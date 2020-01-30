Fred Martinez ASKS A VALID QUESTION OF CARDINAL BURKE AND OTHER CARDINALS WHO GO JUST SO FAR IN CRITICIZING FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL BUT STOP AT THE FUNDAMENTAL QUESTION OF THE VALIDITY OF HIS 'PONTIFICATE'

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Why are Cdl. Burke & the Faithful Catholic Media like the Leashed Dog in the Foghorn Leghorn Cartoon?

In the old Warner Brothers cartoon the rooster Foghorn Leghorn’s archenemy George P. Dog was on a leash which meant he could only go as far as the length of the rope leash and had to stop.

Foghorn even painted a line on the ground with a sign reading “Rope Limit” which George P. Dog could never go beyond.

Why are Cardinal Raymond Burke and the faithful Catholic media such the Remnant’s Michael Matt as well as other Catholic media like Leghorn’s archenemy George P. Dog not allowed to go passed the line with the sign that reads “Rope Limit”?

Why is the once talked about Formal Correction of Francis by Burke and the faithful Catholic media now beyond the “Rope Limit”?

Why is even discussing the possibility of a imperfect council and/or a cardinal and bishop investigation into the Francis conclave and Pope Benedict XVI resignation beyond the “Rope Limit”?

Who and/or what has made Cardinal Burke and the faithful Catholic media into George P. Dog with a rope leash and a “Rope Limit.”

Who or what controls them?

Why are they forbidden to even give reasoned arguments, instead of straw man agruments that don’t counter our stated dissertations or name calling, against Bishop Rene Gracida and canon law expert Br. Alexis Bugnolo who put forward serious reasoned dissertations from canon law and Pope John Paul II’s conclave constitution?

If they really think we who follow Bishop Gracida and Br. Bugnolo are wrong and headed to hell for being in schism from Francis then out of simple charity for our souls they should counter our dissertations and arguments.

If they really believe we are wrong and headed to hell and refuse to seriously give us real arguments then they apparently have lost the supernatural virtue of charity.

If they really believe what they say then for charity’s sake they should attempt to save us from hell for being in schism from Francis:

But, all we hear are straw man agruments that don’t counter our stated dissertations, name calling propaganda, silence or the noise of them running away as fast as they can from serious reasoned back and forth argumentation.

Just to give fair warning:

We are not going away.

We are growing.

Soon we will be to be too big to ignore.

As even Church Militant’s Michael Voris reported we are becoming the majority of faithful Catholics in Rome. The same thing is happening in the United States and if you can’t stop us now we will probably grow to be the majority of faithful Catholics in America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of the Jesus and the Immaculate of Mary.

