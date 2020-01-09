ABOMINATION OF DESOLATION IN THE HOLY SACRIFICE OF THE MASS

January 9, 2020

Why offend people when you can offend God?!

Italian Novus Ordo Bishop silences Creed for Epiphany because it might offend Non-Catholics in Attendance

When Francis appointed Mr. Derio Olivero (b. 1961) “bishop” of the diocese of Pinerolo in 2017, he knew what he was doing. Olivero is clearly cut from the same faithless cloth as his boss.

This he demonstrated on Monday, Jan. 6, during a solemn Novus Ordo worship service for the Feast of the Epiphany held at the cathedral of Pinerolo. At the end of his sermon, after which the rubrics prescribe the praying of the Creed, Olivero instructed his hapless congregation to remain silentrather than profess aloud what they believe in. The reason? There were non-Catholics in attendance as well.

According to a Jan. 9 report by the Italian La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, the false bishop said verbatim: “Since there are also non-believers [here], everyone will say it [the Creed] silently. Those who believe can say it and those who don’t believe or have other beliefs, will silently say the reasons for their beliefs” (our translation). After several minutes of silence, the “Mass” continued with whatever they do after the Creed.

It is hard to know where to start in commenting on something so absurd as this. Disregarding for a minute that the Novus Ordo worship service is not a Holy Mass offered by the Catholic Church but a (usually invalid) Modernist meal service perpetrated under the auspices of the Vatican II Sect, it stands to reason that when one attends a Catholic Mass one will expect to find there Catholicsworshipping and praying according to their religion. And that happens to include a profession of Faith, which by definition is prayed out loud. It is the ancient Nicene-Constantinopolitan Creed, which states:

I believe in one God, the Father Almighty, maker of Heaven and earth, of all things visible and invisible. And in one Lord, Jesus Christ, the only-begotten Son of God. Born of the Father before all ages. God of God, Light of Light, true God of true God. Begotten, not made: consubstantial with the Father; by Whom all things were made. Who for us men and for our salvation, came down from Heaven: and was incarnate by the Holy Ghost of the Virgin Mary: and was made man. He was crucified also for us, suffered under Pontius Pilate, and was buried. And on the third day He rose again according to the Scriptures. And He ascended into Heaven and sitteth at the right hand of the Father. And He shall come again with glory to judge the living and the dead: of Whose kindgom there shall be no end. And in the Holy Ghost, the Lord and Giver of life: Who proceedeth from the Father and the Son. Who together with the Father and the Son is adored and glorified: Who spoke through the Prophets. And in One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church. I confess one Baptism for the remission of sins. And I look for the resurrection of the dead, and the life of the world to come. Amen. (Source)

The silencing of that Creed by the “bishop’s” mandate, contrary to the obligatory directives of the Church, is a monstrous scandal. It is, however, not all that surprising because it is a perfect testimony to the fundamental spiritual crime of the Vatican II Sect: the suppression, silencing, and violation of the Catholic True Faith. This credal silence, therefore, speaks volumes!

To force the Creed into silence on the grounds that “there are people here who are not Catholic” sums up the entire apostasy of the Vatican II Sect: With the advent of the Novus Ordo Church, religion is no longer divided into the true religion (revealed by God) and false religions (invented by man or the devil). The true religion is no longer an objective and deductively certain matter, the embrace of which begins with a rational act by the human intellect when it freely accepts divine revelation and in consequence of which man has the right and the duty to proclaim this religion in public and in private. Rather, according to the Novus Ordo Modernists, religion is the result of a subjective experience (“encounter”!) that is essentially a personal matter. It is indeed permitted to express one’s religion in public, but this is grounded not in the rights of God or the truth but in conscience and human dignity — and it naturally applies to all religions equally.

“Bp.” Olivero just confirmed all that in a stunning and powerful way. It’s important to understand that the essential problem here is not simply disobeying a particular liturgical detail. It goes much deeper: The man has no concept of Catholicism as the only religion revealed by God and everyone’s duty to profess this Faith integrally, especially at the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, which is the solemn worship of the Most Holy Trinity.

Not surprisingly, this incident generated some backlash even among Novus Ordos, and the diocese had to respond to inquiries from the press. However, as La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana reports, “Bp.” Olivero did not budge and emphasized that he obeys the liturgical instructions of the Missal all other times of the year. In his estimation he did nothing wrong on Epiphany because there were also “other confessions … like the Waldensians and Orthodox” present.

In other words, Mr. Olivero’s advice is: Do not profess your Faith around non-believers — they might be offended, and what they believe in is no less good or valid than what you profess. This is precisely “that false opinion” condemned by Pope Pius XI in 1928 “which considers all religions to be more or less good and praiseworthy, since they all in different ways manifest and signify that sense which is inborn in us all, and by which we are led to God and to the obedient acknowledgment of His rule” (Encyclical Mortalium Animos, n. 2; see also Pope Pius IX, Syallbus of Errors, nn. 15-18).

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the “New Evangelization”, derived from the “missionary nature” of the Vatican II religion! Fifty-four years after the council closed, this is where their “Great Renewal” has gotten them: They now remain silent because others don’t believe. So, who has successfully “evangelized” whom here?!

The Great Commission didn’t exactly mandate silence in the profession of the True Faith: “And he said to them: Go ye into the whole world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized, shall be saved: but he that believeth not shall be condemned” (Mk 16:15-16). When St. Paul preached the Gospel in Antioch, he motioned the unbelievers to be silent so he could speak: “Then Paul rising up, and with his hand bespeaking silence, said: Ye men of Israel, and you that fear God, give ear” (Acts 13:16).

There are some other interesting Scripture verses that are worth considering in this context:

Every one therefore that shall confess me before men, I will also confess him before my Father who is in heaven. But he that shall deny me before men, I will also deny him before my Father who is in heaven. (Mt 10:32-33) For if thou confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and believe in thy heart that God hath raised him up from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For, with the heart, we believe unto justice; but, with the mouth, confession is made unto salvation. (Rom 10:9-10) That in the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those that are in heaven, on earth, and under the earth: And that every tongue should confess that the Lord Jesus Christ is in the glory of God the Father. (Phil 2:10-11) For many seducers are gone out into the world, who confess not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh: this is a seducer and an antichrist. (2 Jn 7)

Incidentally, suppressing the Creed is entirely in line with Francis’ theology. The “Pope” himself refuses to publicly bless mixed audiences, “respecting the conscience of each” of the unbelievers; he refuses to evangelize and instead confirms unbelievers in their false religions; he forbids his people from converting others; and he has declared that God Himself has willed there to be many different religions. Thus it is evident that the religion Francis really believes in is that of human fraternity. If the Gospel stands in the way of that — why, that’s just too bad for the Gospel!

One question still remains to be answered: Were there non-believers present at the Jan. 6 “Mass” at Pinerolo Cathedral? The answer is clear: Yes, there were.

Chief among them was “Bp.” Olivero himself.

