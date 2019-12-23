HERE IS AN INTERESTING EMAIL THAT I JUST RECEIVED FROM A LONGTIME READER OF THIS BLOG

Dear Bishop Gracida,

First I wish to let you know you are in my daily prayers at Mass. May God continue to give you His Love, Strength, Wisdom, Perseverance, Humility, Courage and Passion for the Truth.

Second, Merry Christmas to you!

Third, I ran this the latest blog from Antonio Socci received today through Google Translate (unfortunately, he does not publish in Italian, and except for some Italian Language basics I learned in advance of my honeymoon nearly 30 years ago, I am wholly unqualified to offer an accurate translation. But whenever I see the name Bergoglio in Socci’s blog, I pay attention…Socci has been on to this destroyer for years. So, here is the Google Translate version (and I have also attached the Italian original in case you have a contact…)

Your brother in Christ,

IT IS A CHRISTMAS OF ATTACKS ON THE CATHOLIC FAITH. BUT THE MOST DEVASTANT DESACHER IS A BERGOGLIO.

I had not yet seen HERE this celebration of Pachamama in San Pietro, with Bergoglio, in front of the altar, on 4 October, at the opening of the Synod on the Amazon. We are stunned. I understand why there is talk of idolatrous desecration and the need to rededicate St. Peter’s Basilica. Perhaps it will not be “the abomination of desolation in the holy place” (Mt 24,15) prophesied by Jesus, but it certainly raises a lot of anxiety.

756/5000

It is a sad Christmas for Christians if you think of the many “desecrations” of these days that would not be allowed towards any other religion. Just a few titles.

Two weeks ago the Bolognese party entitled “Immacolata con (trac) cezione”. The “Giornale” headlined: “Collective shock: blasphemous vigil. The Madonna surrounded by condoms “.

Ten days ago there is the case of the Rome poster on which Vittorio Feltri, indignant, wrote fiery words. Title of “Time”: “Jesus excited with a child. Storm on the Macro for a blasphemous manifesto. The complaint by the Brothers of Italy: shame, the Rays intervene “.

There is also something else. On Thursday the “Messenger” headline on “Net ﬂ ix, the satire with gay Jesus. Fratelli d’Italia asks to withdraw the film “.

In all these cases it is not the Vatican or the CEI that protest, but the parties of the center-right, together with the Catholics (left alone by the pastors) and some common sense journalists. Finally, some clergyman pronounces timid and insipid words.

The clerical apparatus does not have time to defend Jesus Christ, the Madonna and the faith of simple Catholics from these operations because today everything is committed to the glorification of the Argentine pope, now a worldly media product celebrated by secularist culture.

Even with Net ﬁ ix’s film “The Two Popes” in which – far beyond the ridiculous – Benedict XVI is represented as a pope who longed for leadership and Bergoglio as one who obtained it without ever having sought it: just a minimum knowledge of reality to know that the exact opposite is true, in fact Ratzinger is the one who resigned, while Bergoglio has struggled for years to climb the top (even failing to vote by the Jesuits).

But – going back to those “provocations” against Catholicism – it is not only surprising that the clerical world is in hiding. There is worse.

Bergoglio’s own magisterium is studded with externalizations and gestures that leave the faithful bewildered, as when he exhibited the hammer and sickle with an attached crucifix, a gift from the Bolivian Morales.

Either when he said that, in the adulteress episode, “Jesus is a bit of a fool” (June 16, 2016) or when, on May 16, 2013, he denied the miracle of the multiplication of the loaves made by Jesus

(“They did not multiply. No, it is not the truth”) or what (on December 21, 2018) actually denied the dogma of the Immaculate Conception of Mary.

Scandal aroused the case of the recent Synod of the Amazon when – writes Roman Correspondence – “on 4 October Pope Francis participated in an act of adoration of the pagan goddess Pachamama in the Vatican Gardens”, causing the “protest of a hundred scholars” who signed a document that began as follows: “We, the undersigned clerics, scholars and Catholic intellectuals, protest and condemn the sacrilegious and superstitious acts committed by Pope Francis”.

The streak would be long. In these weeks of waiting for Christmas there have been others. On 12 December, for example, Bergoglio stated that the Madonna “mixed herself” and even “mixed” God “.

The evident willingness to politically exploit God and the Mother of God to legitimize his highly questionable idea of ​​migration could be compared – for depth of thought – to the statement of the cartoonist Vauro for whom “Jesus is Palestinian” (Vauro then wanted to target even poor Santa Claus with incredible words).

