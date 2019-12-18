POLITICAL HACKS ARE SHOCKED, SHOCKED THAT SOME SENATORS HAVE ANNOUNCED HOW THEY ARE GOING TO VOTE IN THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF PRESIDENT Donald Trump

|Jeff Jacoby
Lindsey Graham and the impeachment pearl-clutchers
by Jeff Jacoby
The Boston Globe
December 18, 2019
http://www.jeffjacoby.com/23588/lindsey-graham-and-the-impeachment-pearl-clutchers
Senator Lindsey Graham, an ally of President Trump, says he won’t “pretend to be a fair juror” when impeachment goes to a Senate trial.ON WEDNESDAY, the US House of Representatives, voting almost entirely along party lines, will impeach President Donald Trump. Next month, the US Senate will conduct an impeachment trial, and is certain to vote — again, almost entirely along party lines — to acquit Trump and retain him in office. The outcome in each chamber has long been a foregone conclusion.
So it was hardly a revelation when South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, the Republican chairman of the Judiciary Committee, told an interviewer on Saturday that “I have made up my mind” that Trump’s impeachment should “die quickly” in the Senate. “I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here,” he added.Graham didn’t say anything that everyone didn’t already know.
But the media’s reaction was an orgy of pearl-clutching.”Don’t worry, Sen. Graham. No one thought you’d be fair,” a Washington Post column was headlined. Graham’s “demeanor,” lamented CNN’s Martin Savidge, “seems to be a total abrupt affront to this whole impartiality thing.” On MSNBC, anchor Joy-Ann Reid spotlighted a tweet from historian Ibram Kendi, who compared Graham’s message to the behavior of “the all-white jury” in “a Jim Crow trial.” Martin Longman in the Washington Monthly, excoriated Graham (and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who also said he’ll vote for Trump’s acquittal) of being “biased and partisan jurors” poised to “become accomplices in obstructing Congress.”
The most common criticism was that Graham had preemptively violated the vow of impartiality he will have to take when impeachment reaches the Senate. It’s a great talking point. It’s also wholly disingenuous.The Constitution requires that members of the Senate “shall be on Oath” when they take up an impeachment. At the start of the trial in January, each senator will swear that “in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.
“In a real trial, the words “impartial justice” signify an open mind that has not prejudged the guilt or innocence of the accused. Judge and jury are expected to bring an unbiased objectivity to the courtroom. They must not reach a verdict until they have heard the evidence and the arguments on both sides.But an impeachment trial is not a judicial trial, and senators are not members of a jury. They are partisan politicians. They have well-formed political opinions about the president, his behavior, and his fitness for office.
Most of them know going in exactly how they intend to vote. That was the case at Andrew Johnson’s trial in 1868 and at Bill Clinton’s in 1999. It will be true at Trump’s impeachment trial as well. It’s why everyone already knows the Senate won’t vote to remove the president.”If the [Constitution’s] Framers had wanted the president’s fate to depend on politically neutral actors,” political scientist Jonathan Bernstein writes in a Bloomberg essay, “then United States senators are the very last people they would’ve given the responsibility to.”
Georgetown University’s Matt Glassman, though he considers Trump unfit for office, makes a similar point: The impeachment mechanism is by design “almost wholly political” and “it’s silly to demand that individual Senators conform to some notion of impartiality in the process.”During Bill Clinton’s trial in 1999, Chief Justice William Rehnquist sustained an objection to Republican House managers repeatedly referred to senators as “jurors.”
An impeachment trial is not a judicial trial, and senators are not members of a jury.Just as impeachment doesn’t require a true crime, notwithstanding the constitutional standard of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” neither does the Senate trial require true impartiality. During Clinton’s impeachment trial, Democratic Senator Tom Harkin formally objected to the Republican House managers’ repeated references to senators as “jurors.” His objection was sustained by Chief Justice William Rehnquist, who instructed the managers to refrain from using that word to refer to senators.
Graham’s declaration that he’s not going to “be a fair juror” was obnoxious. If his goal was to get a rise out of his listeners, he succeeded. But he’s hardly the only senator to announce a conclusion before the trial even begins. Kamala Harris declared on TV more than two months ago that she would vote to remove Trump in a Senate trial. Connecticut’s Richard Blumenthal published an essay declaring that Trump’s deeds “deserve the strongest penalty Congress can provide — removal from office.” Elizabeth Warren has vocally supported Trump’s impeachment, and when asked in October whether she had seen enough evidence to support removing the president, she answered succinctly: “Yes.”
