Last night I was honored to sit in the House chamber to hear President Trump deliver his third State of the Union address.

President Trump’s special guests included Ellie Schneider and her mother Robin. Born at just 21 weeks and six days, Ellie is one of the youngest babies to survive in the United States. Today Ellie is a happy, healthy two-year-old.

It’s not the first time President Trump has used his platform to lift up abortion survivors and put a human face on the pro-life cause. Precious children like Ellie are legally aborted every day in America at a point by which science shows they feel excruciating pain. In his remarks, the President again called out the heartless policies of today’s Democratic Party that would deny babies like Ellie their right to live:

In 2017, doctors at St. Luke’s hospital in Kansas City delivered one of the earliest premature babies ever to survive. Born at just 21 weeks and 6 days, and weighing less than a pound, Ellie Schneider was born a fighter. Through the skill of her doctors — and the prayers of her parents — little Ellie kept on winning the battle for life. Today, Ellie is a strong, healthy 2-year-old girl sitting with her amazing mother Robin in the gallery. Ellie and Robin: We are so glad you are here.



Ellie reminds us that every child is a miracle of life. Thanks to modern medical wonders, 50 percent of very premature babies delivered at the hospital where Ellie was born now survive. Our goal should be to ensure that every baby has the best chance to thrive and grow just like Ellie. That is why I am asking the Congress to provide an additional $50 million to fund neo-natal research for America’s youngest patients. That is also why I am calling upon the Members of Congress here tonight to pass legislation finally banning the late-term abortion of babies.



Whether we are Republican, Democrat, or Independent, surely we must all agree that every human life is a sacred gift from God!

I couldn’t agree more. America is at its best when we protect the least among us, and I’m grateful for all you do to bring about a better state for the unborn.

For Life,

Marjorie