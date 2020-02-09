THERE ARE NOMINAL CATHOLICS WHO ARE NOT ABOVE USING THE ALINSKI RULES FOR RADICALS TO ADVANCE THEIR OWN SUPPPORT OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL AND HIS REGIME

ALINSKI’S RULES FOR RADICALS, USED AGAINST THE CHURCH
By Br. Alexis Bugnolo
Saul Alinsky was a radical Marxist Jew from Chicago, USA, who before his death, compiled 13 demonic rules for how to overthrow social groups, based on his experience in organizing collective action against established political, social and religious structures. He published these in a book entitled, Rules for Radicals. — Here, the word, “radical” means a Marxist of the Gramescian kind who seeks to undermine a non-Marxist society from within so as to bring down the system, rather than organizing the proletariat for open armed revolution.
Alinsky’s 10 Rules for Radicals are a sort of luciferian way of practicing deceit in the most concealed and vicious manner. They are the classical reflection of an distorted passive aggressive psychopathy which recognized no objective moral norm to respect, uphold or promote the common good, and contrariwise inverts the approach the individual should have to that common good by advocating what is directly opposed to it. These rules are, thus, truly demonic:
- “Power is not only what you have but what the enemy thinks you have.”
- “Never go outside the expertise of your people.”
- “Whenever possible go outside the expertise of the enemy.”
- “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”
- “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.”
- “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.”
- “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.”
- “Keep the pressure on.”
- “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.”
- “The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.”
- “If you push a negative hard and deep enough it will break through into its counterside.”
- “The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative.”
- “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.”
Since the Bergoglian revolution is being run by Marxists — that is undeniable — it should not surprise us that those fellow Catholics who recognize Bergoglio as their leader should either openly advocate Marxism or use the tactics of Alinsky to counter Bergoglio’s enemies — the chief of which are those Catholics who recognize the teaching of the Church regarding when a Pope duly resigns and when he does not. Since Pope Benedict XVI never duly resigned, he is still the pope. And profession of that historical fact is the chief and most destructive assault against the Big Lie, used by the Bergoglian Church, to present itself as the Church of Jesus Christ and deceive the Elect.
Errors of the “Recognize and Resist” Movement
Catholics are increasingly aware that these tactics are being used now by Trad Inc. to sustain their ridiculous position of “recognize and resist” — This position holds that a Catholic is morally, doctrinally and canonically obliged to hold that Bergoglio is the Pope, but that he is also morally and doctrinally obliged to oppose his errors. — In practice, the “Recognize and Resist” Movement is one which denies that Bergoglio has ever uttered a formal heresy or that if he has he is never pertinacious in adhesion to it. Furthermore, they hold that canon 1364 can never apply to him, because he is the pope, even though Canon Law makes for no such provision or privilege. They deny the entire teaching of the Fathers and Doctors of the Church that formal, manifest pertinacity in heresy causes a man to lose all membership, office and dignity in the Church. And they especially deny that the words of Canon Law or of the Declaratio of Pope Benedict XVI have any precise meaning or use if it contradicts their position.
Thus the “Recognize and Resist” Movement is more about recognizing and very little about resisting. And thus its effect is totally about causing Catholics to submit to the Bergoglian Church and practice non-think about the abominations, heresies and scandals which are going on, not to mention, about the failed renunciation of Pope Benedict XVI. Indeed, the “Recognize and Resist” Movement seems to be a position slightly to the right of Opus Dei, which is all about Recognizing and nothing about Resisting in public — they in fact tell their members to shut up and stop thinking about the problems and stop being active on social media.
Therefore, it should not surprise anyone, that the “Recognize and Resist” Movement has begun to employ Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, because in the defense of a lie there is no better tool that to employ the demonic.
Recent Attacks on Ann Barnhardt et alia
Ann Barnhardt is a pubic figure in the United States of America, who is famous for her commentary on current issues which cuts to the heart of the problem. Since the spring of 2016, she has rightly and sanely argued and demonstrated that the Renunciation of Pope Benedict did not separate him from the Papal Office and that the claims that he is no longer the Pope are the Big Lie of the present crisis of the Church. Countless Catholics today recognize Pope Benedict XVI because of the work of Barnhardt and those who came to know the truth of Church teaching and Canon Law about papal resignations through her. This is why the enemies of Pope Benedict seek to attack her more than anyone else. She blogs at Barnhardt.biz.
