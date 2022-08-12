SOMETIMES CORRUPTION IS SO EXTENSIVE THAT WE HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO “CUT IT OUT”

SEARCH

Are the Francis Vatican II Clerical Apparatus & the FBI Apparatus so “’Hip Deep’ in Corruption” that they needs to be “Abolished”?

August 12, 2022

Catholic pundit Ann Barnhardt seemed to say in her “Parable of the Taco Bell” that the Vatican II clerical apparatus is so corrupt that it needs to be razed to the ground like a “building [that] was so filthy and thus so overrun with cockroaches that even intense treatments from professional fumigation and pest-control firms were ineffective in clearing the building of cockroaches”:

When I was a kid, we had two Mexican fast-food joints: Taco Grande and Taco John’s. Then, when I was about ten, Taco Bell came to town and built from a dirt-start a brand new Taco Bell on a formerly empty lot. I never liked Taco Bell, and never ate there. I preferred Taco John’s.

Fast-forward in the story 12-15 years. I am now in my early 20s, have been gone from the Kansas City area for many years, and have given exactly zero thought to the hometown Taco Bell. I get a call from someone back in the ancestral homeland who tells me, “Hey, they razed the Taco Bell – went in with dozers and scraped it.”

“What happened? Did it burn?” After all, why would they raze a building that was less than 15 years old? Surely there must have been a fire, and razing the remains was the cheapest option, right?

Wrong.

It turned out that inspectors had discovered that the building was so filthy and thus so overrun with cockroaches that even intense treatments from professional fumigation and pest-control firms were ineffective in clearing the building of cockroaches. So, the only path forward was to raze the building, haul away the cockroach-infested debris, apply pesticide to the pad and surrounding area, and build a brand new building.

Folks, this is what is going to have to happen in Rome. Because people have failed to take any meaningful steps against the infiltration of sodomites into The Church, and especially in Rome itself, Rome is now like the Taco Bell. [https://www.barnhardt.biz/2020/06/01/the-parable-of-the-taco-bell/]

Could Barnhardt be right about the Vatican II corruption?

We’ll discuss if she’s right, but first let’s deal with if the FBI bureaucratic apparatus needs to be “abolished.”

Today, The Epoch Times’ Roger Kimball, who is the editor and publisher of The New Criterion and publisher of Encounter Books, actually, also, seemed to say that the FBI needs to be razed in his “Jan. 6 Is Looking Like a ‘Fedsurrection’” article:

Holman Jenkins, writing in The Wall Street Journal, lists a handful of the many shocking instances in which the agency was “hip deep” in corruption, incompetence, or some combination of the two.

His conclusion? Abolish the FBI.

“By now,” Jenkins writes, “after its performance in the 2016 election, the evidence might seem conclusive that the agency is a failed experiment, however able and dedicated many of its agents. … The agency should be scrapped and something new built to replace it.”

This is a conclusion echoed by the storied civil-rights lawyer Harvey Silverglate.

Writing in The Boston Globe, Silverglate notes that the corruption of the FBI is “too deeply embedded for effective reform.”

“The best solution,” he concludes, “The best solution is to abolish the FBI and start anew. We need to rethink the kind of agency needed to investigate federal crimes.”

But perhaps the most shocking litany of rot at the FBI has been compiled by Darren Beattie at Revolver News.

Beattie’s latest story revolves around Ray Epps, a Phoenix-based professional provocateur and, apparently, FBI asset.

Epps was originally near the top of the FBIs list of “most wanted” figures from the Jan. 6 protest-cum-riot at the Capitol.

Then a funny thing happened.

Epps’s name was purged from the FBI files.

Some 700 people have been arrested for their part in the Jan. 6 demonstration.

But Epps and a handful of other major players in that drama remain unindicted.

Indeed, although the FBI surely knows their identity, they remain nameless to the public, known only through amateur video footage of the event.

Hence their colorful soubriquets: “ScaffoldCommander,” “FenceCutterBulwark,” “BlackSkiMask,” etc.

