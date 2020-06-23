BE PREPARED!!! HOW? GO TO CONFESSION, TRY TO AVOID ALL SIN BUT YOU MUST AVOID SERIOUS SIN, ACTIVELY LOVING ALL PEOPLE WITH WHOM YOU INTERACT EVEN THOSE YOU DISLIKE, AS OUR LORD TAUGHT US IT IS NOT WHAT YOU PUT IN YOUR MOUTH THAT WILL CONDEMN YOU BUT IT IS THE EVIL WE SPEAK TO AND ABOUT OTHERS AND DO TO THEM THAT WILL CONDEMN YOU



June 22, 2020

Words of Christ

“Rest now under the halos of My avenging angels

Who now cover all corners of the earth at My command.

With fire in their eyes and an avenging sword in their left hands,

They stand in readiness, awaiting My command.

But oh, in their right hand, they carry My seal

That all who abide with Me will be hidden from the sword

Because of the seal that has been placed upon their foreheads.

Oh my children, fret not, for I have set you apart,

And My mother has wrapped you in her mantle

That neither disaster nor calamity may befall you.

But how indeed shall this mark be given?

I will call your name, and the name of all who abide in Me,

And the name I shall call is the name I have given to each of you,

And no one else can speak this name but Me,

And neither is any name the same.

For I have a name for each of you that only I can speak.

I will speak your name, and you will answer,

And the angels called to avenge will be sealing angels instead,

And will place My mark upon you.

Evil covers the earth, and My people tremble with fear.

But oh, My people have no need to fear

Because in one hand My angels hold a sword,

And in one hand they hold a seal,

And by My voice will the sword be drawn or the seal placed.

So rest now in the halos of My angels for they mean you no harm,

But wait now for My voice to call your name,

And when I call, you must answer,

And My mark of protection will be placed upon your head.

Rest now under the halos of My holy angels

For they bear no malice towards you

For I call your name.”

-S