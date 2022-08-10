THE RAID HEARD ‘ROUND THE WORLD

SEARCH

LifeSiteNews: “After raid heard ’round the world, the choice is between Constitutionalism and de facto Communism – Old political affiliations don’t matter anymore”

August 10, 2022

DOJ’s Appalling Crackdown on Parents …

nationalreview.com

Newsweek

Merrick Garland Is Compromised. He Must Stand Aside and Appoint a Special Prosecutor | | Opinion

But there is evidence that

Garland and his team are

acting with partisan motives—evidence they themselves appear to have leaked. Newsweek…

Mark R. Weave

LifeSiteNews’ commentary is “the best analysis I’ve seen of the implications of the Mar-a-Lago raid by Biden’s FBI. No one is safe…unless we fight back. Go #Trump. #CCOT #MAGA”:

Christopher Van-Lane

@cvanlane

After raid heard ’round the world, the choice is between Constitutionalism and de facto Communism https://lifesitenews.com/blogs/after-raid-heard-round-the-world-the-choice-is-between-constitutionalism-and-de-facto-communism/?utm_source=top_news

Simply the best analysis I’ve seen of the implications of the Mar-a-Lago raid by Biden’s FBI. No one is safe…unless we fight back. Go #Trump. #CCOT #MAGA[https://twitter.com/cvanlane/status/1557216177394524160]

Here is a taste of the analysis of the FBI raid:

(Population Research Institute) — When the Biden administration’s private police force, formerly known as the FBI, raided Donald Trump’s home yesterday, my first reaction was shock. My second was — and this may surprise you — relief that the other side has finally, unmistakably, shown its hand…

… Tens of millions of Americans now know, if they didn’t before, that the gloves are off, and that the mailed fist will be the response of the authoritarian state to any serious challenge to its authority. If Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, Christopher Wray and their henchmen can raid Trump’s home on some pretext, seize everything that isn’t nailed down, and even break into his personal safe (which was empty), then no one is safe from these new tyrants…

… It represents an abuse of power so over the top that it seems deliberate, perhaps intended to break our spirit by showing us who really runs the country (not us). Or perhaps it was intended to provoke a response that, like the flash bangs and pepper balls fired into a peaceful crowd on January 6th, would be used to paint all conservatives as “domestic terrorists.”

The first thing we have to do in response is storm the polls in November. We must win by such a margin that, stuff as many ballot boxes as they might, the other side is loses bigly. We need a decisive majority in the House and control of the Senate to keep the current madness in check.

The second thing that we must do is support Trump when he announces that he is running — again — for president. That day must come soon, because he is the only battle-tested, battle-ready candidate we have. After seven years on the firing line, he not only knows where in the Swamp the enemy is hiding, but understands what it will take to dig them out, root and branch.

And remember all the while that you are not doing this for Donald Trump, but for your children and grandchildren. As Newt Gingrich said yesterday, “If 30 FBI agents can take over the house of a former President of the United States and probable candidate for President, what can they do to you? … ”I think it’s a very scary step towards a police state, and eliminating the Constitution as a real document.”[https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/after-raid-heard-round-the-world-the-choice-is-between-constitutionalism-and-de-facto-communism/?utm_source=top_news]

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– If Francis betrays Benedict XVI & the”Roman Rite Communities” like he betrayed the Chinese Catholics we must respond like St. Athanasius, the Saintly English Bishop Robert Grosseteste & “Eminent Canonists and Theologians” by “Resist[ing]” him: https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/12/if-francis-betrays-benedict-xvi.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html

– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

– A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.