But Bergoglio’s statement on “mixed race God”, whether he knows it or not, also falls – observed Professor De Mattei – “in the heresy of Eutiche (378-454)”.

Moreover, his will to use sacred symbols to propagate his political ideas is evident in many of his gestures. These days, for example, he announced on Twitter that he has

“Decided to expose this ‘crucifix’ life jacket”, to demand wide open ports for mass migration.

You can be sure that – as in the past – this year too he will not hesitate to politically exploit Christmas to promote the idea – dear to the powerful of globalization – of a general migratory storm.

Moreover, in his establishment he tries to give him a hand by “rewriting” even the Bible. E ‘these days the volume of the Pontifcia Biblical Academy “What is man?” Where – writes the Catholic site “The Daily Compass” – it is alleged that Sodom would have been destroyed not for the homosexual acts of the inhabitants, but for their lack of hospitality. The immigration obsession becomes an exegetical criterion of the sacred text.

In practice Sodom was punished by God because he voted for Salvini and Meloni. After all, the Jesuit father Sorge, a confrere and great supporter of Bergoglio, has come to identify “the fish of today’s squares (the ‘sardines’)” with that Christological symbol which was “the fish of the first Christians (IXTHYS)”, from to which it is deduced that the Emilian governor Bonaccini, in support of whom sardines were born, must be identified with Jesus Christ.

The confusion of the sacred and the profane goes far beyond the ridicule in the clerical world. So there is little to be scandalized by secularist desecrations.

Senate President Emeritus Marcello Pera, a secular intellectual, said in an interview: “This pontificate is a scandal in the biblical sense, it disorients and makes the faithful fall, it does not bear fruit, indeed it decreases it … As regards the fundamentals of the Catholic faith, this pontificate is an outrage to reason ”.

Antonio Socci

From: noreply+feedproxy@google.com <noreply+feedproxy@google.com>

Sent: Monday, December 23, 2019 12:47 AM

To:

