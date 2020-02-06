THE FRIENDS OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL CONTINUE TO WAGE WAR ON HIS CRITICS. SHOTS ARE FIRED ON TWITTER AND THE BATTLE RAGES ON

NEWS

DEFEND BERGOGLIO, BECOME BERGOGLIO

FEBRUARY 6, 2020

FIRST – the King of unctuous smears…GottaGoBergoglioBXVI is the only pope@ProcessionsUSA

@CanonTwoTwelve

Someone should ask Skojec if he plans to remove every article written by a woman on his publication. You know, bc he uses 1 Tim2:12 to try to shut Ann Barnhardt up.

3 8:45 AM – Feb 6, 2020 Twitter Ads info and privacySee GottaGoBergoglioBXVI is the only pope’s other Tweets

Translation: “Women should just shut up. Only self pontificating laymen, who have no Church document to back me up, should be allowed to speak outside of Church.”

NEXT — Creative Minority Report

Creative Minority@CMReport · 30 m Replying to @CMReport

I for one, lost my nice paying gig because I refused to not tell the truth about what is happening. I doubt many of your favorites can say the same.Creative Minority@CMReport

As for the fact that many of these people stridently disagree with the tenets of Benevacantism is a testament to their seriousness. If they more or less came to these conclusions around the same time, it is because this particular strain of the sedevacantism virus just emerged. 9:32 AM – Feb 6, 2020 Twitter Ads info and privacySee Creative Minority’s other Tweets

Translation: “Your defense of the teaching of the Church and Canon law is a mental disease. We who sacrificed to ‘recognize and resist’ are the holy ones who give power to the beast.”

