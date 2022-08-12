OUR NATION IS BEING BROUGHT TO A NEW LOW

SEARCH

Nuclear Trump: “Our Country is being brought to a new low… crime, economy, energy, national security” & “precedented political weaponization of law enforcement”

August 12, 2022

The Washington Post on Thursday published a ‘leak’ from so-called government officials who claimed the FBI searched Trump’s Florida residence for classified records related to nuclear weapons.

The FBI raid was so urgent that the US government waited for more than a year-and-a-half after Trump left office to search for records related to ‘nuclear weapons.’

This is merely an excuse for the FBI’s abuse of power.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday basically admitted the feds have nothing on President Trump. He could not identify ANYTHING the president did that was illegal.[https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/wapo-leak-fbi-searched-trumps-florida-residence-classified-records-related-nuclear-weapons-latest-effort-justify-fbi-raid/]

Donald Trump wrote on the TRUTH website late last night:

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents,” the former president wrote, “even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years.”

[…]

“My poll numbers are the strongest they have ever been, fundraising by the Republican Party is breaking all records, and midterm elections are fast approaching. This unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly unethical,” he said. “The world is watching as our Country is being brought to a new low, not only on our border, crime, economy, energy, national security, and so much more, but also with respect to our sacred elections!” [https://www.foxnews.com/politics/donald-trump-fires-back-ag-merrick-garland-fbis-mar-a-lago-raid-release-documents-now]