Subject: Lo Straniero – Il blog di Antonio Socci

E’ UN NATALE DI ATTACCHI ALLA FEDE CATTOLICA. MA IL DISSACRATORE PIU DEVASTANTE E’ BERGOGLIO.Posted: 22 Dec 2019 05:33 AM PSTNon avevo ancora visto QUI questa celebrazione della Pachamama in San Pietro, con Bergoglio, davanti all’altare, il 4 ottobre scorso, in apertura del Sinodo sull’Amazzonia. Si resta allibiti. Capisco perché si parla diprofanazione idolatrica e di necessità di riconsacrare la basilica di San Pietro. Forse non sarà “l’abominio della desolazione nel luogo santo” (Mt 24,15) profetizzato da Gesù, ma di certo suscita molta inquietudine. * * * E’ un Natale triste per i cristiani se si pensa alle tante “dissacrazioni” di questi giorni che non sarebbero permesse verso nessun’altra religione. Basta qualche titolo.Due settimane fa il party bolognese intitolato “Immacolata con(trac)cezione”. Il “Giornale” titolava: “Collettivi choc: veglia blasfema. La Madonna circondata da preservativi”.Dieci giorni fa c’è il caso del poster di Roma su cui Vittorio Feltri, indignato, ha scritto parole di fuoco. Titolo del “Tempo”: “Gesù eccitato con un bambino. Bufera sul Macro per un manifesto blasfemo. La denuncia di Fratelli d’Italia: vergogna, la Raggi intervenga”.C’è pure dell’altro. Giovedì il “Messaggero” titola su “Netflix, la satira con Gesù gay. Fratelli d’Italia chiede di ritirare il film”.In tutti questi casi a protestare non è il Vaticano, né la Cei, ma sono i partiti del centrodestra, insieme ai cattolici (lasciati soli dai pastori) e a qualche giornalista di buon senso. Infine qualche ecclesiastico pronuncia delle timide e insipide parole.L’apparato clericale non ha tempo di difendere Gesù Cristo, la Madonna e la fede dei semplici cattolici da queste operazioni perché oggi è tutto impegnato nella glorificazione del papa argentino, ormai un prodotto mediatico mondano celebrato dalla cultura laicista.Perfino con il film di Netflix “I due papi” in cui – superando di molto il ridicolo – si rappresenta Benedetto XVI come un papa che bramava la leadership e Bergoglio come uno che l’ha ottenuta senza averla mai cercata: basta una minima conoscenza della realtà per sapere che è vero l’esatto contrario, infatti Ratzinger è colui che si è dimesso, mentre Bergoglio si è arrabattato per anni per scalare i vertici (perfino venendo meno al voto dei gesuiti).Ma – tornando a quelle “provocazioni” contro il cattolicesimo – non stupisce solo la latitanza del mondo clericale. C’è di peggio.Lo stesso magistero di Bergoglio è costellato di esternazioni e gesti che lasciano sconcertati i fedeli, come quando esibì la falce e martello con crocifisso annesso, dono del boliviano Morales.O quando disse che, nell’episodio dell’adultera, “Gesù fa un po’ lo scemo” (16 giugno 2016) o quando, il 16 maggio 2013, negò il miracolo della moltiplicazione dei pani fatto da Gesù (“Non si moltiplicarono. No, non è la verità”) o quanto (il 21 dicembre 2018) negò di fatto il dogma dell’Immacolata concezione di Maria.Scandalo ha suscitato il caso del recente Sinodo dell’Amazzonia quando – scrive Corrispondenza romana – “il 4 ottobre Papa Francesco ha partecipato ad un atto di adorazione della dea pagana Pachamama nei Giardini Vaticani”, provocando la “protesta di cento studiosi” i quali hanno sottoscritto un documento che esordiva così: “Noi sottoscritti chierici, studiosi e intellettuali cattolici, protestiamo e condanniamo gli atti sacrileghi e superstiziosi commessi da Papa Francesco”.La serie sarebbe lunga. In queste settimane di attesa del Natale ce ne sono state altre. Il 12 dicembre scorso, per esempio, Bergoglio ha affermato che la Madonna “si è meticciata” e addirittura “ha ‘meticciato’ Dio”.L’evidente volontà di strumentalizzare politicamente Dio e la Madre di Dio per legittimare la sua discutibilissima idea delle migrazioni potrebbe essere accostata – per profondità di pensiero – all’affermazione del vignettistaVauro per il quale “Gesù è palestinese” (Vauro poi ha voluto bersagliare anche il povero Babbo Natale con parole incredibili).Ma l’affermazione di Bergoglio su “Dio meticciato”, che lui lo sappia o no, ricade anche – ha osservato il professor De Mattei – “nell’eresia di Eutiche (378-454)”.Del resto la sua volontà di usare i simboli sacri per propagandare le sue idee politiche è evidente in molti suoi gesti. In questi giorni, per esempio, ha annunciato su Twitter di aver “deciso di esporre questo giubbotto salvagente, ‘crocifisso’”, per pretendere porti spalancati a migrazioni di massa.Si può star sicuri che – come in passato – anche quest’anno non esiterà a strumentalizzare politicamente il Natale per propagandare l’idea – cara ai potenti della globalizzazione – di una tempesta migratoria generale.Del resto nel suo establishment si cerca di dargli man forte “riscrivendo” perfino la Bibbia. E’ di questi giorni il volume della Pontifcia Accademia Biblica “Che cosa è l’uomo?” dove – scrive il sito cattolico “La Bussola quotidiana” – si “sostiene che Sodoma sarebbe stata distrutta non per gli atti omosessuali degli abitanti, ma per la loro mancanza di ospitalità. L’ossessione immigrazionista diventa criterio esegetico del testo sacro”.In pratica Sodoma fu punita da Dio perché votava Salvini e Meloni. Del resto il gesuita padre Sorge, confratello e grande sostenitore di Bergoglio, è arrivato a identificare “il pesce delle piazze di oggi (le ‘sardine’) ” con quelsimbolo cristologico che fu “il pesce dei primi cristiani (IXTHYS)”, da cui si deduce che il governatore emiliano Bonaccini, a sostegno del quale sono nate le sardine, deve essere identificato con Gesù Cristo.La confusione di sacro e profano va ben oltre il ridicolo nel mondo clericale. Dunque c’è poco da scandalizzarsi delle dissacrazioni laiciste.Il presidente emerito del Senato Marcello Pera, un intellettuale laico, ha dichiarato in una intervista: “Questo pontificato è uno scandalo in senso biblico, disorienta e fa cadere i fedeli, non porta frutti, anzi li fa diminuire… Per quello che riguarda i fondamenti della fede cattolica, questo pontificato è un oltraggio alla ragione”..Antonio Socci.Da “Libero”, 22 dicembre 2019 L’articolo E’ UN NATALE DI ATTACCHI ALLA FEDE CATTOLICA. MA IL DISSACRATORE PIU DEVASTANTE E’ BERGOGLIO. proviene da Lo Straniero.