Beattie shows that what the media label an “insurrection” is almost certainly better described as a “Fedsurrection.” [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/jan-6-is-looking-like-a-fedsurrection_4168160.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-12-21&mktids=2bdde08b16c7a21df6eb275cc6129cac&est=0J4GhvZfFmXPSf10Zl%2BqGAakyWItAdeiyPps00whpnkWperVCdEY2%2FvGVmG%2B]

The Dissent Magazine asked the same question about the CIA which had a photo of a top architect of Vatican II, Jacques Maritain, who was apparently a CIA operative in a 2014 post:

“*Pictured left to right: George F. Kennan, Raja Rao, Willy Brandt, Jacques Maritain, Arthur Schlesinger, Jr., and William Phillips” [https://www.dissentmagazine.org/online_articles/should-we-abolish-the-cia]

Next question, is it possible that Vatican II was a CIA operation?

In 2008, the liberal Catholic World admitted that Pope Pius XII was “preparing” to condemn probably the main architects of Vatican II Jacques Maritain and another architect of the Council John Courtney Murray “who “played a role in… Declaration on Religious Liberty”:



“[T]he Holy Office was preparing an official condemnation of Murray, Jacques Maritain… only the death of Pope Pius XII on October 8, 1958… prevented this from happening.”

(Catholic World, “Censuring of John Courtney Murray Part Two,” March/April 2008)



The CIA online library reports that:



“Agency files reveal the true origins of the Berlin conference… helped to solidify CIA’s emerging strategy of promoting the non-Communist left… the Agency’s political operations against Communism over the next two decades.”



“…The [CIA] congress in Berlin rolled ahead… World-renowned philosophers John Dewey Bertrand Russell… and [non-Communist leftist] Jacques Maritain agreed to lend gravitas to the event.”

(www.cia.gov./library, “Origins of Congress for Cultural Freedom, 1949-50”) [https://www.cia.gov/library/center-for-the-study-of-intelligence/csi-publications/csi-studies/studies/95unclass/Warner.html]



Pope Paul VI who was obviously the top architect of Vatican II said of the possible CIA “non-Communist leftist” operative Maritain:



“I am a disciple of Maritain. I call him my teacher.

(The Remnant, “Saul Alinsky and ‘Saint’ Pope Paul VI: Genesis of the Conciliar Surrender to the World, by Christopher A. Ferrara, August 16, 2018) [https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/4029-rules-for-radicals-when-paul-vi-met-saul-alinsky]



The “teacher” of the pope Maritain who collaborated with the CIA non-Communist leftist “congress in Berlin,” also, collaborated with his “friend” the non-Communist leftist Saul Alinsky who he introduced to Paul VI before he became pope according to the above Remnant article.



Paul VI born Giovanni Montini “served in the Holy See’s Secretariat of State from 1922 to 1954. While in the Secretariat of State, Montini and Domenico Tardini were considered as the closest and most influential advisors of Pius XII.” The CIA in 2006 declassified the following OSS 1945 document that apparently connects the Secretariat of State or State Secretariat office where Montini worked at the time with Maritain:



“Sub-source stated that the appointment of Jacques Maritain as French ambassador to the Holy See one of the greatest problems to the Holy See, because Maritain… is a well-known leftist, who advocated a close collaboration with progressive-minded Catholics and radical elements, even Communists… The Maritain presence in the Vatican will be the focus of all such movement throughout the world. The State Secretariat expects Maritain to be the focus of all such movements”

(Office of Strategic Services, Date of Information: 10 February 1945, ZSOLT ARADI VOL. 1_0107, PTF doc. 11316 and [https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik i/Pope_Paul_VI])



Another possible CIA operative besides Maritain who was a top architect of Vatican II on the “Declaration on Religious Liberty” was Fr. John Courtney Murray. Church Militant reported:



“”Murray and his crowd of CIA operatives and TIME Magazine won the day, helping American Catholics buy into the proposition of the separation of Church and State and calling it ‘religious liberty.'”

(Church Militant, “The Vortex – The CIA’s Priest,” November 11, 2015) [https://www.churchmilitant.com/video/episode/vort-2015-11-11]



The Remnant, also, revealed America Magazine might be another Deep State propaganda operative:



” [The] globalist establishment… Murray, SJ, push[ed] liberalism at the Second Vatican Council with documents such as Dignitatis Humanae as well as a slew of publications… One of the major outlets through which… Murray pushed his Americanism [heresy] was… America [now edited by Francis appointed consultor to the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communications Fr. James Martin].”

