PRAY FOR OUR HOLY FATHER Pope Benedict XVI !!!!

Our Lady of Good Success: Pray for the “Prisoner” Pope Benedict, “the Prelate” probably similar to Athanasius & the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

The Our Lady of Good Success apparitions are fully approved by the Catholic Church and are associated with many miracles.

Our Lady of Good Success, who appeared in Ecuador 400 years ago, made the following prophecies:

There would be a worldwide crisis of faith and morals in the 20th century that will continue into our time which will be the “greatest crisis of the Church” when “evil will seem to triumph,” then God will sent a “prelate” and Our Lady to restore the Church and defeat “Satan”:

Fourth Apparition: January 21, 1610:

“The Supreme Shepherd and Vicar of Christ on Earth, who, being a prisoner in the Vatican… “

“… [I]n that greatest crisis of the Church, he who is obligated today speak in due time will remain silent.”

Ninth Apparition: March, 1634:

“Then the Church will suffer the dark night from lack of a prelate… “

“Pray with insistence, cry out without tiring and weep with bitter tears in the secret recess of your heart, begging our Heavenly Father, for the love of the Eucharistic Heart of my beloved Son, for the Most Precious Blood poured out with such generosity and for the deep grief and pain of His bitter Passion and death, to have pity on His ministers and put an end, as soon as possible, to such disastrous times, by sending to the Church the prelate who shall restore the spirit of his priests… “

“…. The tepidity of all souls consecrated to God in the sacerdotal and religious state will impede having this prelate and father sooner… “

“… [E]vil will seem to triumph… “

“Then my hour shall arrive, in which I, in an astonishing manner, will destroy the proud and accursed Satan, placing him under my feet and burying him in the infernal abyss, while the Church and country finally shall be free of his cruel tyranny.”

Our Lady of Good Success is showing us what we need to do:

1. Pray for the “prisoner” pope who the evidence points to probably being Benedict XVI.

2. “Pray with insistence… begging the Heavenly Father” to send “the prelate,” probably a bishop similar to St. Athanasius, to help to restore the Church.

3. Pray for all the priests, bishops and religious to end their “tepidity” or lukewarmness and to be on fire with adoration and love of God as well as on fire to save souls for the glory of God.

4. Finally, pray for the Heavenly Father to send the Mother of His Son Jesus Christ to “destroy… Satan… burying him in the infernal abyss.”

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church and all the above intentions as well as the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary over Satan.

Please offer up Masses, Rosaries, prayers, fastings and sacrifices for these intentions.

