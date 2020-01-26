THE SCANDAL OF THE UNCHRISTIAN BEHAVIOR OF SOME CHRISTIANS TOWARDS THEIR BROTHER CHRISTIANS

Sunday, January 26, 2020

Might Italian Canon Law Expert take 1P5 Skojec to an Italian Criminal Court for “Calumny”?

One of the great heroes in the present crisis canon law expert Italian Br. Alexis Bugnolo recently stated in the Catholic Monitor comment section that he thought One Peter Five publisher Steve Skojec might be guilty of “calumny” against him which is “punishable with severe sentences and financial penalties” in Italy:

“The problem with name calling is that in countries like Italy, to imply that someone is not of sound mind, is calumny and punishable with severe sentences and financial penalties. Maybe those who name call should speak to an attorney and get some advice, before posting name callings on social media where they can be read in every jurisdiction and lead to consequences that they do not envision. Just saying…”

If Br. Bugnolo is interested in pursuing the matter further against Skojec he might want to contact the Italian Criminal Lawyers in Rome in the following website:

Defamation in Italy

The crime of calumny under the Italian Penal Code.



Pursuant to Article 595 of Italian Penal Code, the person that communicating with two or more people, injures the reputation of another people, shall be punished with imprisonment up to one year or a fine of up to € 1,032.If the offense is the allocation of a detailed fact, the punishment shall be imprisonment of up to two years, or a fine of up to € 2,065.If the offense is done through the press or any other means of advertising, or with public act, the penalty shall be imprisonment from six months to three years or a fine of not less than EUR 516.

If the offense is direct to a political, administrative or judicial authority, the penalties will be increased.Pursuant to Article 596-bis of the Italian Criminal Code, if the crime of defamation is committed through the press, the punishment also applies to the director, the publisher and the printer.Please see also:What to do if you are arrested in Italy

Br. Bugnolo wrote the above comment in this Catholic Monitor post:

Why do 1P5 Skojec and Francis use Name-calling Propaganda?

I always find One Peter Five publisher Steve Skojec’s Tweets hilarious. He has refined the comic use of name-calling to a fine art.Anyone who knows the people who he name-calls knows the absurdity of his wildly unreasonable and ridiculous smears.

But, he isn’t doing it for its humorous effect and for my merriment. Although, I want thank him and his Tweets for lighting up many of my days with laughter.

Sadly, Skojec is pathetically deadly serious in his poisonous name-calling propaganda.

Why does he do it?

Wikipedia’s post on “Name calling” explains why he, Francis and Team Francis apparently use this propaganda technique:

“Name calling is a cognitive bias and a technique to promote propaganda. Propagandists use the name-calling technique to invoke fear in those exposed to the propaganda, resulting in the formation of a negative opinion about a person, group, or set of beliefs or ideas.”

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate of Mary.

