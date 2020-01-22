Frank Walker asks some hard questions !!!

NEWS

FRANK WALKER: TRAD MEDIA FLIPPED IN 2013, WHY? FOLLOW THE MONEY

VIDEO

FROM ROME EDITOR

Frank Walker asks some hard questions, for which Trad Inc. needs to respond. He shows how the Munich protest was done not out of Faith but on the basis of secular concepts, emptied of the supernatural.

This is the same media which systematically ignores Bishop Gracida’s call for investigation and canonical responses to patent corruption and lawless behavior. Why?

This magnificent and timely commentary comes only from Canon212.com. Remember to make a donation on Mr. Walker’s YouTube Page to thank him for speaking the truth.

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