The recent attacks on Ann Barnhardt, chief of all, seem to be employing the Rules for Radicals. In Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, we have, for example, Rule 13, “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” This means, in regard to persons, to dissuade the public from consideration of the truths professed by an individual by attacking that individual on personal issues.
Then there is Rule 5, “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon,” which has been honed into a fine art by Steve Skojec, editor and publisher of OnePeterFive.com — apparently a commercial site, because of its *.com, but in reality organized in US Law as a non-profit, where it appears from its tax filings 100% of funds raised, after expenses, go to Skojec or family members.*
Here is an example of that, in regard to Ann Barnhardt.Pater Familias@HeadRusch ·
@SteveSkojec what’s this Ferrara/Barnhardt kerfuffle about?Steve Skojec@SteveSkojec
Couldn’t care less. If you want the queen of Catholic online cancer, she’s it.
And Ferrara is infinitely more qualified on every topic she forgets 1 Tim 2:12 to bloviate about.5 · Scottsdale, AZTwitter Ads info and privacySee Steve Skojec’s other Tweets
Then there is Alinsky’s Rule 6, “A good tactic is one that your people enjoy,” which seems to be the case with Skojec, because he would not revel so much in insulting others, if he did not enjoy it. It also seems to be enjoyable to the rest of Trad Inc. because NONE of them — to my knowledge — reprehend Skojec and others for doing this.
Catholics, however, know that to insult others in public is the mortal sin of contumely, and so disdain it. Yes, insult an error or falsehood or behavior, but not a person.
Then there is Rule 11, “If you push a negative hard and deep enough it will break through into its counterside,” by which Alinsky appears to mean that you keep disparaging and misrepresenting your opponent until the opponent thinks he has a problem, or at least the general public does. Here is an example of that, in action:Steve Skojec@SteveSkojec · Replying to @StefMNicholas and 3 others
Clearly the condemnation is not a blanket one. And the distinction I made, which Crazy Uncle Frank glossed over, as he is wont to do, is that the women who write for 1P5 don’t purport to teach anyone. They are reflecting on the experiences and understandings they have of faith.Steve Skojec@SteveSkojec
BTW, I don’t think ANY of the writers at 1P5 purport to teach. In order to teach, one must have authority to do so. A journal of opinion is not an official organ of some teaching office.
Ann violates 1 Tim 2:12, IMO, because she tells ppl to listen to her & not the Church.7Twitter Ads info and privacySee Steve Skojec’s other Tweets
The truth is quite the opposite. As anyone and everyone knows, who reads Ann’s arguments, she always cites reality or Church documents. She never say that anyone should listen to her because she is the source of authority. She is always saying that everyone needs to confront and accept reality, and overcome their inhibitions to live by the teachings and faith of the Church. — Whereas, it is Steve Skojec who is constantly insisting that Catholics ignore Canon Law and the teachings of the Church and Saints as regards the infallibility of the Roman Pontiff and the indefectibility of his person, because some late Scholastic Theologian said something with the word “canonical” in it, but he, Steve Skojec, cancels out that word, and uses the statement as a new rule for discernment against which no teaching of the Church or canon law can be cited, without showing madness or insanity or a schismatic or heretical spirit.
The general attack, used most of all, however, even by pro-Bergoglian apologists, of the kind which Skojec is certainly not, is Rule 3. “Whenever possible go outside the expertise of the enemy.” However, this rule did them in, because little did they know, that there are Catholics out there who are far more capable of understanding Church teaching than they themselves are capable of crafting arguments against it. — Praise be to God!
Reflections
As Catholics we should reject all the methods and lies of Satan. We should likewise reject the methods and lies of all false ideologies, especially Marxism. When we see any individual or group doing things of this kind in the Church, then we have found a true cancer in the Church, because it does not live by the teachings of Jesus and the examples He has given us, or His Holy Spirit has given in the Saints.
