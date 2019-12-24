ARCHBISHOP CARLO MARIA VIGANO SEEMS TO BE HARDENING HIS OPPOSITION TO FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2019/07/socci-benedict-is-supernatural-wall-of.html

Is Abp Vigano moving towards Socci’s Position on “Pope Bergoglio” & might he join Bp Gracida in calling for an Imperfect Council?

– Updated December 23, 2019

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano appears to be moving closer to Antonio Socci’s way of speaking of Francis in his recent defense of the Virgin Mary against Francis’s attack on her title of co-Redemptrix.

Like Socci he only called Francis “Pope Bergoglio” in the recent statement which could infer that he may be considering joining Bishop Rene Gracida in calling for an imperfect council to investigate and judge if Francis’s conclave and Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation were valid or invalid.

Also, in his recent defense of the Virgin Mary he echoed something Socci wrote about Francis:

“Those of us who have not let ourselves be deceived… must unite and face off against the Evil One.”

(LifeSiteNews, “Abp Vigano’s defense of Virgin Mary in response to Pope Francis,” December 20, 2019)

Socci his new book appears to be saying Benedict XVI is a “supernatural… containment” of “Bergoglio” (Francis) who he equates with “Dostoevsky[‘s]… Cardinal of Seville.”

Everyone familiar with literature knows the Cardinal of Seville in the Russian work of fiction “assumes the role of Satan.”

(Writing the Republic: Liberalism and Morality in American Political Fiction, Page 80)

Socci apparently is equating Francis with Satan and Benedict with Jesus who contains the “apostasy”:

“[H]is [Benedict’s] powerful intercession as pope, which raises a supernatural wall of defense… the extraordinary action of containment… to avert the tragedy of the apostasy of the Church and of schism.

“… [H]is [Benedict’s] rapport with Papa Bergoglio by recalling… Dostoevsky[‘s]… Cardinal of Seville, one of the ‘Jesuits’ who did not believe in the liberating power of the grace of God, but rather in his own power…”

“It may well be the same silent presence of Benedict XVI that until now averted the most serious doctrinal rifts… any false doctrine would be able to be delegitimized by one single word from him spoken before the eyes of the Christian people.”

(The Secret of Benedict XVI, Pages 115-116)

