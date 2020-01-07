APPELLATE ATTORNEY KASSI MARKS BRINGS US UP TO DATE ON THE EFFORTS OF THE PARENTS OF BABY TINSLEE TO PROTECT THE LIFE OF THEIR DAUGHTER

|Update on Baby Tinslee (Updated)Posted: 06 Jan 2020 03:25 PM PST
Updated to include an image of the press release by Protect TX Fragile Kids, below.
There was a press conference held today by Tinslee’s family, lead counsel, Joe Nixon, Texas Right to Life, and Protect TX Fragile Kids. The entire thing is embedded above. Expect to see clips of/quote from it on local and even national media.
There is great interest in this case for obvious reasons. Your right to determine your medical care, your rights as a parent, and even your right to live is at stake. Section 166.046 of the Texas Health & Safety Code, part of the Texas Advance Directives Act (“TADA”), is not a dispute resolution process. It is far from it.
As Joe Nixon said in the press conference:
We’re going to go to the end – not just for her but for you. For every patient in every Texas hospital, this fight needs to be resolved favorably. Not just for Trinity and Tinslee, but for you and your family as well.
For her part, when asked what her greatest fear was, Trinity said:
I’m not going to say my biggest fear is losing her because I know that everybody has to pass away, but my fear is them pulling the without me… being able to make that decision for her.
Those of us who fight TADA are often accused of “not getting it” and of “not knowing when to let go.” Those are not the words of a mother who does not “get it” or “know when to let go.” Listen to the rest of the press conference and the hope that there is for this child.
Regarding the press conference, I posted this about it on social media:
Trinity, Tinslee’s mother, along with her advocates and legal counsel (one of them anyway, ), just set the record straight. The audio is a little hard to hear, but you can make it out and this is the entire press conference. [NOTE: The video embedded here is a good version, easy to hear.]As I’ve indicated, things have not been accurately portrayed. Until now, we’ve remained quiet about it and worked as hard as we could behind the scenes on the legal and transfer issues. (Let me tell you, this has been hard for me in particular. As a pro-life activist and blogger, I like the record being clear and public, but that is not always appropriate once litigation starts and I’m involved as an attorney. So for those that have been asking me questions I cannot answer, this is why.) But some things needed to be made public today – by the family and their lead attorney – not through the press releases and conferences held by Cook, which does not have the permission of Trinity to discuss Tinslee’s case publicly (although it has, repeatedly). Listen to this carefully. An important highlight here is that Tinslee is a candidate for other procedures to treat her underlying conditions and other facilities if she had a trach. Cook has refused to trach her even before it invoked the statute to remove her life-sustaining care against Trinity’s wishes. (I understand that well before invoking the statute; it initially offered to do it then rescinded that offer almost immediately.) Efforts are ongoing – on our part – to find a doctor who will come here to do that. This child is not terminal, nor is she – as Cook has repeatedly said even under oath in court – “hopeless.” Our people have talked to physicians who have said this time and again – she is not hopeless or terminal, but does need a trach to make progress toward other things. There is more, so please listen to the entire thing. Now, please pray as those of us working on this case do our parts as well as we can to get this child transferred and fight this unconstitutional statute. As Attorney Joe Nixon said, this is not just for Tinslee but for all of you. As Trinity said, she wants to be the one to make the decisions for her child – as you should for you and your family.
Here is the press release from PTFK:
So, that’s where things are and what I can say publicly for now, except to add two things: First, the only ones with access to firsthand information and authority to discuss Tinslee’s medical condition in any detail are Tinslee’s legal team, especially Joe Nixon, Texas Right to Life, and Protect TX Fragile Kids (which is working on finding placement for Tinslee, among other things). Such information from any other “source” will not have firsthand information and/or authority to discuss the medical details of the case. Remember, there are HIPAA laws to protect unauthorized use and sharing of private medical information. Those are taken seriously.
Second, in the press conference Joe Nixon gave an update on the status of the appeal, on which I am working as well, so I will not say more than that. Public filings are available here. He also mentioned the Dunn appeal.
Please do continue praying for all involved – and I mean everyone involved. In Orthodoxy, we are constantly reminded that we must pray for everyone, including especially those with whom we disagree or…worse. It is a good lesson for us all and one I work very hard to adhere to myself.