Such individuals objectively are not in communion with the Church, nay, they work against it by striving to kill souls and deceive them. Perhaps they do not know what they are doing, because sin can blind the mind so much as to make it barely capable of discerning its own culpability. But we cannot ignore the fact that by such behavior, whatever persons or groups do such things, they are not in communion with the Church, morally or spiritually speaking, because being in grave mortal sin and working against Her, they have not the life of God in them.
Aiding and abetting such individuals and groups would be a sin of collaboration in the evil they propose. But helping them see their error is a great work of mercy, because it respects them as creatures of God, even if at times they might act like individuals unworthy of the pearls thrown at them.
Nevertheless, a sustained and constant attack by officers of corporations and media outlets against the teaching of the Church on any point must be seen for what it is. Catholics can no longer ignore that the “Recognize and Resist” Movement is at the service of evil in itself, and of even greater evil, inasmuch as it gives power to Bergoglio in sustaining his false claims to be the Pope and to not be a formal, pertinacious heretic.
* In U.S. tax law such an approach is not fraud, if the monies are disbursed as salary for work done on behalf of the non-profit. But Mr. Skojec’s supporters are able to get a tax write-off — if they qualify according to IRS rules for being able to take itemized deductions — for effectively paying him a salary to write articles for One Peter Five. Unlike, Save Old St. Mary’s Inc., the non-profit which publishes Br. Bugnolo’s books, which has never paid a salary to anyone. And unlike, Ordo Miltiaris Inc., a for-profit, which has never paid a salary to anyone. — Steve does quite well, according to the tax filings for One Peter Five, which show that in 3 recent years alone, his combined earnings in salary were near $500,000 USD. So someone is paying him to do what he does, clearly.
3 THOUGHTS ON “ALINSKI’S RULES FOR RADICALS, USED AGAINST THE CHURCH”
- Michael DowdGood post Brother Alexis. Christ said the devil will even deceive the elect. So we should not be surprised that Trads like Skojek are misguided, defensive and angry. We must pray for them.Accordingly, you and Ann should expect the treatment you are receiving. This is perfectly in line with disciples of the Truth.Saul Alinsky is the chief strategist of the the Church’s Social Justice warriors. He has many famous followers: Hillary Clinton, Barach Obama who was sponsored by the Catholic Church in Chicago to take a course in Alinsky tactics, and of course our own anti-pope Bergoglio who is Alinsky’s most famous disciple. See: https://akacatholic.com/saul-alinskys-most-famous-disciple/The bottom line is the Church has been thoroughly infiltrated by the devil who uses Alinsky thinking to destroy the Church from within..All of this should be perfectly clear to all orthodox Catholics. But unfortunately it isn’t. The elect have been deceived.Liked by 3 people
- Ana MilanThank you for precisely outlining the un-mistakably dishonest rhetoric of the Remain & Resist movement. They tactically support this shocking Apostasy by encouraging their readers to remain loyal to a Marxist/Masonic pope who has scuppered the PO & taken hostage of the real Pope by not making a stand for Christ in accordance with Catholic Doctrine & Tradition nor to insist that our entire prelature do the same. They believe that one or other ‘pope’ will soon die & then all will return to normal, as it will in time (Our Lady of Good Success) & their businesses will continue to flourish. Do they not realise that most practising Catholics see through this mindset & reject it just as much as they reject the blatant opposition to PBXVI by other websites/journals who wholeheartedly support PF & his Marxist ideology, drawing their support from un-catechised cafeteria catholics who are led to believe the CC is out-of-date? The Trad Inc. crowd are smug fencers who always take the middle ground of presuming the laity does not have the right to question the validity of a procured papal resignation or to insist on the proper process regarding papal resignations, & following conclaves, to be transparently & legally carried out.Liked by 4 people
- Catherine SartoWell written. A sure sign of the demonic is the lack of humility we see in those who always have to have the last word and when losing an argument, resort to insults.
Bergoglio will make one lose his faith. Trad Inc. needs prayers.Like
LEAVE A COMMENT