(The Remnant, John Podesta’s Catholic Spring Part IV: America Magazine LeftCat Kitty Litter or Deep State Propaganda?”. February 29, 2019) [https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/4029-rules-for-radicals-when-paul-vi-met-saul-alinsky]



And to end on a coincidence, if Pope Pius XII hadn’t died of two stokes on October 8, 1958 it is possible that Paul IV’s Vatican II might never have happened since two of its main architects would have been condemned.



In 2008, the liberal Catholic World admitted that Pope Pius XII was “preparing” to condemn probably the main architect of Vatican II Jacques Maritain and another architect of the Council John Courtney Murray “who “played a role in… Declaration on Religious Liberty”:



“[T]he Holy Office was preparing an official condemnation of Murray, Jacques Maritain… only the death of Pope Pius XII on October 8, 1958… prevented this from happening.”

(Catholic World, “Censuring of John Courtney Murray Part Two,” March/April 2008)

Fr. Murray is given a post in the Secret Base which is a Wikipedia-like website that shows his apparent connection to the CIA:

From 1958 to 1962, he served at the Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions, applying just warcriteria to Soviet-American relations.

Throughout the 1950s Murray promoted his ideas in Catholic journals where they received heavy criticism from the leading Catholic thinkers of the day. Msgr Fenton was the most prominent amongst those that opposed Murray as Murray’s line was much closer to Americanism which had been condemned by Leo XIII. Murray had the advantage of being friends with Clare Boothe Luce, the US ambassador to Italy and second wife of Henry Luce the prominent magazine magnate. Murray’s ideas were featured in Luce’s Time magazine, most prominently on December 12, 1960 when Murray graced the cover in a feature about ‘US Catholics and the State’.[5] Henry Luce was a prominent Republican and close friends with John Foster Dulles, (father of Avery Dulles SJ who known to be sympathetic to Murray’s theology)[6] and Allen Dulles. The CIA, during this period sought to use the news media to influence public opinion during the Cold War. Murray’s liberal approach to religious liberty and the traditionally strong Catholic opposition to Communism was useful in the global battle against Communism especially in Latin America and other Catholic strongholds.[7]… [Note 7.] Wemhoff, David A. “John Courtney Murray, Time/Life, and the American Proposition: How the CIA’s Doctrinal Warfare Program Changed the Catholic Church (book review)”. Federal Bar Association. Retrieved 14 February2019. [https://www.secret-bases.co.uk/wiki/John_Courtney_Murray]

Finally, did Vatican II cause the McCarrick scandal and the Francis sex abuse scandals?

The most hopeful statement in the gay mafia bishops network scandal has been when the ultimate “new springtime” of Vatican II Catholic Matthew Schmitz, senior editor at First Things, on August 16, 2018 in the Catholic Herald said:



“[T]he post-Vatican II settlement [of]… Upholding Catholic teaching on paper but not in reality has led to widespread corruption… has required a culture of lies… that allowed men like McCarrick to flourish… we must sweep it away.”



Schmitz shows that most bishops, liberal and conservative, want to continue the “new springtime” of Vatican II and it’s post-Vatican II settlement “that allowed men like McCarrick to flourish”:



“[Conservative] Bishop Barron also cautioned against what he called an “ideological” response… those who raise concerns about Humanae Vitae, priestly celibacy, or “rampant homosexuality in the Church” may be… causing a ‘distraction’.”



“No one cares for the endless Catholic culture wars, but we should be wary of attempts to shut down frank discussion of how we got here. Bishop Barron’s list of taboo topics suggests that he – like most bishops – is keen to preserve the settlement of 1968.”



“In that year, Pope Paul VI famously reaffirmed Catholic teaching on birth control in Humanae Vitae, but then declined to discipline the many bishops and priests who rejected that teaching. The result was an uneasy truce: the teaching was formally upheld, but obedience to it was not demanded.”



“The same dynamic played out in 2005, when the Vatican decided that men with ‘deep-seated homosexual tendencies’ should be barred from the priesthood.”



