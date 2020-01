IN MATTERS OF GREAT IMPORTANCE, SUCH AS THE PRESENT CRISIS OF THE CHURCH, THE EVENTS OCCURRING AT THE BEGINNING OF THE CRISIS CAN BE ANALYZED TO REVEAL AND EXPLAIN HOW THE CRISIS WAS FORMALLY BEGUN. GOOD QUESTION: WHY SAINT GALLEN IN SWITZERLAND?

NEWS, TEAM BERGOGLIO

THE DARK ROOT OF THE ST. GALLEN MAFIA

JANUARY 21, 2020

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

I know by divine faith that God and His Elect in Heaven do nothing without a purpose. And that means the Holy Mother of God, Queen of Heaven, also does nothing without purpose.

Cardinal Nuno da Cunha de Athaíde

So imagine my amazement when I discovered that the place of Her most stunning and memorable apparition, at Fatima, Portugal, is in the diocese of a 18th Century Bishop, whose episcopal lineage can be traced down to Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

As I mentioned in my article on Church History, yesterday, What is Happening to the Catholic Church? and What you can do about it, the Saint Gallen Mafia traces their episcopal lineage back to Cardinal Alessandro Mattei, the very Bishop who consecrated the Arch Heretic of the Synod of Pistoia, Scipione dei Ricci.

So while digging around in ancient episcopal lineages, I found that one of the co-consecrators of Cardinal Mattei descends from none other than Cardinal Nuno da Cunha de Athaíde, who was at one time Bishop of the region where Fatima is now found! A coincidence? — I had to investigate!

Even more curious, is that Cardinal da Cunha de Athaide, was Cardinal priest of Sant’Anatasia, here at Rome: a Church which is nearly in the geographical center of the Eternal City. This got me to pay attention even more.

Cardinal Nuno de Cunha de Athaide is buried at Sant’Anatasia, a name which means in Greek, the Resurrection. A rather obscure historical figure, but whose tomb appears on lists of important persons for tourists to visit at Rome.

He came from a military family which had close ties to the British Crown, at about the time of the founding of the Masonic Lodge in London in 1717. He was chief inquisitor of Portugal.

In our own time, it is perhaps not insignificant, which Cardinal held the same title of Saint’Anastasia, as Cardinal de Cunha did in the 18th century: Cardinal Godfried Danneels, the leader of “Team Bergoglio” and architect of the “election” of Jorge Mario Bergoglio! Cardinal Danneels was one of the first members of the St. Gallen Mafia made a Cardinal, by Pope John Paul II in 1983! He was, at it were, its senior member, and perhaps that is why it was his duty to organize the coup?

Could this 18th Century Portuguese Cardinal have been the founder of the Satanic clique which we now call the St Gallen Mafia? or Team Bergoglio?

The other strange thing about the Portuguese Cardinal is his coat of arms, which when you connect the escutcheons which surround it, it forms an inverted Pentagram.

If these facts are not mere coincidences, then it may be that at the Church of Sant’Anatasia for at least 3 centuries, there has been a cultic center of a Satanic group of clergy at the highest levels.

Many scholars have already noted, that the apparitions of Our Lady at Fatima in 1917 marked the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Masonic Lodge. But now I think scholars have to start considering if the place of Her apparitions was also to indicate against which group of Masons She appeared to warn the world and provide a remedy. For where Her foot descends, there the head of the serpent is crushed forever!

CREDITS: The image of the Cardinal is in the public domain. The sketch of his coat of arms is from Araldica Vaticana, without attribution of origin. The Featured Image is a detail of Miguel Cabrera’s, Virgin of the Apocalypse, showing the foot of the Immaculate Virgin crushing the head of the serpent.