Pray also for others who may be or are in the crosshairs of TADA. Yes, there are others. It seems there are always others.
Thanks for reading!
-
Archives
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- IT SEEMS THAT FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL, IN HIS BELATED HASTE TO YIELD TO PUBLIC PRESSURE TO PUNISH Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, DECREED A FORM OF PUNISHMENT FOR McCARRICK WHICH THREATENS THE THEOLOGICAL BASIS FOR OUR UNDERSTANDING OF THE INDELIBLE CHARACTER OF THE SACRAMENT OF HOLY ORDERS
- SURPRISE: Vice President Joe Biden INPLEMENTED PRESIDENT OBAMA'S PRO-IRAN POLICY BY HELPING IRAN GAIN MORE POWER IN IRAQ AND THE Middle East BY HELPING GENERAL SOLEIMANI
- APPELLATE ATTORNEY KASSI MARKS BRINGS US UP TO DATE ON THE EFFORTS OF THE PARENTS OF BABY TINSLEE TO PROTECT THE LIFE OF THEIR DAUGHTER
- AS WE BEGIN THE FINAL YEAR OF THE REIGN OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL IS WOULD BE HELPFUL FOR US TO REVIEW THE SALIENT FEATURES OF HIS RISE AND REIGN
- OUR CHRISTMAS JOY AS WE CELEBRATED THE BIRTH OF OUR LORD Jesus Christ WAS INCREASED BY OUR CELEBRATION OF HIS EPIPHANY IN THE WORLD BUT LESSENED BY THE PUBLICATION TODAY OF THE HORROR THAT PLANNED PARENTHOOD USA KILLED 345,672 INFANTS IN CALENDAR YEAR 2018. MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON AMERICA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Top Posts & Pages
- AS WE BEGIN THE FINAL YEAR OF THE REIGN OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL IS WOULD BE HELPFUL FOR US TO REVIEW THE SALIENT FEATURES OF HIS RISE AND REIGN
- Bishop Arrieta, Secretary of the Pontifical Council for Legal Texts — who is the top Vatican official for questions of legal interpretation — emphatically declares, that no one has the right to interpret a Papal Resignation. It must be clear in itself.This statement by Bishop Arrieta clears up the entire controversy over the renunciation of Pope Benedict. Because, it ends it. That is, since Pope Benedict XVI renounced the ministerium, not anything else, no one has the right to say that he renounced the Papal Office or petrine Munus or even power of governance.
- IF THE HOUSE DOES NOT SEND THE ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT TO THE SENATE WITHIN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME PRESIDENT Donald Trump IS NOT IMPEACHED AND THE SENATE DOES NOT HAVE TO HOLD A TRIAL
- A REFLECTION ON SEX
- ABOUT ME
- THERE IS A PLOT TO DETHRONE/SIDELINE/ELIMINATE/SILENCE/GET RID OF Pope Benedict XVI
- IT SEEMS THAT FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL, IN HIS BELATED HASTE TO YIELD TO PUBLIC PRESSURE TO PUNISH Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, DECREED A FORM OF PUNISHMENT FOR McCARRICK WHICH THREATENS THE THEOLOGICAL BASIS FOR OUR UNDERSTANDING OF THE INDELIBLE CHARACTER OF THE SACRAMENT OF HOLY ORDERS
- THE IMAGE OF OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE POSES SUCH A THREAT TO ATHEISTS THAT THEY WILL GO TO EXTRAORDINARY LENGTHS TO DISCREDIT IT
- WHO IS FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL? THIS WILL HELP YOU TO KNOW HIM!!!
- Anyone who appeals to anything which Pope Benedict said before or after Feb. 28, 2013, to explain that the Renunciation means the renunciation of the papacy, or of the petrine munus, or of the power of governance IS IMPLICITLY AFFIRMING THAT POPE BENEDICT IS STILL THE POPE AND THAT THE RENUNCIATION WAS INVALID, because they are trying to have recourse to an official interpretation. And if the act needs to be interpreted, then it is doubtful. And if the renunciation is doubtful, then in virtue of canon 332 §2, it is invalid for lack of due manifestation.
Top Clicks