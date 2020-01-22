LINEAGE MAY NOT BE AS IMPORTANT IN THE COLLEGE OF CARDINALS AS IT IS IN ROYALTY BUT DON'T KID YOURSELF, IT IS IMPORTANT TO EVERY CARDINAL AND BISHOP

CHURCH HISTORY, TEAM BERGOGLIO

THE HOUSE OF CARDINAL RE

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

It is not easy for Catholics to understand why Cardinals do and do not do what they do. Especially in these times, when the Cardinals should be warning and reproving and taking steps to clean up the mess at the Vatican, which is leading the apostasy of the world.

For this “why” I cannot give an explanation. But understanding where Cardinals come from and to which faction in the Church they may belong, may shed some light on this “why”, however so superficial.

With this in mind, let us examine the Faction of Cardinals which has as its co-consecrator, Giovanni Battista Re, one of the most important Cardinals in the College of Cardinals, which is seen by the fact that Bergoglio selected him to be Vice-Dean of his college of cardinals on June 10, 2017. A position he has weathered despite the unceremonious demotion of the Cardinal Dean of many years, Cardinal Sodano, in December.

Let me begin by saying that Cardinal Re’s episcopal lineage does not descend from Cardinal Rampolla del Tindaro, the god-father of the St Gallen Mafia. It descends rather from Pope John Paul II.

Second, that Cardinal Re is an impressive Bishop in action. He has participated in over 165 Episcopal consecrations in his life time. A truly remarkable number, which makes him one of the greatest all time consecrators of bishops in the Church. This is due to the fact, that when Pope John Paul II consecrated Bishops, Cardinal Re was normally assisting as a co-consecrator, by some special arrangement of the Pope.

Normally, factions in the Church among Bishops are denoted by lineages of principal consecrators, not co-consecrators. A principal consecrator is the Bishop who presides over the consecration of a man who has been nominated to be a bishop. A co-consecrator is one of two or more Bishops who assist in the consecration of the nominated.

However, Cardinal Re was not the principal consecrator of any Bishop who later became a Cardinal. A fact which means, that no one upon whom his favor rested that much, was ever raised to the dignity of a Cardinal. However, he is the co-consecrator of 18 Cardinals, which is extraordinary. Nevertheless, this seems to be because these future Cardinals were all consecrated by Pope John Paul II, with few exceptions.

Let me list the names of those Bishops and Cardinals, in the order of the year they were co-consecrated Bishop by Cardinal Re. You might recognize someone you know:

Patriarch Michel Sabbah (1988)

Archbishop Marian Oles † (1988)

Archbishop Emery Kabongo Kanundowi (1988)

Bishop Luís d’Andrea, O.F.M. Conv. † (1988)

Bishop Victor Adibe Chikwe † (1988)

Bishop Athanasius Atule Usuh † (1988)

Bishop José Raúl Vera López, O.P. (1988)

Bishop Srecko Badurina, T.O.R. † (1988)

Bishop Luigi Belloli † (1988)

Bishop John Gavin Nolan † (1988)

José Cardinal Saraiva Martins, C.M.F. (1988)

Bishop Giuseppe Matarrese (1989) ###

Archbishop Giovanni Tonucci (1990)

Archbishop Ignazio Bedini, S.D.B. (1990)

Archbishop Mario Milano (1990)

Archbishop Giovanni Ceirano † (1990)

Archbishop Oscar Rizzato (1990)

Antonio Ignacio Cardinal Velasco Garcia, S.D.B. † (1990)

Archbishop Paul Runangaza Ruzoka (1990)

Bishop Marian Błażej Kruszyłowicz, O.F.M. Conv. (1990)

Bishop Pierre François Marie Joseph Duprey, M. Afr. † (1990)

Archbishop Domenico Umberto D’Ambrosio (1990)

Bishop Edward Dajczak (1990)

Bishop Benjamin de Jesus Almoneda (1990)

Archbishop Francesco Gioia, O.F.M. Cap. (1990)

Archbishop Edward Nowak (1990)

Archbishop Giacinto Berloco (1990)

Archbishop Erwin Josef Ender (1990)

Jean-Louis Pierre Cardinal Tauran † (1991)

Vinko Cardinal Puljić (1991)

Archbishop Marcello Costalunga † (1991)

Archbishop Osvaldo Padilla (1991)

Francisco Javier Cardinal Errázuriz Ossa, P. Schönstatt (1991)

Bishop Bruno Pius Ngonyani (1991)

Bishop Francis Emmanuel Ogbonna Okobo (1991)

Bishop Andrea Gemma, F.D.P. † (1991)

Bishop Joseph Habib Hitti (1991)

