Saturday, February 08, 2020

Can Popes Teach the Hersey of Communion for Adulterers in their Ordinary Magisterium?

Theologian Fr. J.C. Fenton in an 1946 article for the American Ecclesiastical Review wrote the following:

– “Under no circumstances can the Supreme Pontiff be in error when he teaches the entire Church on matters of faith.”

– “The Roman Church as well as the Roman Pontiff is exempt from the possibility of error in faith.”

– “The Roman Pontiff is incapable of error, not only in decrees of faith but also in precepts of morals which are prescribed for the whole Church and which deal with matters necessary to salvation.” (De Romano Pontifice, 1586; Lib. IV, cap. 5, col. 987).

(American Ecclesiastical Review, December 1946; “The Necessity of the Definition of Papal Infallibility by the Vatican Council”)

Moreover, Fr. Felton wrote in the article “The Doctrinal Authority of Papal Encyclicals:”

“The Church can teach infallibly by solemn judgment or by its ordinary and universal magisterium… capable of issuing infallible definitions on matters included in what sacred theology knows as the secondary object of the Church’s magisterium [i.e.,] … theological conclusions…dogmatic facts, approval of religious orders, canonization of saints.”

( “The Doctrinal Authority of Papal Encyclicals,” Pt. II, American Ecclesiastical Review, September, 1949)

[https://www.betrayedcatholics.com/free-content/reference-links/4-heresy/why-a-legitimate-roman-pontiff-could-never-become-a-heretic-but-could-only-appear-to-become-one/ ]

Is Francis’s “official act as the pope” of teaching Communion for adulterers heresy?

Dubia Cardinal Walter Brandmuller said:

“Whoever thinks that persistent adultery and reception of Holy Communion are compatible is a heretic.”

(LifeSiteNews, “Dubia Cardinal: Anyone who Opens Communion to Adulterers a Heretic and promotes Schism,” December 23, 2016)

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.