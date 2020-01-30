IT LOOKS LIKE THE CHICKENS ARE COMING HOME TO ROOST IN THE CHICKEN HOUSE OF Joe Biden

Posted on January 30, 2020 by


Preview YouTube video Ukraine Prosecutor Files Criminal Complaint on Joe Biden, 2928Ukraine Prosecutor Files Criminal Complaint on Joe Biden, 2928

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to IT LOOKS LIKE THE CHICKENS ARE COMING HOME TO ROOST IN THE CHICKEN HOUSE OF Joe Biden

  1. Mary D says:
    January 30, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Its about time!!!

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s