“… But for people in the pews, things don’t look so great. In 1955, nearly 75 per cent of American Catholics went weekly to Mass. Today, only 39 percent do. Outside of a few Latin Mass and “reform of the reform” enclaves, Mass-going Catholics suffer wrecked sanctuaries, botched liturgies and moral confusion. The springtime is hard to find.”[http://www.catholicherald.co.uk/issues/aug-17th-2018/a-truce-that-cannot-hold/]



The taboo topic that all will not mention, but that the numbers above as well as the McCarrick and Pennsylvania scandals prove is that Vatican II is the cause of the “culture of lies… that allowed men like McCarrick to flourish.”



The Amoris Laetitia-like Vatican II document Dignitatis Humanae on the Catholic state is what brought about the “[u]pholding Catholic teaching on paper but not in reality.”



Traditionalists said it was a façade which was ambiguous and not defined teaching that would eventually have to be corrected.



Francis’s Vatican Archbishop Guido Pozzo who was negotiating with Society of Pius X for the Pope agreed with the Traditionalists that it was not defined teaching.



Pozzo said that Dignitatis Humanae “is not about doctrine or definitive statements, but… pastoral practice.” (Die Zeit, August 2016, Interview with Archbishop Guido Pozzo)



The greatest living American Thomist Edward Feser gives a brief summary of the history before and after Vatican II of the teaching on this subject and the ambiguity of the document:



“That depends. In the Catholic context, the traditional teaching, vigorously and repeatedly upheld by the 19th century and pre-Vatican II 20th century popes, is that ideally Church and state ought to cooperate. Contrary to an annoyingly common misunderstanding, these popes were not teaching that non-Catholics ought to be coerced by the state into becoming Catholics. Nor were they teaching that non-Catholics should be forbidden from practicing their own religions in the privacy of their own homes, their own church buildings or synagogues, etc. Rather, the issue was whether, in a country in which the vast majority of citizens were Catholic, non-Catholics ought to be permitted to proselytize and thereby possibly lead Catholics to abandon their faith. It was not denied that there can be circumstances in which such proselytizing might be tolerated for the sake of civil order. The question was whether non-Catholics have a strict right in justice to proselytize even in a majority Catholic society. And the pre-Vatican II popes taught that they did not have such a right, and that in a Catholic country the state couldin principle justly restrict such proselytizing (even if there are also cases where the state might not exercise its right to such restriction, if this would do more harm than good).”



“This was the teaching which Vatican II seemed to reverse, though the relevant document, Dignitatis Humanae, explicitly taught that it was “leav[ing] untouched traditional Catholic doctrine on the moral duty of men and societies toward the true religion and toward the one Church of Christ.” Yet whether the principles set out in Dignitatis Humanae really can be reconciled with the principles set out by the pre-Vatican II popes, how exactly they are to be reconciled if they can be, and which principles are more authoritative and ought to be retained if they cannot be reconciled — these have all been matters of controversy. They are controversies most Catholics, including conservative Catholics, have avoided. The reason, it seems to me, is that the older teaching is extremely unpopular in modern times, and thus whatever its current doctrinal status, most Catholics are happy to let it remain a dead letter and leave its precise relationship to Dignitatis Humanae unsettled. Yet a question unanswered and ignored is still a real question, and there are scholars who have in different ways attempted to apply to this one a “hermeneutic of continuity,” including Thomas Storck, Fr. Brian Harrison, and Thomas Pink.”



One knows a Vatican II document is a disaster when a defender of Dignitatis Humanae (DR) like Fr. Brian Harrison says:



“The effect DR have been much more harmful than beneficial for the Church, the world and most important, the honor due to Christ the King . . . The form in which it presents its truth is so one-sided, so poorly explained, so perilously open to unorthodox interpretation, and so infected with the spirit of liberal humanism, that its promulgation has turned out to be a cause of rejoicing for the Church’s worst enemies: freemasonry and all the other forces which seek to promote the ever more total secularization of society, the ever more complete exclusion of Our Lord Jesus Christ from His rightful sovereignty over the public life of nations, and confusion and division within the Church itself.” [http://www.dailycatholic.org/issue/05Dec/dec14agg.htm]



