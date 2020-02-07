LIBERAL CONSTITUTION LAW PROFESSOR JONATHAN TURLEY, NO FRIEND OF PRESIDENT Donald Trump, CALLS FOR THE RESIGNATION OF SPEAKER Nancy Pelosi

Posted on February 7, 2020 by

LIBERAL CONSTITUTIONAL LAW PROFESSOR CALLS FOR NANCY PELOSI TO RESIGN

 DANIEL FLEMING 

Nancy Pelosi Claims Ripping Up SOTU Speech Was Spontaneous…Video Shows That is a Lie

Jonathan Turley, a liberal constitutional law professor at George Washington University says that Nancy Pelosi should resign over ripping up the SOTU speech. Also for not properly announcing the president. For the record, Turley is no friend of President Trump and he disagrees with him almost everything. Therefore, when he speaks in defense of the president, you know it is too outrageous to cover up.

Turley said that Pelosi stood over a hundred years of tradition on it’s head and not only did she disrespect President Trump but the very office that she holds too. Turley put the Constitution above his hatred for the policies of President Trump. But don’t get excited because Pelosi is not going to resign and she has enough votes to kill any punishment that the Ethics Committee hands down.

Turley wrote for The Hill:

FIRST, PELOSI DROPPED THE TRADITIONAL GREETING BEFORE THE START OF THE ADDRESS, “MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, I HAVE THE HIGH PRIVILEGE AND DISTINCT HONOR OF PRESENTING TO YOU THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.” INSTEAD, SHE SIMPLY ANNOUNCED, “MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.” IT WAS EXTREMELY PETTY AND PROFOUNDLY INAPPROPRIATE. PUTTING ASIDE THE FACT THAT THIS IS NOT HER TRADITION, BUT THAT OF THE HOUSE, IT IS NO EXCUSE TO NOTE THAT THE PRESIDENT WAS IMPEACHED.

PELOSI HAS DEMOLISHED DECADES OF TRADITION WITH THIS POORLY CONSIDERED MOMENT. OF COURSE, MANY WILL CELEBRATE HER CONDUCT AND BE THRILLED BY THE INSULT TO TRUMP. HOWEVER, EVEN THOSE OF US WHO DISAGREE WITH HIS POLICIES SHOULD CONSIDER WHAT PELOSI DESTROYED IN HER MOMENT OF RAGE. SHE SHREDDED THE PRETENSE OF GOVERNING WITH CIVILITY AND DIGNITY IN THE HOUSE. NOTABLY, SHE DID NOT WAIT TO RIP UP HER COPY OF THE SPEECH UNTIL AFTER SHE LEFT THE HOUSE FLOOR. PELOSI WANTED TO DO IT IN FRONT OF THE CAMERAS, AT THE END OF THE ADDRESS WITH THE PRESIDENT STILL IN THE CHAMBER.

THAT ACT WAS MORE IMPORTANT TO PELOSI THAN PRESERVING THE TRADITION OF HER OFFICE. IN DOING SO, SHE FORFEITED THE RIGHT TO OCCUPY THAT OFFICE. IF PELOSI CANNOT MAINTAIN THE DIGNITY AND NEUTRALITY OF HER OFFICE AT THE STATE OF THE UNION, SHE SHOULD RESIGN AS THE SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES.

Nancy Pelosi Claims Ripping Up SOTU Speech Was Spontaneous…Video Shows That is a Lie

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s