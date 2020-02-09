THERE CAN NO LONGER BE ANY DOUBT, PRESIDENT Donald Trump IS THE VATICAN'S PUBLIC ENEMY NO. 1

0:00 / 27:19#Trump2020#UniteTheClans

DONALD TRUMP: Vatican Public Enemy No. 1

Feb 8, 2020

From the Editor’s Desk, Michael Matt covers the latest Vatican attack on President Donald Trump. Team Francis kicked off this election year with a Vatican conference that targeted Trump by name and the United States in general as THE number one impasse to the construction of the globalists’ new world order.

Why is the pontificate of Pope Francis so popular with everyone from Nancy Pelosi to Jeffrey Sachs and Hillary Clinton, and why do they need the Vatican to help them defeat Donald Trump in 2020? Why does Trump matter so much?

Startling new video of a Vatican conference targeting Trump will leave no doubt that, where Francis is concerned, the most pro-life president in history is public enemy number one.

Also tonight, is Benedict XVI still pope? What’s with the strange spectacle of two men in white in the Vatican, and is it possible for Catholics to stay united against Francis even if they disagree over whether Benedict is the villain or hero of the story?

