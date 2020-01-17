CLERICAL AMBITION SEEMS TO HAVE BEEN THE DRIVING FORCE IN THE RELATION OF ARCHBISHOP GAENSWEIN AND Pope Benedict XVI; HIS FUTURE AS HE PROBABLY SAW IT DEPENDED ON FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL RATHER THAN THE AGED AN FRAIL Pope Benedict

Archbishop Viganò: Abp. GänsweinAbusively Controls and Misrepresents Benedict XVI

By David Martin

Former U.S. papal nuncio Archbishop Viganòhas again taken the ax to the thicket of deception in Rome by faithfully pointing out how Archbishop Georg Gänswein, long believed to be Pope Benedict’s confidant and mouthpiece in the world, has stood in the way of Benedict XVI by censoring his mail, distancing him from his friends, and lying about him behind his back. https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/marco-tosatti-an-intervention-of-archbishop-vigano

In a letter to La Verità on January 16, Viganò refuted the late-breaking news about Benedict having “disavowed” co-authorship of a new book that he helped write with Cardinal Robert Sarah, showing how this was a fabrication of Gänswein. The fact that the word “we” is frequently used in the book clearly shows it was co-authored.

The book, titled From the Depths of Our Hearts: Priesthood, Celibacy, and the Crisis of the Catholic Church,talks down the idea of married priests against the present Vatican efforts to sanction this. Therein, Benedict firmly defends priestly celibacy, making it clear that from the first century “men could only receive the sacrament of Holy Orders if they had committed themselves to sexual abstinence.”

On Tuesday it was reported that Benedict XVI had “requested” of Ignatius Press, the English publisher of the book, that he be removed as co-author. The request was made by Archbishop Gänswein, who told the Italian news agency ANSA that he had “acted on instructions from the pope emeritus and asked Cardinal Robert Sarah to contact the book’s publisher and request that they remove Benedict XVI’s name as co-author of the book, and remove his signature from the introduction and conclusion.”

Vigano’s letter La Verità puts to shame this report. He opens by saying:

“It is time to reveal the control that has been abusively and systematically exercised by Abp. Gänswein towards the Supreme Pontiff Benedict XVI, ever since the beginning of his pontificate. Gänswein has habitually filtered information, assuming the right to judge for himself how much or how little to tell the Holy Father.”

After expounding somewhat, Viganò goes on to conclude:

“I make this declaration following what has been asserted by Abp. Gänswein to the Ansa agency, in contradiction of what Pope Benedict himself wrote in the exchange of letters made with Cardinal Sarah. It is a sensational as well as slanderous insinuation towards the most eminent Cdl. Robert Sarah, promptly denied by the same.”

Vigano’s testimony lines up with the facts. Cdl Sarah issued a statement on January 14, in which he states: “On November 25, the Pope Emeritus expressed his great satisfaction with the texts written in common, and he added the following: ‘For my part, I agree that the text should be published in the form you have foreseen.’”

This sharply contradicts Archbishop Gänswein’s statement to ANSA, in which he said that Benedict “did not approve a project for a co-authored book, and that he had not seen or authorized the cover.”

Pope Francis at the Controls

We now learn that it was Pope Francis who summoned Gänswein and ordered him to make the request of Ignatius Press because he didn’t agree with the new book that defends priestly celibacy against his own designs to allow married priests in the Amazon. Not to mention other things.

According to an inside Vatican report from journalist Antonio Socci, an “enraged” Pope Francis “personally summoned Monsignor Gänswein, Benedict’s secretary, but also Prefect of Bergoglio’s [Francis’] Papal Household and furiously ordered him to have Benedict XVI’s name removed from the cover of the book.” (Rorate-Caeli)

And so, it was Pope Francis who forced Gänswein to request that Benedict’s name be removed from the book, but why did Gänswein listen? Instead of remaining faithful to God and neighbor Gänswein smacked up to Francis to the discredit of Benedict XVI, presumably to safeguard his own position as Prefect of the Pontifical Household.

