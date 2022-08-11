SEARCH

The Raid Heard ‘Round the World: Are the Deep State & Deep Church Afraid of Trump & Vigano because they have Deep “State Secrets”?

August 11, 2022

Rome archbishop urges Trump to fight …

foxnews.com

The Epoch Times said that the Raid Heard ‘Round the World was reportedly about “state secrets” that the Deep State apparently fears:

The FBI has raided Donald Trump’s home in Florida and opened a private safe, hanging around for hours looking for classified material that might be there. They were likely looking for items that Trump believed he had declassified—the president can do this with anything—but is still holding in his possession.

Top officials of the National Archives, the DOJ, and the FBI believed otherwise and thus sought the search warrant. If the New York Times is correct, then, this is really about state secrets. Trump wanted them public. Others inside the deep-state machinery disagreed.

The scene in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, gives rise to images from societies without law and constitutions, places where regimes are merely juntas seeking plunder and revenge. In this case, the problem is complicated by a mass administrative state apparatus that lives outside the democratic process. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/freedom-itself-is-gravely-in-peril_4656784.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_campaign=mb-2022-08-11&utm_medium=email&est=RZe6QZ%2FJRgytZ%2F4xiEE6J%2FVbmaiBaJrBp08nYrYYaQlRvbCU%2B2vSOwAZC1Mh]

With the Raid you can sense, almost smell, the fear of the Deep State, who control the media that their false narrative is being exposed, by their blatant lying.

In 2020, Mark Levin, a former chief of staff for the Attorney General of the United States, said “The Washington Post FLAT OUT LIED”:

Mark R. Levin@marklevinshow

The Washington Post FLAT OUT LIED about [whistleblower] Richard Hopkins recanting his sworn statement about widespread voting fraud within the postal service. Rather than try to track down what Hopkins has said, they try to smear him. And now the man is under enormous pressure to fold.[https://twitter.com/marklevinshow/status/1326572247239290880]

Complicit Clergy said “The McCarrick Report reveals Francis lied about about ‘knowing nothing’, once again vindicating Archbishop Viganò’s original testimony“:

“The newly released, long-awaited November 10 “McCarrick report” indicates that Pope Francis was not to be blamed for the fact that he did not restrain then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick in his activities in international affairs and church politics. The report points out that he merely followed the path chosen by Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI with regard to McCarrick. Francis also denies ever having heard from Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò about the allegations of McCarrick’s sexual abuse and the instructions given to him by the Vatican to live a more private life. But the report at the same time shows that Francis did, in fact, hear of the facts of McCarrick’s abuse, but from other sources, namely from Cardinal Angelo Becciu and Cardinal Pietro Parolin. This confirms an essential argument made by Viganò, namely, that Francis knew and chose to collaborate with McCarrick…

… Continue reading at LifeSite News [https://www.complicitclergy.com/2020/11/12/francis-lied-about-mccarrick/]

Everyone knows that the media, such The New York Times, AP and others, are attempting to ruin Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano who is a whistleblower against the Francis Vatican sex abuse cover-ups.



People are starting to wake up to the fact that the media is controlled by the Deep State.



The United Kingdom magazine Christian Order in its exposé on the “complex corporate/financial/political” Deep State said:



“Occasionally, media scrutiny and/or public prosecution of global criminal scams… provide a glimpse like the Bank of Credit and Commerce International during the 1970s/80s and currently the Clinton Foundation… the first-tier all hold so much dirt on each other that mutual protection and continuing is assured.”



“As for whistle-blowers, the lower-level variety are either bought off, blackmailed, ruined, or murdered with impunity. Exposure and defiance at the highest levels by uncontrollable presidential forces like JFK, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, sometimes leads to assassination (JFK) but more usually is handled by a controlled press.”



“President Putin’s complaint at the recent Helsinki summit of a massive swindle involving the transfer of $400 million… to Hillary Clinton’s election campaign, for example, was either totally ignored, or mentioned but not pursued… [as was] Putin’s further pointed reference to the transnational conniving of Hillary’s nefarious backer, George Soros.”(Christian Order, “Deep State Armageddon,” August/September 2018)



Everyone who has read or seen on YouTube internationally respected investigator and attorney Elizabeth Yore’s detailed research knows Francis’s Vatican is in bed or in alliance with the Deep State and Soros. Yore revealed:



“George Soros operatives are embedded in the Vatican. They have drafted Vatican documents that set up the Soros agenda which mirrors the Francis agenda.” (YouTube, “An Unholy Alliance: the UN, Soros, and the Francis Papacy,” February 21, 2017)



The Christian Order article, moreover, shows that the Soros/Clinton Deep State doesn’t just have the “controlled press” working for them, but the intelligence agencies:



“As George Neumayr commented… ‘Obama via Brennan, did the equivalent for Hillary’… namely, by turning CIA HQ at Langley, Virginia, into the Clinton War Room.”



“… For [Trump] his tenure is a providential opportunity to face down the Washington vermin; to thwart their occult designs. So let us pray that he [Trump] traps and eradicates them before they trap and eradicate him – or it’s criminal game, globalist set, and godless match to the dirty rats.”



Please pray that God protect President Trump and Archbishop Vigano because they are both fighting against cornered and often deadly enemies.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Note: A good friend of the Catholic Monitor in 2020 got this from a group message. She reportedly said “exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger is asking everyone to say this prayer until the election is resolved”:

Prayer of Command

In His Name and by the power of His Cross and Blood, I ask Jesus to bind any evil spirits, forces and powers of the earth, air, fire, or water, of the netherworld and the satanic forces of nature. By the power of the Holy Spirit and by His authority, I ask Jesus Christ to break any curses, hexes, or spells and send them back to where they came from, if it be His Holy Will. I beseech Thee Lord Jesus to protect us by pouring Thy Precious Blood on us (my family, etc.), which Thou hast shed for us and I ask Thee to command that any departing spirits leave quietly, without disturbance, and go straight to Thy Cross to dispose of as Thou sees fit. I ask Thee to bind any demonic interaction, interplay, or communications. I place N. (Person, place or thing) under the protection of the Blood of Jesus Christ which He shed for us. Amen.

Please put your family, the United States of America, whistleblowers, President Donald Trump and Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano as the intentions in the Prayer of Command.

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– If Francis betrays Benedict XVI & the”Roman Rite Communities” like he betrayed the Chinese Catholics we must respond like St. Athanasius, the Saintly English Bishop Robert Grosseteste & “Eminent Canonists and Theologians” by “Resist[ing]” him: https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/12/if-francis-betrays-benedict-xvi.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html

– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

– A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.