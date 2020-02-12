Bernie Sanders and the two moderates, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar as a matter of fact are not moderate in any way, shape, or form when it comes to the issue of abortion. They all support abortions up to birth, they all support forcing Americans to pay for abortions with their taxpayer dollars, and they all have refused to condemn Virginia Governor Ralph Northam for supporting infanticide.

Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar are No Moderates. They Support Abortions Up to Birth

NATIONAL

STEVEN ERTELT

LIFE SITE NEWS

FEB 12, 2020 | 12:48PM WASHINGTON, DC

To hear it from the liberal media, Democrats are deciding between a hardcore liberal in Bernie Sanders and two moderates, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar as they make the decisions on who to support for president.

But the fact of the matter is that neither of those two presidential candidates are moderate in any way, shape, or form when it comes to the issue of abortion. They both support abortions up to birth, they both support forcing Americans to pay for abortions with their taxpayer dollars, and they both have refused to condemn infanticide despite comments from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam supporting it.

Writing at Newsbusters, Brent Bozell and Tim Graham agree and noted that the Washington Post recently opined that “every major Democratic candidate is running on an agenda to the left of Mr. Obama’s. In this new leftist paradigm, President Obama is now on the conservative side, even though Newsweek greeted his ascension in 2009 with the cover story “We Are All Socialists Now.”

“This was a candid and accurate admission by the Post,” they wrote.

The same notion erupted, of all places, on National Public Radio the night before the New Hampshire primary. Reporter Scott Detrow acknowledged Sanders is proposing a “fundamental re-ordering” of the government, but said that doesn’t mean his opponents are centrists. “I think this is the point in the conversation where we have to really stress that the moderate versus progressive divide is very relative,” said Detrow. “Every single one of these candidates – almost every single one of these candidates has put together a platform that is far more progressive than what the Obama administration was able to accomplish.”

Ultimately, they noted that every single Democrat running for president supports abortion on demand: ” They are uniformly, radically in favor of abortion on demand, with taxpayer funding.”

When it comes to Klobuchar, the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List noted that she is definitely no moderate when it comes to killing babies in abortions.

“Make no mistake: Klobuchar is still extreme & out-of-touch on abortion, consistently voting in favor of taxpayer funding of abortions, late-term abortions, and even against legislation that would protect babies born alive after failed abortions,” it said.

As the leading pro-life group in her home state notes: “Amy Klobuchar has put together an extreme and uncompromising record on abortion during her 12 years in the U.S. Senate, according to Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), the state’s largest pro-life organization.”

Klobuchar has never voted for a pro-life bill or for a restriction on abortion, no matter how modest, earning a zero percent pro-life voting record (zero pro-life votes out of 36 chances), according to National Right to Life. Klobuchar voted for taxpayer funding of elective abortions and taxpayer funding of the abortion industry. She voted to fund groups overseas that perform or promote abortions. And she voted against protection for unborn children after 20 weeks (and thus in favor of abortion in the sixth month and later), when unborn children can feel pain as they are dismembered and killed through abortion. Klobuchar also co-sponsored sweeping legislation that would have invalidated nearly all limits on abortion, at any stage of pregnancy.

“Sen. Klobuchar has cultivated an image that has made her popular among many Minnesotans,” says MCCL Executive Director Scott Fischbach. “But her views on abortion and unborn children are decidedly out-of-step with the views of most Minnesotans and most Americans.”

“Voters should know that Amy Klobuchar takes a no-limits approach to the killing of unborn children,” concludes Fischbach. “Both babies and their mothers deserve better than this.”

Last May, Klobuchar made her pro-abortion views clear, saying she supports abortions up to birth. In response to a question about that and infanticide she didn’t bat an eyelash in saying that she supports and unlimited right for women to have an abortion.

And when it comes to Pete Buttigieg, he recently defended abortions up to birth and infanticide, saying that “it should be up to the woman” to decide whether or not to kill her baby in an abortion. Buttigieg, in an appearance on ABC’s The View, again refused to back any limit whatsoever on abortion – even partial-birth abortion – or to support protections for babies born alive.

During the questioning, View host Meghan McCain asked him about infanticide and late-term abortions and even cited Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and his infamous defense of infanticide — saying that babies should be left o die if parents wanted that.

Buttigieg refused to condemn infanticide or Northam’s comments and dismissed that that even happens even though CDC statistics clearly show babies have been left to die after abortions.

He also misled viewers into thinking that late-term abortions are done for egregious medical conditions even though statistics clearly show 80 percent of late-term abortions are done for elective reasons on healthy mothers and healthy babies.