Christopher Ferrara stated why Dignitatis Humanae brought about “[u]pholding Catholic teaching on paper but not in reality has led to widespread corruption… has required a culture of lies… that allowed men like McCarrick to flourish”:



“There is no question that the Popes before Vatican II consistently condemned the modern notion of “religious liberty”—–i.e., that everyone in society must have the right, both privately and publicly, to practice, preach and otherwise manifest the doctrines of the religion of his choice, even if that religion is filled with error and immorality. That such a “right” attacks both public morality and the very foundation of Catholic social order (where it exists) hardly needs to be proved. There cannot, obviously, be any “right” as such publicly to deny the Divinity of Christ or to preach in favor of contraception, abortion, divorce [,homosexuality] and other evils. No one has the right to do or to say what is wrong. A right to commit wrong is utter nonsense. Stated negatively, a right not to be prevented by the State from committing wrong is equally nonsensical. The State might for prudential reasons, as St. Thomas observed, tolerate certain public errors and vices, but there is no question of any right to be tolerated in spreading them.” [http://www.dailycatholic.org/issue/05Dec/dec14agg.htm]



Unfortunately, almost all conservatives such as Archbishop Charles Chaput thought Dignitatis Humanae was defined teaching and not a disaster.



Apparently, Chaput teaches that “error has no rights” in paper, but in reality error has rights if “persons… choose falsehood over truth.” The Archbishop wrote:



“Error has no rights, but persons do have rights – even when they choose falsehood over truth… freedom of conscience, is – along with the right to life – the most important right any human being has.” (First Things, “Of Human Dignity,” March 18, 2015)



So did conservatives such as Chaput think that they on paper could teach that homosexuality was error, but in reality error had rights if “persons [such as the liberal McCarrick]… choose falsehood over truth… freedom of conscience”?



In fact, in 2001 when then President Bush met with Catholic leaders and his “‘longtime friend’ Cardinal McCarrick” who was there with him according to liberal Catholic Betty Clermont: “McCarrick; Archbishop Charles Chaput of Denver.” (“The Neo-Catholics,” pages 154, 159)



What did Chaput know about McCarrick when he sat with him in that meeting?



Did he think McCarrick as a person had a right to freedom of conscience to falsehood over truth?



Does Chaput think that on paper that he can teach that homosexuality is a error but in reality error has rights if “persons [such as the liberal Fr. James Martin]… choose falsehood over truth… freedom of conscience”?



On March 31, 2017, LifeSiteNews in “Numerous ‘gay’ affirming parishes unopposed by bishops” reported that Chaput agrees with Martin when he “expressed concern about the use of ‘intrinsically disordered'” which is a defined Catholic teaching on homosexuality.



Chaput, also, defends gay activist Fr. Martin who taught on YouTube that chastity is not required of homosexuals. (Church Militant, “Father Martin: Homosexuals not Bound to Chastity, “September 20, 2017)



It appears that the “conservative” Chaput is using Dignitatis Humanae to build a bridge to hell for homosexuals by claiming on paper that the error of homosexuality has no rights, but in reality error has rights if “persons [such as Martin and McCarrick] choose falsehood over truth.”



Unfortunately, one of the main writers of Dignitatis Humanae was Pope John Paul II before he became pope. It appears that John Paul II when it came to the documented evidence of the sex abuse of a bishop taught that “error has no rights” in paper, but in reality error has rights if “persons… choose falsehood over truth”:



“In 1996, Kunz became a canon law adviser to the Roman Catholic Faithful (RCF), an Illinois-based group investigating the sexual abuse of boys by Catholic priests and bishops. Kunz was recommended to RCF by the Rev. John A. Hardon, SJ, a widely respected theologian and author who worked for several popes and had deep connections at the Vatican. The group was gathering information on Bishop Daniel L. Ryan of the Diocese of Springfield, Ill. Ryan was accused of sexually assaulting a mentally disabled man, soliciting sex from a 15-year-old boy, trolling area parks for teenage male prostitutes, and having sex with priests in his diocese. In sworn testimony to RCF investigators, one of the teen prostitutes said Ryan once heard his confession and blessed him, then told him, “go and sin no more.” Then the bishop winked at the teen and said, ‘See you later.’”



