s been a time since regular visitors to the SBC website last saw a new article by me and a number of excellent developments have taken place during it. Indeed, there have been too many to discuss all of them here. We’ll consider only a couple.

First, what do I mean by excellent? I speak of developments reflecting upward trends in society, politics and religion that promise the eventual renewal of life as men of the Christian West knew it before they fell under the liberal illusion that for their own good they should conduct themselves and their affairs according to their own will instead of God’s, as if He did not exist. In short, I speak of the kind of developments which portend a new, second Christendom whose advent is not as improbable or remote as we may think if we fix our attention only on news and information about all that is wrong.

That includes news out of the Vatican. Paying too close attention to it these days is to risk forgetting that the very gates of Hell will not prevail against the Church. In any case, the developments that interest us have taken place independent of Vatican involvement and even contrary to much currently heard from Rome. To be sure, when the Church is again more truly herself and she works in tandem with the right-thinking laity who, above all others, would welcome her collaboration, the advent of a new Christendom will be speeded. In the meantime, the kind of men of whom I speak move ahead without her.

They do things like conduct the summit conference that took place in Budapest last September 5-6 and that you probably didn’t hear about. That you did not was due to it being totally ignored by mainstream corporate globalist media. That was understandable. Conference participants were concerned with strengthening the family, enriching culture, upholding tradition, defending freedom – things necessary to achieving conference aims but which the media seek to undermine.

The conference was hosted by Hungary’s formidable Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Its overall concern was demographics and how to prevent the peoples of European lands from being swamped and ultimately replaced by alien, mainly Muslim migrants. Strengthening borders – building walls, if you will – is obviously necessary to achieving this aim, but conference participants were more interested in exploring ways to defend the fundamental institution of society, the family, and promoting population growth.

Besides Orban, the principal conference participants were the heads of government of Slovakia, Serbia, and the Czech Republic. Also on the scene was Tony Abbot, conservative former prime minister of Australia.

Back to the question before them: How to strengthen the family and promote the birth of more babies. The host country, Hungary, gives the example, which is precisely why it was host.

Hungarian couples who marry are automatically eligible for a government loan of 30,600 euros to help them get started by buying a home, a car, and so on. As soon as they have a third child the balance of the loan, whatever it may be, is forgiven. Additionally, the couple becomes exempt from income tax for the rest of their working lives when a third child is born.

Do such incentives work? Between 2010 and 2017 the number of marriages in Hungary rose 42 percent, the number of divorces fell from 23,873 to 18,600 and abortions from 40,449 to 28,500.

Of course more than financial incentives are needed in order to strengthen the family as an institution and to buttress the welfare of society. It’s why in October the government’s consumer protection agency slapped a heavy fine on Coca-Cola for plastering the nation’s cities with advertising posters that showed same-sex couples enjoying the beverage.

Last month, November, another international conference took place in Budapest. The subject of this one was religious persecution. Like the September summit, it was also largely ignored by mainstream media. The main takeaway: 80 percent of the people being persecuted today on account of their religion are Christians.

It is fitting and natural that Hungary would see to the disclosure of such a fact, as well as that the nation plays a leading role in the formation of a new Christendom. After all, it is declared by its constitution, written and ratified in 2012 after Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party came to power, that “we are proud that our King St. Stephen established the Hungarian state on firm foundations a thousand years ago and our country as part of Christian Europe… We recognize the role of Christianity in preserving our nationhood.” The document also states: “Hungary protects the institution of marriage between a man and a woman” and that “the life of a fetus will be protected from conception.”

Not all of the recent good news has been out of Hungary. We said at the beginning here that space permits discussing only a couple of developments, but before we come to the second a few others need at least mentioning.

National elections in Poland returned the Law and Justice Party to power with a larger parliamentary majority than ever. Readers will remember that it is under Law and Justice that Our Lord has been officially proclaimed the King of Poland.

The “far right” AfD (Alterrnative for Germany) Party beat globalist Angela Merkel’s CDU to come in second in elections in the eastern German state of Thuringia.

Polls are showing that in a head-to-head contest between France’s globalist President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen of the “far right” National Party, Le Pen would win. The next French presidential election is due to take place in 2022 – plenty of time for Le Pen to widen her lead.

In an October regional election a fifth Italian region in less than a year was won by Matteo Salvini’s Lega party after decades of Socialist rule. Also in October, Salvini himself spoke at a Rome rally attended by 30,000. Polls continue to show him as Italy’s most popular political figure by far.

As for the second development I want to emphasize, I speak of the outcome of Spain’s snap national election at the end of November. The “far right” nationalist populist Vox party emerged from it as now being Spain’s third-largest political party.

Bear in mind that Vox was founded barely six years ago. By last April it captured 20 seats in parliament in a national election. Now it holds 52. The rise of Vox and its charismatic leader Sebastian Abuscal has been truly meteoric!

Usually described by media as anti-immigration, Vox is that, but in the November election and to the outrage of Spain’s feminists its candidates emphasized their party’s pro-family, pro-life position.

The Vox victory was particularly gratifying because it came just days after the country’s current Socialist government, enabled by a court decision, shamefully succeeded in removing the remains of General Francisco Franco from their place of honor at the Valley of the Fallen memorial site.

When Vox finally enters government either as the nation’s number-one party or as a partner in coalition with the Popular Party, it will leave Portugal as the only country in Europe still ruled by a Socialist party.

Share this: