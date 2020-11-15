20 REASONS THE ELECTION OF 2020 IS FAR FROM OVER

Epoch Times: “20 Reasons Election 2020 Is Far From Over”

Former National Review writer and author Michael Walsh, the editor of The-Pipeline.org, wrote the following analysis titled “20 Reasons Election 2020 Is Far From Over” for The Epoch Times. The Catholic Monitor gives just a few of Walsh’s reasons of why the 2020 election “is far from over.” If you want to learn what the other reasons are you’ll have to subscribe to The Epoch Times:

[1]. If the election results are still in doubt by Dec. 8—as they might well be—the Trump campaign could ask the state legislatures in the disputed battleground to set aside the tainted tallies and use their plenary powers under Article 1, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution to appoint and certify slates of electors favorable to the GOP.

[2]. Republicans now fully control 24 states, in which they have both houses of the legislature and the state house, including the battleground states of Arizona and Florida. Meanwhile, in Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, they control the legislatures, but the governors are Democrats. All six of those states could send Trump slates to the feds by Dec. 8, if they wish. Whether their Democratic governors would certify the slates is, of course, another matter. By contrast, the Democrats control only one current battleground state in which the vote is in dispute, Nevada, with a majority in the legislature and a Democrat as governor.

[3]. Should the election be thrown into the House of Representatives—as it was in 1800 and 1824—each state delegation gets one vote for president, and Trump would win, 31–18. For those scoring at home, that would mean 185,895,957 Americans, voting via their congressional delegations, would outvote 133,888,565 people living in Democrat states.

[4]. Elsewhere, electronic “glitches” have been reported, switching Trump votes to Biden, although rarely if ever the other way around. But this is par for the course regarding important elections, in which the Democrats somehow pull off amazing statistical improbabilities/impossibilities and nip the Republican candidate at the wire every time. Only once in recent history has it been stopped: in Florida in 2000, and there, they fumbled by asking for recounts in only three, heavily Democrat counties.

[5]. Biden made the following unconditional statement: “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics”… fraud is fraud, and therefore its presence should rightfully invalidate the entire election, at least within each state where it provably occurs. It ought not to matter whether it involves outright ballot theft, forged ballots, illegal-alien ballots, fake “early voting” ballots, or obviously manufactured ballots delivered days after the nominal end of Election Day. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/status-of-high-stakes-election-continues-to-be-unclear_3572659.html]

Note: The Catholic Monitor publisher is a proud subscriber to the fast growing international Epoch Times:

“The Epoch Times says it hosts websites in 21 languages and 35 countries, and has print editions in eight languages: Chinese, English, Spanish, Hebrew, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, and Indonesian.[19]”

“In April 2019, videos and ads from the Epoch Media Group including The Epoch Times and New Tang Dynasty (NTD) totaled 3 billion views on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, according to the analytics company Tubular. That ranked it 11th among all video creators, and ahead of any other traditional news publisher, according to NBC News.[18]”[https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Epoch_Times]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for President Donald Trump and justice in the United States of America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Note: A good friend of the Catholic Monitor got this from a group message. She said “exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger is asking everyone to say this prayer until the election is resolved”:

Prayer of Command

In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen Please put your family, the United States of America, President Donald Trump and Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano as the intentions in the Prayer of Command.