IS IT POSSIBLE THAT PROGRESS IS BEING MADE TOWARD AN IMPERFECT CONCLAVE ?

Thursday, October 03, 2019

Italian Canon Law Expert confirms Voris’ Report that people in Rome think Francis may be an Antipope

– Updated January 16, 2020

Italian canon Law expert Br. Alexis Bugnolo confirmed journalist Michael Voris’ report that people in Rome think Francis may be an antipope.

Br. Bugnolo wrote:

“In fact, if you walk down the streets in Italy and ask whether they think Benedict or Francis is a true pope, 60% will say Benedict… Only those who don’t believe the faith say Bergoglio.”

(From Rome, “Benedict’s End Game is to save the Church from Freemasonry, January 12, 2020, comment section)

Church Militant veteran reporter Michael Voris who was in Rome to cover the Amazon Synod reported there were “whispers and quiet chatter” that Francis may be a antipope:

“[A]ll over Rome just days before the controversial Amazon Synod kicks off [there are “whispers”] that the conclave which elected Pope Francis might have been an invalid conclave… Quiet dinner conversions are punctuated with topics about whether the conclave that elected him [Francis] was valid.”

(Church Militant, “Pre-Synod Report: Invalid Conclave or Heresy?”, October 3 2019)

Veteran reporter Voris apparently is confirming that Bishop Rene Gracida’s call for a imperfect council of cardinals to investigate the validity of the Francis conclave and the Pope Benedict XVI resignation may be being “whispered… all over Rome” possibly even by cardinals.

Is it possible that Voris has heard cardinals in “whisperings” questioning if Francis is a antipope because of a invalid conclave or for other reasons?

It is known “for a fact” according to former frequent guest co-host on the Taylor Marshall TnT YouTube show Fr. David Nix that a cardinal who is known by the co-host is questioning the validity of the Francis papacy:

“Bishop Gracida of Texas is a great hero of mine for publicly questioning the valid resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. I know for fact that at least one other Cardinal in the world is questioning this, too.”

(PadrePeregrino.org, “Courage over Consequentialism in the Hierarchy,” March 3, 2019)

By coincidence, just a few mouths ago, Voris was interviewed by Fr. Nix in a podcast on his Padre Peregrino website

(Padre Peregrino.org, “Glad Trad 6.2: Michael Voris’ 2018 Stories Revisited,” May 19, 2019)

Before or after the interview might Fr. Nix have conveyed who the “Cardinal” is questioning Francis’s validity to the journalist Voris?

Might Fr. Nix’s “Cardinal” be one of those “whispering” to Voris that Francis may be a antipope?

Moreover, Voris according to researcher Randy Engel has connections to Opus Dei which is the next most powerful player in Vatican politics after Cardinal Angelo Sodano’s Vatican Old Guard and the Vatican Gay Lobby.

If it is true that Voris is connected to Opus Dei and he is openly reporting that “all over Rome” there are “whispers” of a Francis “invalid conclave” then it appears that a imperfect council to investigate if Francis is a antipope may not be far off.

Remember that there are many cardinals in the Opus Dei orbit.

This may be the beginnings of a war of Opus Dei against the Vatican Gay Lobby who together with the Old Guard were behind the election of Francis. Moreover, Francis may now have a two front war with Opus Dei and the Sodano Old Guard since Francis stabbed Sodano in the back by firing him.

It appears a imperfect council may be a real possibility because even the well funded Francis “traditionalist” One Peter Five Steve Skojec who is afraid to answer my five Dubia questions to him against his pro-Francis nonsensical “Universial Acceptance” half baked idea is panicking.

The non-journalist and increasingly hysterical Skojec, who last year according to Fr. Nix was a phone friend, has actually attacked Nix’s “hero” Bishop Gracida as well as real journalist Voris on his reporting from Rome because of the possibility of the Gracida call for a imperfect council coming into actualization.

(PadrePeregrino.org, “The Best Day of my Priesthood,” August 15, 2018, Fr. Nix speaks of a phone conversation with Skojec.)

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

