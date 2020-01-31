BROTHER Alexis Bugnolo LAUNCHES A NEW WEBSITE: FROM ROME INFO

EDITORIALS

AN EDITORIAL OF THANKS

FEBRUARY 1, 2020

FROM ROME EDITOR

Dear Readers of FromRome.Info,

I write to you to express my deep gratitude for your help in launching this news and commentary service from the Eternal City, the only one of its kind which is dedicated here at Rome to upholding the laws of the Church and the rights and prerogatives of Pope Benedict XVI as the only Vicar of Jesus Christ!

Without your help, it would not be possible. Because being a son of Saint Francis I live without anything of my own, so I have no income and no assets. Everything I need is paid for by my benefactors. Even to upgrade this website I had to take a loan.

A lot more can be done for Pope Benedict XVI at Rome, but I cannot do it alone. With your continued help, we can lay the foundation for it getting done:

True Catholics need someone to advocate for them here in the Roman Curia, Catholics faithful to Pope Benedict, who are growing rapidly in numbers world wide on a daily basis, need to start moving from affirmation of the truth to mobilizing for battle, The Church of Rome is in a very bad state at every level, so Catholics who are strong in the Faith outside of Rome need to recognize how necessary they are to come to the assistance of this Church, just like countless generations of Catholics have done since the time of the Apostles. Pope Benedict XVI needs more and more institutions to declare for him, and Catholics who are loyal to Him and to canon law need to expand the Catholic News services which report on what is going on in Rome, so that the truth be known.

Unlike all the other news services that I know of, FromRome.Info stands for all of these things.

Please continue to help me achieve these goals by helping out and spreading the word!

Thank you.

Be assured of my prayers, and May Almighty God and the Immaculate Virgin, Saint Michael and Saint Francis bless you each, one and all!

Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Editor