“With help from Kunz and Father Fiore, RCF developed a dossier on the situation in the Springfield diocese. Father Hardon carried the report to Rome and presented it to Pope St. John Paul II, vouching for RCF and the accuracy of the document. Nothing was done with the explosive information. Hardon told RCF officials that at least a dozen American bishops supported Ryan in his quest to hold onto his bishopric in Springfield, according to RCF president and founder Stephen G. Brady. One of them was the late Joseph Cardinal Bernardin, then archbishop of Chicago, Brady said. When the group approached Bernardin for help in removing Ryan, he refused, Brady said. Ryan abruptly retired in October 1999, shortly before a lawsuit was filed accusing him of covering up the sexual abuse of a child by another Illinois priest. Sheriff Mahoney said Dane County investigators interviewed Ryan, but have no indication he is linked to the Kunz homicide. Ryan died in December 2015.”



“Father Hardon told me to go to Kunz if I needed any contacts anywhere or needed direction in my investigations,” Brady told Catholic World Report. ‘Father Kunz never discussed any other investigations with me except my own. He was tight lipped and you could trust him 100 percent. He had my files and answered any questions I had. He did work behind the scenes for me but kept it private.’”

“Brady said during the 14 years that RCF conducted its investigations, he received three death threats. One was serious enough to involve the FBI. An email circulated claiming a contract was out for Brady’s assassination. After Kunz was murdered, Brady bought a bulletproof vest.” [https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2018/08/08/the-unsolved-murder-of-fr-alfred-kunz/]



Francis, as did John Paul II, thinks Dignitatis Humanae is a central document governing the Church after Vatican II. Francis appears to read the document even more radically than Chaput or John Paul which doesn’t even attempt the so-called “hermeneutics of continuity.” The present Pope said:



[A] secular state… is better than a confessional [Catholic] state, because confessional states always finish badly.” (Catholic World Report, “The end of the Catholic state?,” February 20, 2017)



The present top defender of Dignitatis Humanae, the ambiguous Francis, may with all liberal Catholics think “error has rights,” but, on the other hand, he may agree with Chaput that “error has no rights” in paper, but in reality error has rights if “persons… choose falsehood over truth.”



Unfortunately, either way the result is the same when it comes to the gay sex abuse scandal:



It appears that if the sodomy scandal of McCarrick had been under then Cardinal Bergoglio in Argentina in 2005 when his sex scandal was finally fully publicly exposed he might have been given a letter of “gratitude” for his work for the poor.



The Catholic Argentinian website the Wanderer on October 23, 2014 posted “Unmasking Bergoglio”:



“Bergoglio always had the “gay agenda” among his plans… It is a question of asking the Buenoairean clergy about the constant protection that he lavished on many homosexual priests.”



“… Cardinal Bergoglio as Primate… of the Argentine Episcopal Conference… “[had a] “star”… of the Argentine Episcopate. The great theologian… of the poor [Archbishop Juan Carlos Maccarone].”



“Until… in March 2005 a video appeared in which the archbishop appeared having sexual games with a young man… Pope Benedict XVI… immediately removed [him from his]… position [as bishop].”



“The reaction of Bergoglio”



“By a letter that Maccarone himself directed in [to] his bother bishops, it can be easily deduced that the entire Argentine episcopal gang knew of his weakness… And, in spite of that, they promoted him to the episcopal office.”



“… Bergoglio… issued a statement in which he expressed his ‘gratitude’ to the former bishop [Maccarone].”



“… The spokesman of the arzobipado porteno went out to say… the [sex] video corresponded to “the private life of Bishop Maccarone.”



Jimmy Burns in his book “Francis, Pope of Good Promise” after referencing that “Maccarone resigned” because of the “videotape showing the bishop having ‘intimate relations'” wrote:



“Bergoglio’s own spokesman, rather than focus on Maccarone’s political links with Kirchner, jumped to the bishop’s defense claiming he had been set up.”



