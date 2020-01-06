AS WE BEGIN THE FINAL YEAR OF THE REIGN OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL IS WOULD BE HELPFUL FOR US TO REVIEW THE SALIENT FEATURES OF HIS RISE AND REIGN

Here is a brief summary of documentation on the rise of Francis. All Catholics should be aware of the activities of the enablers of Francis, as it will have grave effects on the eternal disposition of many souls.

Richard

Summary of the Connection between Francis and the St Gallen Mafia

1 The Church Forbids Collusion in Electing a Pope (Universi Dominici Gregis):

http://www.vatican.va/content/john-paul-ii/en/apost_constitutions/documents/hf_jp-ii_apc_22021996_universi-dominici-gregis.html

2 The St Gallen Mafia

St Gallen Mafia & Pope Francis: What is it? (Dr Taylor Marshall #154)



The Astonishing Connections between the St. Gallen Mafia and Major Church Events

The Saint Gallen Mafia and Major Church Events



St Gallen Mafia Cardinal Dies

Leader of St. Gallen ‘mafia’, “Ante-Pope” Martini prepared the way for Francis



St. Gallen Mafia | LifeSite



God Made You Like This

St. Gallen Mafia Archives – Crisis Magazine



St. Gallen mafia – Catholic World Report



What is the St Gallen Mafia?

3 The St Gallen Mafia and the Election of Francis

Cdl Kasper: Laity will ‘not accept’ future pope who doesn’t continue Francis’ legacy



The Gall of the St Gallen Mafia

The St. Gallen Mafia’s “LGBT” Youth Synod – Crisis Magazine



Swiss bishops confirm existence of Cardinal Danneels’ ‘mafia’ against Benedict XVI



Cardinal Mafia Against Benedict and for Bergoglio



The Soros Alliance Confirmed

The Strange Case of Austen Ivereigh



Francis Allies Reveal Their Plans for Revolutionary Change – Crisis Magazine



4 How Francis Arrived

Cutting the Crap: 32 Questions and Blunt Answers About The Catholic Church and Antipope Bergoglio | Barnhardt



Bergoglian Antipapacy



Antipope “Francis” Bergoglio: The Freemasonic Conspiracy to Destroy the Papacy



Bergoglian Antipapacy Video Transcript | Barnhardt



More Sound Reasoning on the Antipope Situation: Coercion and Lies | Barnhardt



Curial Bishops In Hiding, Priests Being Sent to Reprogramming Gulags, but DISCUSSION OF CANON 188 WILL NOT BE PERMITTED! | Barnhardt



The Bergoglian Antipapacy: How It Happened, and How To Fix It | Barnhardt

5 Francis, Sodomy and the Protection of Sodomites

Who is Francis the Merciful?

Francis is an Antipope

The Crisis of Confusion

Day of Reckoning

Bishop Gracida Against Francis

Francis Might be an Antipope

Call for New Conclave

Bishop Condemns Francis

Bishop Signs Correction of Francis

Bishop Joins Filial Correction

Attachments areaPreview YouTube video St Gallen Mafia & Pope Francis: What is it? (Dr Taylor Marshall #154)

St Gallen Mafia & Pope Francis: What is it? (Dr Taylor Marshall #154)Preview YouTube video The Astonishing Connections between the St. Gallen Mafia and Major Church Events

The Astonishing Connections between the St. Gallen Mafia and Major Church EventsPreview YouTube video Bergoglian Antipapacy

Bergoglian AntipapacyPreview YouTube video Antipope “Francis” Bergoglio: The Freemasonic Conspiracy to Destroy the Papacy

Antipope “Francis” Bergoglio: The Freemasonic Conspiracy to Destroy the Papacy

