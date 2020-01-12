Steve Bannon Discusses Senate Impeachment Trial and Connects to Bigger Picture…

Posted on January 12, 2020

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon joins Sunday Morning Futures to discuss rising support for democracy around the world and connects the movement to the impeachment effort against President Trump.  Big Stuff. Big Ugly type stuff.

A fired-up Bannon looks at the Senate impeachment trial as the “trial of the century”, where the professional political class gets brought into the trial and the framework becomes an expose’ on how President Trump is willing to take down the system.

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
