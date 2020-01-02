ANN BARNHARDT PREDICTS THE IMMINENT END OF THE 'BERGOLIAN PAPACY.'

Judica me, Deus, et discerne causam meam de gente non sancta.

My Prediction for ARSH 2020…

My only prediction for ARSH 2020 is that the Asian woman-beating scandal which is now being called “the BRUJAJA” (Broo-ha-ha), will go down in history as “the beginning of the end” of the Bergoglian Antipapacy. Beating a non-white woman while literally calling her a b*tch makes Antipope Bergoglio such a toxic liability even among the Soros-Communist-SJW contingent that the boys at the Grand Lodge, Foggy Bottom/Langley and Brussels will “allow” Antipope Bergoglio to “resign”. At this point, I suspect the ultimatum will be given to him to “salvage what is left of your reputation” or else his Puppetmasters will finish the job – because they TOTALLY have dirt on Antipope Bergoglio. Enough to bury multiple bodies and cremation urns.

The urgency with which the Bergoglian Antipapacy must be publicly recognized, and Pope Benedict’s continuing status as the one and only living Pope grows by the day. IF Antipope Bergoglio is made to “go away” and another false, totally invalid conclave is called (because the See is still occupied by Pope Benedict XVI and thus it is ontologically impossible for a valid conclave to be called – see Canon 359), we are going to end up with another Antipope who will be DECADES younger. This situation MUST be fixed completely and totally, at the root of the problem – Pope Benedict’s failed partial resignation of ARSH 2013, and it has to be done NOW. This business of sitting around like a bunch of doughy, whiney, effeminate losers mewling about how “there’s no hope” and “no one is going to do anything anyway” and “this has never happened before so there is no path forward” has to end. Not only are there multiple paths forward, but most of them are, as is so often the case, extremely SIMPLE. All that is required is ONE MAN to voluntarily take up his cross and be willing to lose earthly “false treasure”. One 60 second statement to the press, recorded on a phone and uploaded to the internet, could change the course of history INSTANTLY.

Please join me, if you haven’t already, in praying and fasting the “Matthew 17:20 Initiative“:

1. That Bergoglio be publicly acknowledged and removed as Antipope, and the entire Antipapacy be declared null.

2. That Pope Benedict XVI Ratinger be publicly acknowledged as having been the one and only living Pope, uninterrupted, since April ARSH 2005, whether he likes it or not.

3. That Antipope Bergoglio, after being removed, repents, reverts to Catholicism, dies in a state of grace in the fullness of time, and someday achieves the Beatific Vision.

4. That Pope Benedict Ratzinger repents of whatever he might need to repent of, dies in a state of grace in the fullness of time, and someday achieves the Beatific Vision.

Also, please remember the little Asian lady who is clearly under the mistaken belief that Bergoglio is the Vicar of Christ. THIS is the quintessence of scandal – doing something that could cause someone to LOSE THEIR FAITH IN Jesus Christ AND HIS HOLY CHURCH. This woman **thinks** that the Vicar of Christ on Earth ruthlessly beat her and called her a b*tch while she was, probably, pleading for Catholics being persecuted by China. Pray that this little lady doesn’t lose her faith, and instead soon realizes that she has played a major historical role in this Antipapacy.

I shall conclude with Paragraph 14 of Pope Leo XIII’s masterful encyclical, SAPIENTIAE CHRISTIANAE:

“To recoil before an enemy, or to keep silence when from all sides such clamors are raised against truth, is the part of a man either devoid of character or who entertains doubt as to the truth of what he professes to believe.

In both cases such mode of behaving is base and is insulting to God, and both are incompatible with the salvation of mankind.

This kind of conduct is profitable only to the enemies of the faith, for nothing emboldens the wicked so greatly as the lack of courage on the part of the good.

Moreover, want of vigor on the part of Christians is so much the more blameworthy, as not seldom little would be needed on their part to bring to naught false charges and refute erroneous opinions, and by always exerting themselves more strenuously they might reckon upon being successful.

After all, no one can be prevented from putting forth that strength of soul which is the characteristic of true Christians, and very frequently by such display of courage our enemies lose heart and their designs are thwarted.

Christians are, moreover, born for combat, whereof the greater the vehemence, the more assured, God aiding, the triumph: “Have confidence; I have overcome the world.”

Nor is there any ground for alleging that Jesus Christ, the Guardian and Champion of the Church, needs not in any manner the help of men. Power certainly is not wanting to Him, but in His loving kindness He would assign to us a share in obtaining and applying the fruits of salvation procured through His grace.

SAPIENTIAE CHRISTIANAE

Pope Leo XIII

Paragraph 14