Given that, we can safely infer that Gänswein was also lying when he publicly stated that Benedict upon his resignation had introduced a new innovation to the papacy: “a de facto enlarged ministry, with both an active and a contemplative member so that we now have “two living successors of Peter among us” that “are not in competition with each other,” i.e. Benedict and Francis. https://veritas-vincit-international.org/2016/09/13/papal-secretary-archbishop-gansweinspeaks-on-benedict-the-two-popes-and-prophecy/

The truth is that Benedict was forced into abdicating the Chair of Peter, something that Gänswein is covering. Benedict acted freely in stepping down, yes, he freely said “uncle,” a flight that was providentially foreshadowed in his inaugural speech of April 24, 2005, when he said: “Pray for me, that I may not flee for fear of the wolves.”

We know from the late Cardinal Danneels of Brussels that he was part of a radical “mafia” reformist group opposed to Benedict XVI. Danneels, known for his support of abortion, LGBT rights, and gay-marriage, said in a taped interview in September 2015 that he and several cardinals were part of this “mafia” club that was calling for drastic changes in the Church, to make it “much more modern,” and that the plan was to oust Benedict have Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio head it. http://www.ncregister.com/blog/edward-pentin/cardinal-danneels-part-of-mafia-club-opposedto-benedict-xvi This infamous clique comprised key members of the Vatican “gay lobby” that had clamored for Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation, the same that had almost prevented his election in 2005.

It is this same brood of vipers under Francis’ direction that continues to oppress and persecute Benedict XVI. Given the potential that he could one day come forward with the full Third Secret of Fatima and expose the whole mess behind the failed papacy of Francis, this shouldn’t be too difficult to understand.

The day may be coming in the not so distant future when Benedict XVI will speak the truth, whereby the Church at large will come to realize that the Vatican since 2013 has been home to a prisoner pope who never truly resigned his office.

The entire text of Archbishop Vigano’s January 16 letter is as follows.

La Verità — Jan. 16, 2020

Dear editor,

It is time to reveal the control that has been abusively and systematically exercised by Abp. Gänswein towards the Supreme Pontiff Benedict XVI, ever since the beginning of his pontificate.

Gänswein has habitually filtered information, assuming the right to judge for himself how much or how little to tell the Holy Father.

I can testify that, when Pope Benedict received me in audience on April 4, 2011, a few days after I had sent him my first letter (later abusively published in the course of VatiLeaks) I said to the Pontiff: “I will not speak to you about the situation of corruption in the administration of the Pontifical Villas, because I presume that you have already reviewed the Memorandum in this regard that I gave to your secretary for you, in view of this Audience.”

The Holy Father, in all simplicity and innocence, and without showing any surprise, said, “No, I have seen nothing.”

I further testify another fact that reveals how much Abp. Gänswein controlled information given to the Holy Father and conditioned the liberty of action of the Same. On the occasion of the canonization of Marianne Cope and Kateri Tekakwitha, having requested in writing to the then-Prefect of the Papal Household, Msgr. James Harvey, to be received in an audience with the Pope, and not having received any response, I asked the Prefect, on October 23, 2012, why I had not received any response to my request for an audience.

I recall the circumstance perfectly, because Msgr. Harvey suggested to me that I would participate in the General Audience the following day, so as to at least be able to personally greet the Holy Father with the other bishops present. Msgr. Harvey responded with the following words: “Gänswein said to me: ‘Monsignor Viganò is the last person who can approach Pope Benedict!'”

Harvey then added that at the beginning of the Pontificate, Benedict XVI, pointing at him [Gänswein] with his finger, exclaimed, “Gestapo! Gestapo!”

This unscrupulous attitude was shown from the very beginning of the pontificate in the determination with which Gänswein succeeded in distancing the Pope from his dear assistant and secretary Ingrid Stampa, whom then-Cdl. Ratzinger wanted at his side for well over a decade after the death of his sister, Maria Ratzinger.

And then I note that in order to escape from this total control exercised over his person by Gänswein, Pope Benedict often went to his previous personal secretary, Msgr. Josef Clemens, also inviting to said family meeting Ingrid Stampa.

I make this declaration following what has been asserted by Abp. Gänswein to the Ansa agency, in contradiction of what Pope Benedict himself wrote in the exchange of letters made with Cardinal Sarah. It is a sensational as well as slanderous insinuation towards the most eminent Cdl. Robert Sarah, promptly denied by the same.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Translated by Giuseppe Pellegrino

Originally published in Italian on Marco Tosatti’s website.