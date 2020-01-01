TWELVE GOOD CARDINALS NEED TO CALL AN IMPERFECT CONCLAVE SOON, BERGOLIO'S BEHAVIOR IS BECOMING MORE AND MORE BIZARE, WHAT ARE THEY WAITING FOR ??????

Thursday, April 11, 2019

Papal Validity: Are Francis’s “Inappropriate” Slapping as well as Kissing & “Childlike” Behaviors Signs he may be Demented or have Dementia?

– Updated January 1, 2020

Yesterday, Francis’s inappropriate angry “childlike” hand slapping episode when added to the earlier in the year ring-kissing behavior controversy where he appeared to play the immature children’s “gotcha” game that received similar headline sequences was similarly explained as “bizarre,” “awkward” and “cringeworthy.”

(CatholicCulture.org, “The bizarre ring-kissing controversy, March 28, 2019)

The many episodes of “bizarre behavior of Francis” apparently are a habit pattern, but other than when he is not angrily and dynamicly denouncing faithful Catholics or American anti-socialism he appears to be normal if somewhat dynamic or theatrical.

This “inappropriate” and “childlike” habit pattern behavior of Francis could be a sign of dementia according to dementia experts:

“[Y]our loved one’s behavior may seem inappropriate, childlike or impulsive.”

(Lewy Body Dementia Association, Ibda.org, “Understanding Behavioral Changes in Dementia,” by Tanis German Ph.D, Mayo Clinic)

Gloria.tv reported Francis apparently inappropriately kissed some embarrassed politicians feet:

“Francis knelt down and kissed the feet of several [deeply embarrassed] South Sudan leaders.”

(Gloria.tv, “Showtime: Francis Knees to Kiss Feet of South Sudan Politicians, April 11, 2019)

This inappropriate foot kissing behavior by Francis caused Bishop Rene Gracida on his website to comment in a headline:

“The Bizarre Behavior of Francis the Merciful is Beginning to cause Questions to be asked in Rome about his Behavior”

(Abyssus.org, April 11, 2019)

According to NeuroPsychiatry Online this could be a sign of dementia:

“Patients with bvFTD [frontotemporal dementia] can present with inappropriate personal comments or touching, violation of interpersonal space, and other personally intrusive behaviors such as kissing.”

(NeuroPsychiatryonline.org, “Kissing or ‘Osculation’ in Frontotemporal Dementia,” July 1, 2014)

Sadly, this isn’t the Pope’s first foot kissing behavior (Google: Images: “Pope Francis foot kissing” for other examples of this behavior). Francis’s possible fixation on foot kissing may, also, be associated with his comment and possible fixation on coprophilia:

“[I]n Psychpathia Sexualis… categorize foot fetishism [such as foot kissing] and coprophilia under the same heading… Self-Humiliation.”

(Book.google.com, “Dada and Surrealist Films,” Page 165)

Francis’s comment on poop eating is infamous. Many were outraged, but I think the proper response is pity.

Tragically, poop fixation and poop eating (coprophilia) fixation are more possible signs of dementia.

(AllNurses.com, “Coprophilia And Scatolia In Demented Elderly Residents, August 7, 2012)

Renowned papal validity theologian Arnaldo Xavier de Silverado in his book wrote that a “demented person” or person with dementia couldn’t “”occupy the charge” of “Pope”:

“The designation, as Pope, of a person who cannot occupy the charge, would constitute… a demented [dementia] person.”

(Implications of New Missae and Heretic Popes,” Page 86)

Remember that the book “Dictator Pope” by historian Henry Sire claimed that a Jesuit assessment by the then Superior General of the Jesuits Father Peter Hans Kolvenbach thought Francis was “[u]nsuitable to be a [b]ishop” and lacked “psychological balance” according to a review by Gloria.tv:

“[T]he assessment Father Bergoglio received… accused Bergoglio of a series of defects… vulgar language to deviousness, disobedience concealed under the mask of humility, and lack of psychological balance… the habit of saying diametrically opposing things from one day to the next.”

(Gloria.tv, “Unsuitable to be a Bishop,” December 3, 2017)

Finally, we’ll end with a coincidence:

Before Francis, there was never a healthy pope who repeatedly refused to kneel in front of the Holy Eucharist and who kneeled spontaneously to kiss the feet of Muslim politicians.

To put this coincidence in perspective, imagine if Pope John Paul II while he was still healthy had repeatedly refused to kneel in front of the Holy Eucharist, but meanwhile kneeled spontaneously to kiss the feet of President Ronald Reagan, Mikhail Gorbachev or a Muslim politician.

Catholics and even the secular media would have probably have thought something might be a little psychologically unbalanced with the person involved with that coincidence.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church.