Bishop Jacinto Guerrero Torres † (1991)

Bishop Bl. Alvaro del Portillo y Diez de Sollano † (1991)

Julián Cardinal Herranz Casado (1991)

Archbishop Bruno Bertagna † (1991)

Archbishop Ernesto Maria Fiore † (1992)

Archbishop Rino Passigato (1992)

Bishop Juan Matogo Oyana, C.M.F. (1992)

Bishop Gastone Simoni (1992)

Bishop Iñaki Mallona Txertudi, C.P. (1992)

Bishop Philippe Nkiere Keana, C.I.C.M. (1992)

Bishop Benjamin David de Jesus, O.M.I. † (1992)

Bishop John Joseph Glynn † (1992)

Bishop Petar Šolic † (1992)

Michael Louis Cardinal Fitzgerald, M. Afr. (1992)

Bishop Henri Salina, C.R.A. † (1992)

Archbishop Diego Causero (1993)

Archbishop Gabriel Charles Palmer-Buckle (1993)

Elio Cardinal Sgreccia † (1993)

Bishop Henryk Marian Tomasik (1993)

Archbishop Henry Joseph Mansell (1993)

Bishop Jan Kopiec (1993)

Archbishop Alojzij Uran (1993)

Bishop Luigi Sposito † (1993)

Bishop Norbert Klemens Strotmann Hoppe, M.S.C. (1993)

Bishop Elmo Noel Joseph Perera † (1993)

Archbishop Csaba Ternyák (1993)

Archbishop Domenico De Luca † (1993) ###

Archbishop Peter Paul Prabhu † (1994)

Archbishop Peter Stephan Zurbriggen (1994)

Archbishop Jean-Paul Aimé Gobel (1994)

Bishop Julien Mawule Kouto † (1994)

Bishop Edward James Slattery (1994)

Bishop Uriah Adolphus Ashley Maclean (1994)

Bishop Emiliano Antonio Cisneros Martínez, O.A.R. (1994)

Bishop Américo do Couto Oliveira † (1994)

Bishop Christo Proykov (1994)

Archbishop Ramon Cabrera Argüelles (1994)

Bishop Ricardo Jorge Valenzuela Rios (1994)

Bishop Paolo Gillet (1994)

Bishop Antoni Józef Długosz (1994)

Archbishop Bruno Musarò (1995)

Bishop Petko Jordanov Christov, O.F.M. Conv. (1995)

Bishop Antonio Napoletano, C.SS.R. † (1995)

Bishop Zacharias Cenita Jimenez † (1995)

Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke (1995)

Bishop Javier Echevarría Rodríguez † (1995)

Bishop Pierfranco Pastore † (1995)

Bishop Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk, O.F.M. (1995)

Bishop Paweł Cieślik (1995)

Bishop Stefan Regmunt (1995)

Archbishop Charles Asa Schleck, C.S.C. † (1995)

Archbishop Luigi Ventura (1995) ###

Carlo Cardinal Caffarra † (1995)

Archbishop José Paulino Ríos Reynoso (1996)

Archbishop Riccardo Fontana (1996)

Archbishop Claudio Maria Celli (1996)

Archbishop Jaime Vieira Rocha (1996)

Kurt Cardinal Koch (1996)

Bishop Ārvaldis Andrejs Brumanis † (1996)

Bishop Antons Justs † (1996)

Archbishop Francisco Pérez González (1996)

Archbishop Richard Anthony Burke, S.P.S. (1996)

Bishop Marko Sopi † (1996)

Bishop Rafael Ramón Conde Alfonzo (1996)

Bishop Riccardo Ruotolo † (1996)

Bishop Antal Majnek, O.F.M. (1996)

Stanisław Cardinal Ryłko (1996)

Archbishop Francisco Gil Hellín (1996) ###

Archbishop Luigi Conti (1996) ###

Archbishop Luigi Pezzuto (1997)

Paolo Cardinal Sardi † (1997) Titular Bishop of Sutri, Italy

Varkey Cardinal Vithayathil, C.SS.R. † (1997)

Bishop Delio Lucarelli (1997)

Bishop Ignace Baguibassa Sambar-Talkena † (1997)

Bishop Luciano Pacomio (1997)

Archbishop Angelo Massafra, O.F.M. (1997)

Bishop Florentin Crihălmeanu (1997)

Archbishop Jean-Claude Périsset (1997)

Bishop Piotr Libera (1997)

Bishop Basílio do Nascimento (1997)

Bishop Hil Kabashi, O.F.M. (1997)

Leonardo Cardinal Sandri (1997) ###

Mario Francesco Cardinal Pompedda † (1998)

Archbishop Marco Dino Brogi, O.F.M. (1998)

