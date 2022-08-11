HERE IS THE REAL REASON THE DEMOCRATS CAUSED THE RAID ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S HOME IN FLORIDA



A top lawyer for Hillary Clinton just revealed the real reason the FBI raided Donald Trump’s home in Florida

30 FBI agents stormed Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

Democrats cited an ongoing dispute between Trump and the National Archives over the preservation of Presidential records as the reason for the raid.

Many Americans were shocked at the scenes on Monday of heavily-armed FBI agents wielding fully-automatic weapons raiding Donald Trump’s private estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Of course, Joe Biden and the Democrats are saying the raid had absolutely nothing to do with politics.

Instead, they claim the search warrant was conducted in connection with the National Archives.

But critics argue that this is more proof of Joe Biden weaponizing federal agencies to go after his political opponents.

Former lawyer for Hillary Clinton spills the beans

Marc Elias worked as a top attorney for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential campaign.

Elias responded to the news in a post on social media where he revealed the real reason the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago.

“The media is missing the really, really big reason why the raid today is a potential blockbuster in American politics,” Elias wrote in a tweet containing an image of 18 U.S. Code § 2071 – Concealment, removal, or mutilation generally.

Elias was referring to a portion of the U.S. Code Title 18, Section 2071 that states, “Whoever, having the custody of any such record, proceeding, map, book, document, paper, or other thing, willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys the same, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both; and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States.”

The process is the punishment

In a follow-up comment, Elias admitted that this approach may not work at preventing Trump from running in 2024 because “qualifications are set in the Constitution,” not in federal code.

“Yes, I recognize the legal challenge that application of this law to a president would garner (since qualifications are set in the Constitution),” Elias wrote.

But Elias understands that the process is often the punishment.

And the process of dragging Trump through a major trial would be a “blockbuster in American politics” for Democrats to air on a daily basis during the Presidential election.

“But the idea that a candidate would have to litigate this during a campaign is in my view a ‘blockbuster in American politics,’” Elias added.

This is only the latest attempt from Joe Biden and the Democrats to stop Donald Trump from running for President again in 2024.

But this time they went too far.

Republicans are rallying behind Donald Trump like never before, with even moderate members of the Party like Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowing to exact revenge if they take back Congress this fall.

And Joe Biden’s desperate attempt to take down Donald Trump will end up making him a stronger and more powerful opponent in 2024.

US Political Daily will keep you up-to-date on any developments to this ongoing story.