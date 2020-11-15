HOPE SPRINGS ETERNALLY

Attorney Lively: “Trump Justice Coming Like a Thunderbolt… [on] Biggest Politically-Motivated Criminal Conspiracy in American History”

Today, attorney, author and World Net Daily contributor Scott Lively gave a overview of how “Trump justice [is] coming like a thunderbolt… [on the] biggest politically-motivated criminal conspiracy in American history”:

Just this morning, former CIA intelligence analyst and strong Trump supporter Larry C Johnson has published a highly persuasive article suggesting that Bill Barr is about to bring the hammer down on the crooks behind the election fraud. Conservatives have grown increasingly frustrated with Barr over the past months for what they perceive as a reluctance to take action on the obvious “alleged” criminal conduct of the anti-Trump conspirators. I agree, it would have been helpful politically for indictments to have come down on numerous individuals involved in the now-exposed conspiracy to defraud the FISA court and to sabotage the Trump administration. BUT, that may be the exact reason why they haven’t happened … yet. If the Justice Department is to tackle the biggest politically-motivated criminal conspiracy in American history, it cannot itself be tainted with the perception of political bias in the administration of justice. Of course, nothing will prevent the left from insisting that the prosecution of their fellow travelers is political, but whatever fair-minded people are left in this country will almost certainly consider Bill Barr’s refusal to bring charges before the election as a pretty solid defense to that charge.There’s also the reality of the “prosecutor worldview” which the public doesn’t easily grasp. Veteran prosecutors who handle big criminal conspiracy cases – like Rudy Giuliani did in Mafia-controlled New York City in the 1980s – live in a world where there’s usually just one chance to cast their net, and so they want to ensure they catch as many co-conspirators as possible when they finally pull the trigger. As soon as they act, the whole network scatters like roaches into cracks and holes where they start destroying evidence as fast as possible. Prosecutors also want the net to include the top crooks, who are usually masters at ensuring there is minimal evidence of their involvement. Getting the goods on them takes time. In the matter of the Great Election Theft of 2020, the conspiracy is much, much bigger than what the Durham investigation uncovered, and it’s ultimate object – the theft of the presidency by voter fraud – needed to play out to fruition, which was technically today, November 12th, the last day (in North Carolina) of late vote counting of all the Democrat vote-by-mail counting extensions. Today the conspiratorial effort – the crime itself — is complete as to the evidence of voter fraud in all of its myriad forms. There is certainly evidence still uncovered, but all the actors have played their parts, the crime is done, and it’s just a matter of tying the case together in one package. There will be additional crimes related to the inevitable cover-up and damage control efforts of individual conspirators, but as of now, the waiting game is over for the Justice Department. There’s another aspect of this I want to highlight, and that is the “shock and awe” strategy of Donald Trump when it comes to proving his case to the public. I first explained it in my article “President Trump’s October Surprise Party” relating to the Hunter Biden laptop scandals. It works like this: First came the prediction of a MOAB (mother of all bombs) about to fall on the enemy (i.e. the announcement that Hunters personal laptop – filled with shocking material – was in the Trump team’s possession). Then a series of single-bite, lesser impact breaking stories hit one after the other like the first drops of rain in an imminent massing thunderstorm. These were bait to start all the leftist pundits jumping to Hunter’s defense on the grounds that the evidence was weak and meritless. Then, once all their necks were in the noose, the storm clouds opened and the deluge began. All they could do was seek cover while pretending the storm was a hoax.Then came the coup de grace in the form of photos and videos so shocking and salacious they drew every eye in America to see the evidence for themselves – exposing the leftist media and tech giants as liars literally caught in the act.Trump has set them all up again with the election fraud scandal: first a MOAB in the form of a vague but grand voter-fraud conspiracy theory, then a dribble of lesser pieces of evidence to lure in the spin-masters, then just in the past couple of days, the storm clouds have begun to open up. The deluge has just started. Mark my words, this storm will be huge and lots of bad guys are going to be held accountable for their crimes and their lies.So pop some corn, warm your feet by the fireplace (all ablaze with the burning ruins of the traitorous Fox News Corporation), and snuggle in for the lightning show of a lifetime. Justice – true justice – is about to arrive like a thunderbolt. (Scott Lively’s Mission Dispatch, November 15, 2020, www.scottlively… Subscribe by email request here scottlivelyministries@gmail.com . DONATE HERE) Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for President Donald Trump and justice in the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Note: A good friend of the Catholic Monitor got this from a group message. She said “exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger is asking everyone to say this prayer until the election is resolved”:

Prayer of Command

In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Please put your family, the United States of America, President Donald Trump and Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano as the intentions in the Prayer of Command.