Bishop Peter Kwaku Atuahene (1998)

Bishop Filippo Strofaldi † (1998)

Archbishop Wiktor Paweł Skworc (1998)

Bishop Franco Dalla Valle, S.D.B. † (1998)

Archbishop Angelito Rendon Lampon, O.M.I. (1998)

Bishop Tomislav Koljatic Maroevic (1998)

Bishop Francesco Saverio Salerno † (1998)

Archbishop Alessandro D’Errico (1999)

Archbishop Salvatore Pennacchio (1999)

Archbishop Alain Paul Charles Lebeaupin (1999)

Bishop Cesare Mazzolari, M.C.C.I. † (1999)

Bishop Pierre Trân Ðinh Tu (1999)

Bishop Rafael Cob García (1999)

Archbishop Mathew Moolakkatt, O.S.B. (1999)

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin (1999)

Bishop José Luis Redrado Marchite, O.H. (1999)

(Layman) Józef Wesołowski † (2000)

Archbishop Giacomo Guido Ottonello (2000)

Archbishop George Panikulam (2000)

Archbishop Alberto Bottari de Castello (2000)

Bishop Ivo Baldi Gaburri (2000)

Archbishop Gabriel Mbilingi, C.S.Sp. (2000)

Bishop David Laurin Ricken (2000)

Bishop Anton Coşa (2000)

Bishop András Veres (2000)

Péter Cardinal Erdő (2000)

Bishop Giuseppe Pasotto, C.S.S. (2000)

Bishop Franco Croci (2000)

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia (2000) ###

Fernando Cardinal Filoni (2001)

Archbishop Henryk Józef Nowacki (2001)

Archbishop Timothy Paul Andrew Broglio (2001)

Archbishop Domenico Sorrentino (2001)

Archbishop Tomash (Tomasz) Bernard Peta (2001)

Bishop Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo (2001)

Marc Armand Cardinal Ouellet, P.S.S. (2001)

Archbishop Giampaolo Crepaldi (2001)

Bishop Đura Džudžar (2001)

Bishop Fabio Fabene (2014) ###

Now look at that list again. I have colored in RED the Cardinals who were suspected as members of the group which engineered the election of Bergoglio in the uncanonical Conclave of 2013. They formed a group called by Austen Ivereigh, “Team Bergoglio”. There are at least 3, Cardinal Koch, Bishop of Basel Switzerland might be the fourth.

I have colored in Green, those who were Cardinal Electors in 2013, but whose allegiance in voting is not known. There are 7 of these, not counting Cardinal Koch.

I have colored in BLUE the men whom Bergoglio presumed to name Cardinals. I say presumed, because as an Anti-pope, he has no authority to name Cardinals (To do that you need to hold the petrine munus, which Pope Benedict clearly and textually never renounced.) There are 2 Cardinals in this category.

Three of the Cardinals on this list are publicly known for having criticized the Bergoglian regime: Cardinal Sandri, who is rumored to have bitterly denounced Bergoglio to his face for attacking the Discipline of the Sacraments; Cardinal Caffara who was renounced for denouncing relativism (God rest his soul); and Cardinal Burke, whose reputation is such it need not be summarized here, after his numerous public statements in favor of the Eternal Faith and in criticism of the policies of Bergoglio, even if he continues to hold Bergoglio as the Pope.

The Cardinals and Bishops whose episcopal lineage descends from Cardinal Rampolla del Tindaro, are marked with a ### in Black (there are 3); those who descend from Cardinal de Lai, both of whose co-consecrators descend from Cardinal Rampolla, or from Cardinal Gasparri, the secretary of Cardinal Rampolla, are marked with a ### in Red (There are 5, nearly all Sodano men).

I think it is important to note, that in all the cases in which Cardinal Re is not assisting Pope John Paul II as principal consecrator, he is assisting an ally or direct descendant of Cardinal Rampolla del Tindaro.

The only reasonable inference that can be made from that, is that Cardinal Re was a member of the St. Gallen Mafia, by adoption. And that would explain why he is now Vice-Dean of Bergoglio’s college of cardinals.

The fact that he was trusted by Pope John Paul II in so many ceremonies of episcopal ordination, shows that he succeed so well in gaining the confidence of the Pope that he served as a sort of minder of his activities during his pontificate. This may imply that Cardinal Re was one of the chief St. Gallen Mafia secret agents in the Vatican for many years, hiding in plain sight.

So the next time you ask why any Cardinal on this list, like Cardinal Burke, may not be doing what you want him to do, read this list and contemplate what it might mean. They might be hedging, so that in the next conclave they elect someone from the House of Cardinal Re, which, alas, might not be a good thing after all.