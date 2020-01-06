OUR CHRISTMAS JOY AS WE CELEBRATED THE BIRTH OF OUR LORD Jesus Christ WAS INCREASED BY OUR CELEBRATION OF HIS EPIPHANY IN THE WORLD BUT LESSENED BY THE PUBLICATION TODAY OF THE HORROR THAT PLANNED PARENTHOOD USA KILLED 345,672 INFANTS IN CALENDAR YEAR 2018. MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON AMERICA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Planned Parenthood Annual Report Shows It Killed 345,672 Babies in Abortions, More Than Ever Before

NATIONAL

STEVEN ERTELT

LIFESITE NEWS

JAN 6, 2020 | 10:09AM

WASHINGTON, DC

It was another record year for the abortion giant Planned Parenthood. Although Planned Parenthood bills itself as a woman’s health organization, in reality, it is little more than an abortion business.

Its 2019 annual report, released this week, shows it aborted 345,672 unborn babies — an increase of 3.88% over the abortions it did on unborn babies the year prior. Last year’s annual report showed Planned Parenthood killed 332,757 babies in abortions, which itself was an increase of 3.51% from the year prior.

That means Planned Parenthood killed almost 13,000 more babies in abortions than the past year and almost 25,000 more unborn babies than it did two years ago — even though the abortion giant claims it’s main focus is merely women’s health care.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood provided less contraception, sterilizations, cancer screenings, adoption referrals and other women’s health services than the previous year.

According to its own figures, Planned Parenthood contraception services decreased two percent from 2,620,867 in 2017 to 2,556,413 in 2018 and they have dropped 33% over the last ten years as more women are given abortion than pregnancy options.

Actual women’s health care services have dropped as well. Over the last 10 years, total services at Planned Parenthood have fallen 10 percent from 10,943,609 in 2008 to 9,82,1548 in 2018. Specifically, pap smears and tests decreased almost seven percent from 274,145 in 2017 to 255,682 in 2018. They have decreased 72 percent in the last 10 years.

SUPPORT LIFENEWS! If you want to expose and shut down Planned Parenthood, please help LifeNews.com with a donation!

Breast exams have dropped nearly 11% from 296,310 in 2017 to 265,028 in 2018 even as Planned Parenthood claims it’s helping women prevent breast cancer. The number of breast exams at Planned Parenthood, which women can do on their own or at any legitimate medical provider, dropped 68% from 826,197 in 2008 to 265,028 in 2018. An total cancer screenings have dropped almost 8% from the last annual report, 614,361 in 2017 to in 566,186 2018. In the last 10 years, cancer screenings have dropped 69% from 1,849,691 in 2008 to 566,186 in 2018.

The abortion business also does less prenatal care than it used to. While it killed 345,672 babies in abortions, it helped only 9,798 with prenatal care — killing over 35 babies for every woman it helped with prenatal care. And prenatal care has dropped 68% from its 2010 figures, when it claimed it helped 31,098 women in 2010.

The Planned Parenthood abortion company also helps few women with adoption referrals. While it killed 345,672 babies in abortions, it helped only 4,279 women with adoption referrals in 2018 — killing 80 babies for every woman it helped with adoption.

Finally, the number of well-woman exams Planned Parenthood did in 2018 dropped almost 2% from the prior year.

While Planned Parenthood kills more babies in abortions, the number of abortions in the United States is on the decline— making it so Planned Parenthood is doing a larger and larger percentage of all the abortions done on babies in the U.S. ever year. Although the data is incomplete, the CDC indicates 623,471 abortions in 2016, down about 13,000 from 2015. That means Planned Parenthood killed about 55% of all unborn babies who die in abortions in the United States. Assuming the realistic abortion number is closer to 900,000 a year, since the CDC doesn’t include California and a few other states, Planned Parenthood still kills approximately 38% of all babies.

In response to Planned Parenthood’s just released annual report, showing that their abortion business and booming, Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins told LifeNews, “Even as the abortion rate is reported to be falling, Planned Parenthood’s share of the abortion business is up, and of course given their political connections, so is their misappropriation of funds from taxpayers. Planned Parenthood should not be able to operate their deadly business on the taxpayers’ dime.”

Though leaders at Planned Parenthood claim their radical pro-abortion stance and business represents the majority view of Americas, polls show otherwise. According to a national poll by Marist University in January, three in four Americans (75 percent) say abortion should be limited to – at most – the first three months of pregnancy. This includes most Republicans (92 percent), Independents (78 percent) and Democrats (60 percent). Recent Gallup polling also found that 53 percent of Americans oppose all or most abortions.

A Politico/Harvard University poll in 2016 found that just 36 percent of likely voters supported taxpayer funding for abortions, while 58 percent opposed it.

**************************************************************

NEWS

Video of boy singing to baby brother with Down syndrome captures hearts, goes viral

Posted on Facebook on Monday, the video has now been seen over a million times.Fri Jan 3, 2020 – 7:56 pm EST





NICOLE POWELL / FACEBOOK

By Doug Mainwaring

FOLLOW DOUG

Rayce Grieves holds brother Tripp. Photo credit: WZZM13 SOURCE: WZZM13 screen shot

CABOT, Arkansas, January 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A video of a young boy singing to his newborn brother with Down syndrome is capturing hearts across the nation as it goes viral on social media.

Nicole Powell posted a short video on Facebook of son Rayce cradling his baby brother Tripp in his arms, singing “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber.

In the video, Rayce can be heard singing:

I’d spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I’m gonna try

If it’s ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I’m gonna love you.

Posted on Facebook on Monday, the video has now been seen over a million times.

“This is how Rayce bonds with Tripp,” wrote mom Nicole. “He sings to him all the time. He swears this song is about him and his brother.”

“Love doesn’t count chromosomes,” continued Nicole, “or as Rayce says, ‘Aren’t we all different?’”

“I didn’t want our boys to be ashamed of him,” explained Nicole in a local TV interview. “He’s still their little brother regardless of what he has.”

Abortion was out of the question

JJ Grieves, the boys’ father, revealed that doctors had “recommended that we terminate the pregnancy.”

Parents JJ Grieves and Nicole Powell. Photo credit: WZZM13 SOURCE: WZZM13 screen shot.

His response: “I said absolutely not.”

“It takes a little bit longer to learn and a little bit more care and more loving,” he added, “but isn’t that what the world needs?”