“… Fortunato Millimaci, a Buenos Aires sociologist [said]… ‘This means that the idea of the Catholic Church as a moral reference of a Catholic nation is very strongly in doubt… It shows that a double standard exists within the Church [of Bergoglio] itself.'” (Pages 231-232)



Who, in terms of confidants and collaborators, has left a more suspicious #HimToo trial: McCarrick or Francis?



Francis’s McCarrrick-like #HimToo inner circle:



Business Standard, September 19, 2017:



Francis’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith perfect Archbishop Ferrer will go to trail for “complicity in alleged cover-up” of paedophile priest.



The Telegraph, July 19, 2013:



“Pope’s [Francis’s] ‘eyes and ears’ in Vatican bank [allegedly] ‘had string of homosexual affairs’… [Battista] Ricca is a trusted confidante of the Pope”



LifeSiteNews, March 7,2018:



Francis’s closest advisor in the C9 papal inner circle Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga left in charge of his Honduras archdiocese his close confidant Bishop Juan Pineda “accused of ‘abusing seminarians, having a string of male lovers.'”



National Catholic Reporter, April 29, 2014:



Francis’s close advisor in C9 papal inner circle Cardinal “Errazuriz [and his]… successor… [Cardinal] Ezzati” “Chilean cardinals close to pope stained by abuse cover-ups” of priest sex abuser of Juan Carlos Cruz.



The Remnant, September 12, 2017:



Francis’s confidant Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio’s Secretary has homosexual orgy in Vatican:



“Secretary to the powerful Cardinal Francesco ‘Positive Realities of Homosexuals’… [Coccopalmerio’s Secretary] Capozzi was arrested for hosting a raucous drug fueled homosexual orgy.”



New York Times, April 30, 2018:



“Cardinal George Pell, the [Francis] Vatican’s third-highest-ranking official, will stand trail… of sex abuse.”



BBC, August 29, 2010 & LifeSiteNews, September 16, 2017:



Francis collaborator invited by Pope to be number two representative in family synod “Belgian Cardinal Danneels condoned sex-abuse silence.”



The Week, January 3, 2017:



“Pope Francis and his cardinal allies… known to interfere… on abuse cases… Consider case of [serial sex-abuser] Fr. Mauro Inzoli… Francis returned him to the priestly state.”



Vebuumdei.blogspot, June 23, 2014 & Catholic Monitor, April 18, 2017:



Francis strolled hand in hand down the street with gay activist Fr. Luigi Ciotti at a anti-gangster event.



Chiesa, December 16, 2016:



Vatican expert Sandro Magister said Francis has a “number of homosexual priests in the inner circle of his closest collaborators and confidants.”



Caucus99percent.com, 02/02/2018:



“Pope Francis’ continuous aiding and abetting of sexual predators and his officials who protect them.”



“Although he was personally informed of the accusations against them, Pope Francis protected these sexual predators: Fr. Mauro Inzoli (the pope later defrocked Inzoli but he is still a free man) Luis Fernando Figari, Archbishop Anthony Apuron, Auxiliary Bishop Gabino Miranda Melgarejo, Fr. Don Corradi and Archbishop Josef Wesolowski.”



“After Pope Francis did nothing to stop Corradi, the priest and four others were arrested in November 2016 and charged with raping and molesting at least 22 children. More reports poured in and ‘it’s now thought that as many as 60 children fell victim to abuse.’”



“Wesolowski was put under Vatican house arrest 14 months after the pope judged him to be guilty only after ‘there was a serious risk that [he] would be arrested on Italian territory at the request of the Dominican Republic authorities and then extradited,’ as reported by Corriere della Sera. The archbishop was found with more than 100,000 computer files of child pornography, a “key ingredient” in sex trafficking. Wesolowski continued to possess child pornography even under Vatican house arrest.”



“Kamil Jarzembowski, a former student at the Vatican’s preseminary, wrote a letter about the sexual abuse of minors in the school and handed it directly to Pope Francis. The pope did nothing to stop it.”



“Pope Francis had ordered an investigation of Honduran Bishop Juan José Pineda by an Argentine bishop who was “shocked” by “accounts of sexual abuse perpetrated against priests and seminarians …. So far the only action that has been taken has been to send Bishop Pineda to stay with Jesuits in Madrid on a short retreat,” wrote veteran Vatican reporter Edward Pentin.”