Everything about an impeachment, from House investigation to Senate trial to White House defense, is drenched in politics. And so are journalists when they pretend to be shocked (shocked!) that members of Congress have made up their minds about whether to impeach and remove the most polarizing president in American history.(Jeff Jacoby is a columnist for The Boston Globe).– ## —
-
Archives
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- POLITICAL HACKS ARE SHOCKED, SHOCKED THAT SOME SENATORS HAVE ANNOUNCED HOW THEY ARE GOING TO VOTE IN THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- PRESIDENT TRUMP'S LETTER TO SPEAKER Nancy Pelosi
- NOT ALL THE NEWS FROM EUROPE IS BAD. HERE IS A SURVEY OF RECENT GOOD DEVELOPMENTS THAT INDICATE THAT THE FAITH IS STILL ALIVE, ALTHOUGH HARD TO FIND, IN EUROPE
- I WAS, I BELIEVE, THE FIRST TO DESCRIBE THE VATICAN CURIA IN 2013 AS THE AUGEAN STABLES THAT WOULD NEED A HERCULES TO CLEAN THEM OUT AND THAT FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL WAS NOT THAT MAN. ON THE CONTRARY, HE HAS ENABLED FREEMASONRY TO GREATLY EXPAND ITS CONTROL OVER THE VATICAN CURIA. THIS POST ON THE PROBLEM OF FREEMASONRY IN THE CHURCH IN AUSTRALIA GIVES THE READER A PEEK INTO THE ANALOGOUS SITUATION IN ROME
- IT SHOULD BE A SOURCE OF GREAT ENCOURAGEMENT TO INDIVIDUAL CATHOLICS WHO ARE TROUBLED BY THE CHAOS IN THE CHURCH TODAY TO LEARN OF THE CONVERSION TO THE Catholic Church OF ANGLICAN BISHOP GAVIN ASHENDEN, NOT BECAUSE OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL BUT IN SPITE OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL. THAT IS AN INDICATION OF THE STRENGTH OF THE ATTRACTION TO THE TRUTH OF TRADITIONAL CATHOLICISM AT A TIME WHEN ROME IS DESCENDING INTO ERROR. BISHOP ASHENDEN'S FAITH WOULD NOT ALLOW HIM TO BOARD A SINKING SHIP.
Top Posts & Pages
- PRESIDENT TRUMP'S LETTER TO SPEAKER Nancy Pelosi
- THE IMAGE OF OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE POSES SUCH A THREAT TO ATHEISTS THAT THEY WILL GO TO EXTRAORDINARY LENGTHS TO DISCREDIT IT
- IT SHOULD BE A SOURCE OF GREAT ENCOURAGEMENT TO INDIVIDUAL CATHOLICS WHO ARE TROUBLED BY THE CHAOS IN THE CHURCH TODAY TO LEARN OF THE CONVERSION TO THE Catholic Church OF ANGLICAN BISHOP GAVIN ASHENDEN, NOT BECAUSE OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL BUT IN SPITE OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL. THAT IS AN INDICATION OF THE STRENGTH OF THE ATTRACTION TO THE TRUTH OF TRADITIONAL CATHOLICISM AT A TIME WHEN ROME IS DESCENDING INTO ERROR. BISHOP ASHENDEN'S FAITH WOULD NOT ALLOW HIM TO BOARD A SINKING SHIP.
- AN OPEN LETTER TO FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL
- WHAT I DON'T WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS FOR THE United States SENATE TO PASS SENATE BILL 2080 WHICH ADVANCES PALLIATIVE CARE OF PATIENTS. Yes, just when the ruse of placing people fraudulently in hospice was uncovered, now we have a new flavor of the millennium to treat patients with even JUST ONE chronic disease as though they were hospice qualified.
- NOT ALL THE NEWS FROM EUROPE IS BAD. HERE IS A SURVEY OF RECENT GOOD DEVELOPMENTS THAT INDICATE THAT THE FAITH IS STILL ALIVE, ALTHOUGH HARD TO FIND, IN EUROPE
- I WAS, I BELIEVE, THE FIRST TO DESCRIBE THE VATICAN CURIA IN 2013 AS THE AUGEAN STABLES THAT WOULD NEED A HERCULES TO CLEAN THEM OUT AND THAT FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL WAS NOT THAT MAN. ON THE CONTRARY, HE HAS ENABLED FREEMASONRY TO GREATLY EXPAND ITS CONTROL OVER THE VATICAN CURIA. THIS POST ON THE PROBLEM OF FREEMASONRY IN THE CHURCH IN AUSTRALIA GIVES THE READER A PEEK INTO THE ANALOGOUS SITUATION IN ROME
- LORD, HELP ME TO REMEMBER ALWAYS That this CURRENT CRISIS IN YOUR CHURCH is not a battle in which I can remain on the SIDELINES because you want me to be with you on the winning side, a victory I cannot share in unless I join in the fight for it.
- POLITICAL HACKS ARE SHOCKED, SHOCKED THAT SOME SENATORS HAVE ANNOUNCED HOW THEY ARE GOING TO VOTE IN THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF PRESIDENT Donald Trump
- ABOUT ME
Top Clicks
Thank God sanity and commonsense for everyone hasn’t left the Congress and Senate.