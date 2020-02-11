GOD SAVE THE CHURCH IF THE CARDINALS SHOULD ELECT IN ANOTHER INVALID CONCLAVE CARDINAL LUIS TAGLE TO SUCCEED JORGE BERGOLIO TO OCCUPY THE CHAIR OF PETER

Monday, February 10, 2020

Is the Mandarin Speaking Cdl. Tagle not Filippino, but “part of a… Chinese Diaspora”?

Vatican expert John Allen appears to be implying that Cardinal Luis Tagle isn’t really Filippino (who many consider to be the top contender to replace Francis when he resigns or dies), but is

actually “part of a … Chinese diaspora” in the Philippines.”

Tagle is Chinese on both his mother’s side as well as father’s side and didn’t even apparently know how to speak the “local Filipino dialect” until he received “private lessons”:

“Cardinal Tagle[‘s]… mother, Milagro, was the daughter of a Chinese migrant who came to the Philippines… on a business trip… Tagle’s maternal grandmother, who was also of mixed Filipino-Chinese ancestry.”

“… [His] grandfather pressed him to learn Chinese and he took private lessons in both Mandarin and the local Filipino dialect…”

“… Tagle’s biography makes him part of a sort of Chinese diaspora in the Philippines, which is among the largest overseas Chinese populations in southeast Asia.”

“… China is the Philippines’ top trading partner, reaching $55.7 billion in 2018… China pumped 66.2 million worth of foreign investment into the Philippines in 2018.”

(Angelus, “New Vatican missionary chief could be pivotal player on China, By John Allen, December 13, 2019)

It appears that China may own the Philippines as it owns Cuba.

It appears that it may not be a coincidence that the Philippines’ government just ordered an end to the visiting forces agreement between the Philippines and the US.

Moreover, is it possible that the powers controlling the Philippines, the Vatican, the globalist media as well as the Communist China Party might want a Chinese pope who speaks the Communist Chinese Party’s official language “Mandarin”?

The Economist states:

“The Communist Party wants all of China to speak Mandarin.”

(The Economist, “Language – China’s tyranny of characters,” July 5, 2016)

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as for the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate of Mary.