“Pope Francis promoted Archbishop Luis Ladaria Ferrer as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican department that judges cases of clergy sexual abuse. While Ladaria held the second highest position in the CDF, he found Fr. Gianni Trotta guilty of sexually abusing minors in 2012 but failed to inform the Italian authorities. Trotta, already convicted of sexual violence against an 11-year-old and sentenced to eight years in prison by a civil court, is now standing trial for nine other alleged cases of sex abuse against boys that occurred in 2014. Ladaria, himself, will stand trial in April, accused by French authorities of “complicity in the alleged cover-up” of Fr. Bernard Preynat.”



“A month after his election, the pope appointed a Council of Cardinals to help him govern the Church. Three of the eight initial members had protected pedophile priests: George Pell, Francisco Javier Errázuriz Ossa, and Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga who he named as head of the council.”



“Pope Francis promoted to cardinal Archbishops Gerhard Ludwig Müller and Ricardo Ezzati who had covered up for pedophile priests.”



“Pope Francis has taken no action against any of the 14 other bishops accused of complicity with abusive priests. A recent investigation in France exposed five additional pedophile-protecting bishops still in office.”



“(Pope Francis has no problem taking action against people for reasons other than sex abuse. He removed Cardinals Gerhard Müller and Raymond Burke from their Vatican positions. He removed Fra’ Matthew Festing as Grand Master of the Knights of Malta, a position equal in status to cardinal in the Catholic Church. He removed the “Bishop of Bling.” He ordered that three priests be fired from the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith without explanation. Giulio Mattietti, deputy director of the Vatican Bank, was fired with no reason given. Although religious orders usually select their own superiors, the pope dismissed the head of the Order of the Franciscans of Immaculata. Pope Francis excommunicated Fr. Greg Reynolds for advocating for women’s ordination. He excommunicated Martha Heizer, head of the reform international movement We Are Church, and her husband, Gert Heizer, for celebrating Mass in their home with a small group of friends.)”



“…Criticism of the pope has been limited to admitting that child sex abuse is merely a ‘blindspot.’”



“It was the same when, this past June 29, Cardinal George Pell was charged with “historic sexual abuse” and left for his native Australia. Pope Francis’ first ‘reform’ of the Vatican had been to create a Secretariat for (his) Economy, and give Pell ‘authority over all economic and administrative activities within the Holy See and the Vatican City State.’”



“Yes, some coverage has been more critical of late, especially Francis’s handling of the sexual abuse scandals in the wake of the criminal indictment of one of his top aides, Cardinal George Pell, in Australia. Even then the tone tends to be, ‘Francis is such a great guy, so why is this area lagging behind?’ observed the experienced Catholic reporter, John L. Allen Jr.”



“It was reported with little, if any, criticism of Pope Francis by the mainstream American media.”



“… Again, when Pope Francis gave Cardinal Bernard Law a benediction at Law’s Dec. 21 funeral mass, there was little, if any, criticism. The Boston cardinal had been forced to resign after he had reassigned and covered-up for rape and sexual assaults of children by scores of priests for years without informing the public or the police.”



“Unfortunately for the world’s children, the U.S. mainstream media did not report that ‘There are still bishops who have chosen to protect the Church and their priests more than children” who ‘make Law look like an amateur,’ as declared by Fr. Thomas Doyle, a well-known author and victims’ advocate for over three decades.” [https://caucus99percent.com/content/us-media-pope-aiding-and-abetting-torture-moral-leader]



As Schmitz said:



“[T]he post-Vatican II settlement [of]… Upholding Catholic teaching on paper but not in reality has led to widespread corruption… has required a culture of lies… that allowed men like McCarrick to flourish… we must sweep it away.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church.







Francis strolls hand in hand with gay activist Fr. Luigi Ciotti

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– If Francis betrays Benedict XVI & the”Roman Rite Communities” like he betrayed the Chinese Catholics we must respond like St. Athanasius, the Saintly English Bishop Robert Grosseteste & “Eminent Canonists and Theologians” by “Resist[ing]” him: https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/12/if-francis-betrays-benedict-xvi.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html

– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

– A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.SHARE

